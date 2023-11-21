Concrete Roads: FG Need $35bn To Start – Umahi

To successfully kick start the implementation of the concrete roads revolution across the country, the Federal Government said it needs about $35 billion.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi who disclosed this on Tuesday, acknowledged that the decision to embark on the concrete roads revolution may be a herculean task, but he has resolved to remain steadfast.

Umahi who received the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu in his office, noted that the government would exploit the opportunities and resources that abound in the Steel sector.

He stated that his administration would leverage inter-agency cooperation and also work closely with the Ministry of Steel Development, to tap into the enormous resources in Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

Umahi said, “How do we reactive Ajaokuta Steel? We are going into concrete road, in this concrete road, about 16 percent of it is from Steel while 30 percent is cement. We need a lot of money to start but we decided to face it and God has given us an idea, we need about 35 billion dollars to start.

” If we start waiting for FG it might become difficult. We did Return On Investment (ROI), the profit we could have made, part of it will go to bank interest, we are looking at commercial banks but the Federal Executive Council has to endorse it. If this could be done it means Mr President is living up to his words and this is going to be possible”

“The Ministry of Steel Development would play a major role in the road infrastructure revolution plan envisioned by Mr President by providing more than 16% of the materials needed for the construction of Nigeria’s roads in concrete pavement.

He said that tapping into the opportunities in the Steel Industry would not only create jobs and wealth for Nigeria’s population, but it would also create a global market and encourage industrialization”.

Earlier, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu said his meeting with Umahi was a brainstorming session on how to actualize the ” Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Audu, “ y mission is a wonderful one, I had a fantastic meeting initiated by the Hon. Minister of Works. We are seriously thinking outside the box to see how we can implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. What we came to discuss here is how to restart Steel production at the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

” The Hon Minister of Works has made it very clear that the Federal Government is looking to develop over 30,000 kilometers of road and a large component of that will be from Steel wrought, and a percentage of that Steel wrought will be produced in Ajaokuta. We came to have a discussion on how to implement the process for producing it in Ajaokuta within the shortest possible time”