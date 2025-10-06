Condemnation Trail Fubara’s Loyalists’ Absence At Wike’s Peace Meeting

The absence of key loyalists of Governor Siminialayi Fubara at the peace meeting initiated by Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to reconcile Fubara, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and others, has sparked condemnation in the state.

Reactions from commentators claimed that the meeting was a one-sided affair dominated by Wike and his core loyalists, arguing that if indeed the FCT Minister desires genuine reconciliation, he should have allowed Fubara to attend with some of his loyalists.

At the meeting held on Saturday night at the Port Harcourt residence of Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, the leader of the pro-Wike Rivers State Elders Forum, Fubara had gone almost alone, as none of his key loyalists, who stood solidly by him in the thick of the crisis, was present.

Noticeably absent at the meeting were the Secretary to Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, a former minister of sports during the Jonathan administration; the Chief of Staff to Fubara, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, one-time factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Engr. Sir Tele Ikuru, former deputy governor.

Also absent at the meeting were members of the pro-Fubara faction of the Rivers State Elders Forum, whose members, including an Ijaw leader, Anabs Sara-Igbe, had consistently condemned the treatment being meted out to the governor by the camp of the FCT minister.

Recall that the group had also condemned the peace brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Wike and Fubara due to some of the conditions contained in the deal, especially the one that stops him from running for reelection.

From Sunday morning, when the pictures of the political leaders who attended the meeting surfaced online, up until Monday morning, the clear domination of Wike’s loyalists at the meeting has led to the allegations that it was not a peace meeting after all.

Having relieved his commissioners and top appointees of their duties in line with the Supreme Court judgement against their appointment, sources say that pressure is being mounted on Fubara to relieve his Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Ehie his duties.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, noted that “a genuine conflict resolution effort or peace meeting in the circumstance, would involve equal representation of the warring factions to assuage burning concerns and resolve conflicting interests in such a way no one affected in the crisis would be left to serve as a lamb for sacrifice.”

Eze said that the absence of any known Fubara loyalist at the meeting makes it appear like a courtesy call on Wike by his loyalists, adding that “if anyone thinks that this meeting was for any peace, then such a fellow doesn’t understand the situation.”

“With the calibre of And apart from this, the meeting was nothing but to intimidate the Governor and to impose some of the undemocratic elements on him as his Commissioners and Aides.

“Assuming the meeting was for peace, forcing the Governor not to bring any of his associates simply exposes Wike as a tyrant and a nepotistic leader. It is left to the generality of Rivers State to find a way to free themselves and the State from such a band of unprogressive elements.

“As much as I may not blame Fubara so much for this messy situation, putting into consideration how he found himself at the spot where he is, I will urge all and sundry to continue to pray for him for divine wisdom to find a way out of this sad situation.”