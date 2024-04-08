Concerns Over Waning Public Confidence In Judiciary

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have decried the waning public confidence in the judiciary with a call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to embark on reforms that will bring back the enviable status of the third arm of government

Some senior lawyers have emphasised the need for tangible reforms to urgently addressed the waning public confidence in the judiciary. The lawyers spoke at the weekend in response to the concerns raised by the new Chairman of Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), over the decline in public trust and confidence in the judiciary. It would be recalled that Awomolo had while speaking at his inauguration ceremony in Abuja noted that the rule of law in the country is facing a lot of challenges as the decision of courts no longer inspire confidence.

He consequently declared that there is an urgent need for stakeholders to win back public trust and confidence. Awomolo took over that leadership of the Body of Benchers from Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili (JSC) after a one-year stint. Awomolo said: “I see today’s ceremony as symbolic and an opportunity of a new call to service. I am not taking your love and goodwill for granted, but I sincerely solicit your prayers and support for the next 12 months. “One must be honest to admit that the current public image of the Bar and Bench in this country is not at the height that it ought to be. Members of the public no longer trust the Bench and the Bar for justice.

Decisions of courts no longer inspire confidence and trust. “The Body, in collaboration with other bodies in the administration of justice sector, has the duty to win back public trust and confidence. In the process of administration of justice, we need to strike humble and conciliatory tone in the engagement with members of the public. Justice, it is said, is rooted in confidence. “Corruption in every sense is unfortunately a tag attached to the judiciary. It is no doubt uncomplimentary and embarrassing, but in public opinion, it is real. It then demands that everyone of us in the discharge of our judicial functions must, like Caesar’s wife, be above board.

“Another major problem before the legal profession today is the gradual erosion of discipline and non-observance of professional ethics contained in the code of conduct of legal practitioners. “The practice of law today has been thoroughly afflicted with the virus of ineptitude and indiscipline. In the last 4 years, this Body has admitted annually an average of five thousand lawyers. Most of these lawyers went into the practice of law without any opportunity of tutelage. There is need for a reform that will bring back the enviable status of the legal profession. The ongoing mentorship programme of the Body is a right initiative in this respect. “Let me acknowledge the good works of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee which has, in the last few years, doubled its capacity and returns, . we demand for more”.

Corruption in judiciary

Recently, a global outfit, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) came up with an allegation that corruption is prevalent in the judiciary. A representative of the UNODC, Melissa Omene, made the allegation at a judicial accountability event in Abuja. Speaking on a 2019 survey that was conducted by the UNODC and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ms Omene said the survey “found that 20 per cent of those who had contact with the Nigerian judiciary were confronted with a request for the payment of a bribe. “Indeed, corruption in the Nigerian judiciary is extensive and both male and female judges are party to it”, she said. Giving a comparative analysis of the issue, a UNODC study on gender and corruption in 2020, disclosed that “male judges are far more likely to be involved in bribe-seeking conduct than their female colleagues”.

The study said corruption amongst judicial officers had eroded “public confidence in the judiciary”. In a related development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Okutepa, had linked the lack of public confidence in the Judiciary on the conduct of senior lawyers who compromise judges to get favourable verdicts. Speaking on a TV programme, the silk noted that there is no accountability from the judiciary because the Nigerian society does not demand accountability. “The Supreme Court has elevated the rules of court above constitutional provisions.

There is no accountability from the Nigerian judiciary”, he submitted. He lamented that the age-old principle of judicial precedent has been bastardised across the courts in Nigeria. “You can see five different decisions of the Supreme Court on one issue that are inherently contradictory,” Okutepa said, adding that “precedents are set based on who is before the court”. In laying credence to the extension of corruption to the Bar, the Chairman, Kano State and House of Representatives Election Petition Tribunal who sat over the 2023 election petition, Flora Azinge, in the cause of the sitting raised the alarm that a senior lawyer attempted to bribe her to influence the court’s decision.

