Conclave Elects Robert Prevost 1st US Pope, Takes Papal Name, Leo XIV

American Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected the 267th Pope of the Universal Catholic Church, and took the name, Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old pontiff, the first US Pope in 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica after being elected as the new Supreme Pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV, will take immediate charge of the Vatican, leading the Catholic Church and holding authority over its 1.4 billion followers.

Delivering his first public address and his first “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) blessing in front of the huge crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he said: “Peace be with you all.

Dear brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God.

I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts to reach your families to all people everywhere to all the earth: peace be with you,” Pope Leo XIV said yesterday, in his first public words.

One day and 24 minutes after the Conclave began on Wednesday, a seagull was seen perched on the roof of the Sistine Chapel as white smoke billowed from the chimney, signalling that a new Pope had been elected.

Pope Leo XIV’s emergence as the first pope from the United States defied the conventional wisdom before the conclave that any American would be a long shot to become pontiff.

Although he was not one of the obvious candidates, a Vatican insider, however, noted that Pope Leo XIV knows everybody and spent 30 years as a missionary and speaks many languages.

“His time in Peru means he is one of the least ‘Americans’ of the American cardinals.

But he understands America and he can speak to the country, which is important in the Trump era,” the insider was quoted to have said by one of the foreign media platforms.

The happy crowd gathered at St Peter’s Square cheered “Long Live the Pope!” in bright sunshine, as the Pontiff stood at the balcony.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reacted to the election of Prevost as the first American Pope.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.

It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“What excitement, and what a Great Honour for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

