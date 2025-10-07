Condemnation Trails Fubara’s Loyalists Absence At Wike’s Peace Meeting

The absence of key loyalists of Governor Siminialayi Fubara at the peace meeting initiated by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to reconcile the governor, Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and others has sparked condemnation in the state.

Reactions from commentators, claimed that the meeting was a onesided affair dominated by Wike and his core loyalists, arguing that if indeed the FCT minister desires genuine reconciliation, he should have allowed Fubara to attend with some of his loyalists.

At the meeting held on Saturday night at the Port Harcourt residence of Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, the leader of the pro Wike Rivers State Elders Forum, Fubara had gone almost alone, as none of his key loyalists, who stood solidly by him in the thick of the crisis was present.

Noticeably absent at the meeting, were the Secretary to Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, a former minister of sports during the Jonathan administration; the Chief of Staff to Fubara, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, one time factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Engr. Sir Tele Ikuru, former deputy governor.