Though Azinge did not disclose the identity of the lawyer allegedly trying to bribe the panel, she insisted that some senior lawyers arguing petitions before the Tribunal were engaged in unwholesome moves to corrupt the system. Azinge had revealed in open court how a senior lawyer offered a member of her staff N10 million to bribe the panel members. That was the second time the judge would raise such a weighty allegation. She had earlier accused an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria of asking her to provide a bank account to send her “Sallah gifts”.

The International Bar Association, in a paper titled; “the impact of corruption on the rule of law and the effective administration of justice using Nigeria as a case study” delivered in 2023 also alluded to the fact that corruption pervades the Nigerian judiciary. The paper partly reads: “Notwithstanding these well-established principles, corruption has had a significant impact on the rule of law in Nigeria. “Corruption undermines the principle of equality before the law, as corrupt individuals can use their wealth and influence to escape prosecution. Corruption also weakens the judiciary and other law enforcement agencies, as corrupt officials can be easily manipulated or bribed.

“One example is the case of Olisa Metuh, a former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria. In 2018, Metuh was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to seven years in prison. However, he appealed the decision, arguing that he did not receive a fair trial due to political interference in the case. The appeal was eventually dismissed, but the case highlights the challenges faced by the Nigerian justice system in ensuring the rule of law is upheld. “Corruption in the justice system undermines its core values of fairness, equity, and impartiality. When judges and court officials are compromised, it results in the abuse of power, and the delivery of justice is compromised. Corruption in the justice system in Nigeria has resulted in the perversion of justice, wrongful convictions and acquittals of guilty parties

. “Corruption in the justice system also creates an unequal justice system, where the rich and powerful can influence outcomes in their favour. Wealthy and influential individuals can bribe judges and prosecutors to steer case outcomes to their advantage. This has led to a sense of impunity among the elite, where they believe they can get away with any wrongdoing because they have the financial resources to influence the justice system. “Another impact of corruption lies with the administrative system of prosecuting matters. The prosecutor in charge can be bribed, resulting in a failure to utilise his full potential and skills in ensuring justice is served. This also prevents individuals who ordinarily should bear the consequences of their corrupt and immoral actions from facing the full wrath of the law.

“The course of justice can also be perverted through administrative means, such as when court officials allocate cases to judges perceived as favourable to one side or the other. We can see the gradual impact from when the matter is investigated by the various investigative agencies, where justice can be perverted through to the prosecution phase and finally the adjudication stage, where the judges may be compromised.

“Even the last stage of enforcement of judgements can be compromised by the bailiffs being corrupt, being bribed and also not fully exerting the authority given them by the state. Another major discouragement in utilising the services of the court is displayed when the state uses its security agencies and apparatus with impunity to make it practically impossible to enforce judgements against the state or state agencies. This is due to the fact that these security agencies are indirectly under the control of the Federal Government, as provided for in the constitution”.

Lawyers speak

In his views on what should be done to restore the lost public trust in judiciary, a law teacher, Dr. Taiwo Okusanya, said the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) should be proactive in bringing any one found wanting or performing below expectation to book. Okusanya said: “Urgently, the infamous roles of senior lawyers in fuelling corruption must be addressed. The NJC and the Nigerian Bar Association should collaborate to rid the system of such bad eggs polluting the judicial system. The NBA should follow up its declared umbrage accusation by fishing out the concerned lawyers, determine their culpability or otherwise and impose severe sanctions, including striking their names off the body’s roll.

“Corrupt judges, as the late jurist, Kayode Eso, noted years ago, are becoming billionaires through election cases. Unscrupulous senior lawyers that facilitate the corrupt transactions are making even more billions. “In truth, over the years, the NJC has wielded its disciplinary powers on some erring judges; some have been dismissed, others retired, and some denied promotion. This is not enough. Many corrupt judges escape unscathed to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth. Lack of accountability and consequences entrench graft. When corruption is exposed, there should be stiff punishment and criminal prosecution”. On his part, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, noted that; “It is one thing to identify a problem and it is another thing to get the problem identified solved.

