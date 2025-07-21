Concerns Over Waning Confidence in Judiciary

Sequel to a report recently released by an independent, non-profit research think-tank, Africa Polling Institute (API), which indicated that 79 per cent of Nigerians have little to no trust in the judiciary, lawyers are demanding for an immediate end to corruption, conflicting judgements and delays in justice delivery in order to halt the waning public confidence in the third arm of government. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have identified corruption, conflicting judgements and delays in justice delivery as factors fuelling the waning public confidence in the nation’s third arm of government. They are consequently demanding for an holistic approach at tackling the factors militating against public confidence in judiciary.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend while reacting to a report by an independent, non-profit research think-tank, Africa Polling Institute (API), which found out that 79 per cent of Nigerians have little to no trust in the country’s judiciary. The report unveiled during a national dialogue in Abuja which formed part of API’s 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey, suggested that trust and confidence in public institutions are currently at their lowest levels since similar surveys were conducted in 2019, 2021 and 2022. In a statement, API’s Executive Director, Bell Ihua, disclosed that computation of Nigeria’s Social Cohesion Index (NSCI) was carried out at 46.8 per cent—below the 50 per cent benchmark, suggesting that Nigeria remains a weakly cohesive society. “In terms of trust in institutions, 83 per cent of Nigerians expressed little to no trust in the government of President Bola Tinubu; 82 per cent said the same of the National Assembly led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

“Similarly, 79 per cent expressed low trust in the judiciary, under both former Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN) Kayode Ariwoola and the current CJN, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun”, Ihua stated. Ihua added that API conducted its survey via 5,465 face-to-face household interviews between January and February across Nigeria, using stratified random sampling and five languages; English, Pidgin, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo. The respondents were said to have ranged between ages of 15 years and above.

The survey also revealed that economic hardship is a unifying experience among Nigerians. “Citizens constantly reference the high cost of food, transportation and essential services as evidence of a struggling economy under the Tinubu’s administration”, Ihua further noted. As part of its recommendations, API called for the establishment of a National Cohesion Commission to promote unity, inclusion, trust in governance and civic participation.

Previous reports by HEDA, SERAP

Prior to the API’s report, a right group, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, had equally came up with a report indicating that several Nigerians have viewed the nation’s judiciary as corrupt, inaccessible and vulnerable to political interference. In specific terms, the report maintained that there are troubling trends regarding judicial integrity.

The report was captioned; ‘Voices for Justice: A Civic Lens on Nigeria’s Judicial System – Documenting Public Experiences, Opinions, and Reform Demands”. . Making the report public, Executive Secretary of HEDA, Sulaimon Arigbabu, said it is based on a nationwide survey of 1,357 respondents across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Arigbabu, who confirmed that the findings painted a stark picture of how citizens experienced and perceived the justice system, argued that “Young people were engaged, with 57 per cent of respondents aged between 18 and 35. “Yet, 50 per cent of participants said they had never interacted with the courts. Only 12.6 per cent rated the judiciary as highly accessible, while 36.5 per cent described accessibility as very low, ”he said.

It was further explained in the report that when court interaction did occur, it was mostly for administrative purposes, such as obtaining affidavits or resolving land disputes, rather than for seeking substantive justice. Nearly half (49 per cent) of court users admitted to paying or “sorting” court officials, while 65.4 per cent described judicial corruption as high or extremely high. “Only 42.3 per cent of respondents believed court decisions were based on merit, citing persistent delays and perceived bias.

“Trust in legal professionals was similarly low, with 64 per cent saying lawyers contribute to judicial corruption and just 29 per cent viewing judges as impartial. “Additionally, 62 per cent of respondents felt judges were breaching judicial ethics by failing to “remain heard and not seen,” it added. In 2016, a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also came up with a report indicating that many Nigerians perceived the judiciary as one of the most corrupt arms of government. In the report titled “Go Home and Sin No More: Corrupt Judges Escaping from Justice in Nigeria,” SERAP had offered a damning assessment of judicial integrity in the country and focused specifically on the widespread perception and evidence of judicial corruption.

In the report, the group alleged that corruption was widespread in the Nigerian judiciary and that some judges had used their positions for personal enrichment. The SERAP’s report referenced allegations of bribes being exchanged to influence court rulings, especially in political and electoral cases. The group equally pointed out the failure of oversight bodies like the NJC to discipline, arguing that the NJC was either too slow or unwilling to investigate complaints and enforce sanctions effectively. The central focus of SERAP’s 2016 report was that many judges accused of corruption were not prosecuted or publicly named, effectively allowing them to “go home and sin no more”.

CJN’s concerns

In October 2024, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also expressed concerns about the confidence crisis affecting the judiciary, saying judges need to do more, particularly in the area of delays in justice delivery. The CJN while speaking at the third annual National Judicial Council (NJC) conference on judges’ performance evaluation in Abuja warned that Nigerians would continue to lose faith in the judiciary unless judges addressed delays in justice delivery. Describing the slow pace of justice delivery as unacceptable, the CJN cited over 243,000 pending cases in the country’s superior courts, excluding the Supreme Court, as of the first quarter of 2024.

“As of the first quarter in 2024, we had a total of 243,253 cases pending in our superior courts of record, exclusive of the Supreme Court. These cases include 199,747 civil suits and 43,506 criminal cases. This is unacceptable”, she said. The CJN further emphasized that timely and effective case resolutions are crucial to maintaining public trust in the judiciary, urging judicial officers to take full advantage of digital tools to enhance performance.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on how to restore public confidence in the judiciary, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, emphasised the need for true independence of the judiciary, especially from the executive arm of government. Adegboruwa noted that public trust in the judiciary is at an all-time low, mainly due to perceived corruption, conflicting judgements and delays in justice delivery.

