February 16, 2026
Concert For Change Disburses N55m To 5 Charities Supporting Orphans, Children With Disabilities

Concert for Change, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting orphans and children living with disabilities, has announced the disbursement of N55 million to five beneficiary organisations across Nigeria following the Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert.

They are David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children Warri; Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre Minna; Super Parent Foundation Lagos; Hope Orphanage Akure and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria Uyo.

Each organisation will receive N11 million, providing essential support for infrastructure, specialised equipment, therapy services, educational resources, and other tangible interventions directly benefiting vulnerable children in their care.

This year’s total disbursement of N55 million represents a 49.66 per cent increase from last year’s N36.75 million, marking nearly a 50 per cent growth year-on-year. The N18.25 million increase highlights the growing generosity of donors and the expanding influence of the initiative. Speaking on the development, the Managing Trustee of Concert for Change Wale Adenuga said.