The problem with us is not that we don’t know what is wrong with us, but the will power to face the problem head-long is the real problem with us. “It’s like the ever increasing dollar to the naira, whenever the unborn child is craving for foreign milk, chocolate and diapers, when the food that we eat is imported, the clothes, shoes and everything about us is foreign, why will the dollar not dictate the stability of your naira. “Back to the issue of our discussion, that the rule of law in the country is facing a lot of challenges. “Why will it not face challenges, when we as a people have decided not to change, but rather choose to deepen the crack that seems to tear the system apart. “A Chinese proverb says “When you pay peanut as salary, you have

The NJC should be sincere and decisive in its anti corruption crusade

monkeys as workers. How is the system of appointment into the judiciary? the appointments of legal officers and other staffers, is it transparent? “When men are often given the chance to pick those that will lead, the criteria usually employed is always physical appearance and not even the content or make-up of the individual. “The rule of law as defined in our legal jurisprudence; are sets or system of laws, institutions, norms and community commitment that delivers four universal principles: accountability, just law, open or transparent government and accessible and impartial justice.

“Flowing from the narrative of the imports of the rule of law, it has become an embarrassment when we begin to see some decisions that come from our courts which are supposed to be unbiased umpires. Again the judicial service commission which is supposed to regulate the excesses of the judiciary, how have they fared in this regard?. “Government powers are meant to be exercised in accordance with the law, but what we see today is arbitrary wills of the officers.One of the tenets of the rule of law is that, no one is above the law. This old belief about the rule of law has been killed and buried long ago.

“Everyone of us is complacent to the breakdown of law and order in our society today and court decisions are now mere judicial exercise. “Until offences properly proven are rightly punished and the issue of sacred cows are jettisoned. The public without much ado, will restore the confidence placed on the rule of law”. In his submissions, an anti-corruption crusader, Tosin Ojaomo, said: “I want to first of all congratulate our respected Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) on his assumption of office as the new Chairman of the Prestigious Body of Benchers, it an appointment that is well deserved. “It will be an understatement to say the rule of law is facing several challenges in Nigeria because the problems are monumental, the problem is not a recent occurrence, but a culminative effect of past events, looking at it trajectories.

“it is only in Nigeria that orders of court are blatantly treated with disdain without stiff sanctions. One of the reasons why the confidence of the masses of our people in the system is declining is due to lack of trust. I think the solution is that we need a new national orientation for our people so that they can understand the true meaning of the fact that the court is the last hope of common man. “There should be mechanisms to report those who violate their oath of office. The process of discipline should be transparent. The issue of delay in administration of justice is also a big challenge as it needs urgent attention. “I believe that as long as judges are using long hands in recordings court proceedings, there is no way we can achieve any speedy justice administration, we need to deploy technology into justice administration to achieve speedy justice delivery to earn the trust of the people.

“I am positive that we will overcome all these challenges in due course as I know that a problem which has been identified is half solved”. On his part, another senior lawyer , Timileyin Ojo, submitted that to restore public confidence in the judiciary, the NJC should formulate and apply stringent disciplinary actions with respect to unethical behaviours of judges and NBA should do likewise. “In 2019, Rodolfo Delgado, a former district judge in Texas was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for conspiracy, bribery and obstruction of justice in exchange for favourable judicial considerations in his courtroom. “In 2022, Sylvia Ash, a former justice of the New York State Supreme Court was sentenced to 15 months jail term for perverting the course of justice.

“The United States of America (USA) dismissal and prosecution’s approaches to tackling corruption at the heart of its justice system ought to be emulated in Nigeria. The NJC should therefore be sincere and decisive in its anti-corruption crusade. “The body must stop shielding unscrupulous judges and reabsorbing the ones indicted into the country’s judicial system. A tsunami/public revolt which may not be quenched with repression is looming against Nigeria’s judiciary. Every judge must ensure that the instrumentality of law is targeted at upholding the rule of law and achieving justice irrespective of one’s political and economic status”, Ojo said.