Concrete Roads: Cement Prices May Hit N9,000

Following the move by the Federal government to introdiuce a concrete road, the Cement Producers Association of Nigeria has warned that such move could potentially increase the price of cement from N5, 000 to N9,000 per bag.

The association gave the warning in a statement jointly signed by the National Chairman, Prince David Iweta, and National Secretary, Chief Reagan Ufomba and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The association thanked the Minister of Works for supporting the idea of cement-made roads but warned about the potential consequences if the supply side of the pendulum if not adequately addressed.

The statement reads, “Our findings from various parts of the country show that cement sells for as high as N6000 per bag in the rainy season.

We predict that it will sell for over N9,000 per bag in the dry season, especially with the pronouncement of the Honourable Minister of Works on cement technology and the marching order on housing by Mr President if the government does not take proactive steps.

“While we commend the Honourable Minister’s position on cement-made roads, we warn of the dire consequences if the supply end is not properly addressed.

It would amount to a dereliction of duty not to intervene. And the time is now.

READ ALSO;

“To do otherwise is to continue in a worsening pipe dream that prices would suddenly drop on this essential input that will continue to drain the purse of Nigerians, render them homeless, encourage chaos between demand and supply, and worsen the infrastructure deficit it sets out to cure, and lead to an unprecedented price hike.”

The association has also beckoned upon the current administration to permanently deal with the persistent issue of rising cement prices by emphasizing greater involvement in the cement industry, making sure that Nigerians should not pay more than N5,600 per bag.

To address this challenge, the association recommended that the government should place more emphasis on road design that accommodates both cement technology and asphalt pavement simultaneously.

They propose allowing more time for a smooth transition, enabling contractors to invest in the relevant equipment ment for this purpose.

The association also called on the federal government to come to their aid as regards the forex market and help manufacturers in restructuring bad loans.