The SAN urged judicial officers to maintain high ethical standards, noting that the Bench must be beyond reproach if it is to maintain legitimacy. The rights crusader also gave his backing to stronger internal disciplinary measures and tasked the NJC to act decisively and transparently when allegations of misconduct arise. Adegboruwa believes that judicial delay is one of the judiciary’s most visible failures, with cases sometimes dragging for decades. He called for the reduction in frivolous adjournments and discouraging dilatory tactics by lawyers. The SAN also voted in support of the full digitalisation of court processes, introduction of timebound trials (especially in election and corruption cases), and greater use of virtual hearings and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Adegboruwa also warned about the growing politicisation of the judiciary, particularly in election petition tribunals and political-related litigations. He advocated for judges handling such cases to be selected based on experience and neutrality, and for their judgements to be subjected to peer review and public scrutiny to prevent abuse. In his views, a Professor of Media Law and Mass Communication at Hallmark University, and Distinguished Fellow/Associate Professor at the University of Lagos, Fassy Yusuf, called for an holistic approach to the issue of waning public confidence in the judiciary. He said: “I suspect the credibility of the report by the Africa Polling Institute (API).

I do not know the parameters or statistics used, as well as the population sampled for them to come out with the verdict that 79 per cent of Nigerians have little to no trust in Nigeria’s judiciary. “To my mind, it is a questionable poll. Agreed, there is no perfect system. No perfect judiciary anywhere in the world, not even in America, which pride itself as the bastion of democracy. But, the fact is given our circumstances, we should be proud of our judiciary. Yes, there are areas for improvement, but we shouid not forget that the judiciary is a function of the society.

“If we talk about corruption, who corrupt the judiciary? It’s the society comprising of lawyers, litigants and those in authority. So, if we are talking about restoring public confidence in judiciary, the approach shouid be holistic. Everybody must live above board. Those in authority must live above board and stakeholders in the justice sector must also live above board. All parties must imbibe the culture of rectitude, probity, justice and equity. Besides, the nation must endeavor to put in place mechanisms that would guarantee equity and fairness. Disillusionment shouid be reduced to the barest minimum

In his comments, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, urged that prompt delivery of justice must be vigorously pursued for restoration of public confidence. “When we talk about judicial system, every country has its own judicial system. The report by the API represents the group’s opinion as far as I am concerned. It’s not binding on Nigeria.

We have our judiciary and it’s one of the most efficient in Africa. The law reports in Nigeria forms the basis of legal practice in many African countries. “I was privileged to give advisory opinion on the presidential election in Ghana at some point and I know how many delegates of lawyers came to Nigeria from Ghana. I was one of the people that attended to them. This happened in 2015 when there were plans for litigation over the presidential election. “So, my thinking is that Nigeria’s judiciary is working perfectly, despite efforts by politicians to mess it up.

The judiciary remains the most efficient among the three arms of government despite all challenges confronting it. “On what should be done to restore public confidence in judiciary, I think quick dispensation of justice must be pursued vigorously. All impediments to achieving this must be removed. Besides, the judiciary must also enjoy full fiscal autonomy if public confidence is to be restored in the third arm of government”, Akingbolu said. In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Destiny Takon, argued that judiciary has failed to meet the average expectation of justice delivery to Nigerians.

Takon said: “The term, trust, is a donation of confidence, reliability or dependability, flowing from one person or group, to another. It is premised on known, observed or reasonable expectation of reciprocal action, service or conduct. “In this case, it is commonly said that the judiciary is the last bastion of hope for the common man.

What that means topically, is that after undergoing, experiencing or anticipating any wrong, the common man believes that the judiciary or the court would dispense justice without fear or favour. “The subject of this discourse, is that the African Polling Institute (API) has found that 79 per cent of Nigerians have little to no trust in the country’s judiciary.

“Very concerning as that clearly is, one can only deduce from my definition of trust herein, that the judiciary in Nigeria has failed to meet the average expectation of justice delivery to Nigerians. “Nigeria wears the toga of a federal democracy, but without established institutions to secure it. The Executive arm of government, at the Federal and State levels in Nigeria have been known to employ all manner of tactics, to intimidate, suppress and maliciously remove judges and even put them to trial on trumped-up charges. “The experience of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen under the Buhari’s administration, is a case in point.

The end of such abuse of power being to instill fear in judges and make them cowtow to the dictates of the Executive arm, thus making minced meat of the doctrine of checks and balances. “Successive presidents and governors also usurped dictatorial powers in breach of the Constitution, to improperly appoint stooges, mediocres and sycophants to the Bench: for the sole purpose of dictating judicial outcomes or decisions. It is said that he who pays the piper calls the tune. “This prevalent position across the country erodes the essential attributes of justice delivery. “An incompetent judge who knows that a political party leadership, a president or governor jettisoned due process, to put him in that otherwise sacred office, is already compromised concerning any matter involving the interest of that political party leadership, president, governor or their cohorts or cronies.

“The sad situation is the result of constantly conflicting court orders and judgements over the same causes and by courts of coordinate jurisdiction and uncertainty of expectation of decisions of superior courts on appeal, in defiance of the doctrine of stare decisis. It also follows that a compromised judge cannot be fair or impartial.

“The only way out of this sad narrative, is for the evolution of a process of appointment of judicial officers that will be completely independent of the dirty hands of politicians. In other words, judges should no more be recommended for appointment by politicians or the Executive arm of government, but by a body strictly consisting of eminent practising lawyers, retired judges and journalists, to whom all interested applicants for that office, should submit their applications. Only candidates produced from the scrutiny of that body, should be presented for posting or assignment by the president or governor”.