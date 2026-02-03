Concerns Over Upsurge In Rights Violation

Lawyers decry rising cases of rights abuse

Some senior lawyers have called on the Federal Government to put in more efforts at curbing rising spate of rights abuse across the country. They tied the menace to insecurity, poverty and bad governance.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a damning report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the number of rights violation complaints received in 2025. The NHRC, had last week, revealed that it received more than 3.7 million human rights complaints and reports across Nigeria in 2025, highlighting persistent structural and security-related challenges facing the country.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), who disclosed this in Abuja during the presentation of the December 2025 human rights situation dashboard and Nigeria’s human rights outlook for 2026 said the 3,724,822 complaints recorded nationwide reflect both growing public awareness of the Commission’s mandate and enduring human rights violations linked to insecurity, poverty and governance deficits.

“The figure is significant, not only in its size, but in what it represents. It shows increased confidence in reporting violations, while also underscoring the persistence of structural human rights challenges in Nigeria”, he said. According to the NHRC, the complaints covered a broad spectrum of rights, including livelihoods, housing, education, healthcare, civil and political rights, gender-based violence, child rights violations, and abuses against vulnerable and key populations.

Findings from the 2025 General Observatory Dashboard, according to the NHRC boss, showed that violations are closely linked to inequality, unemployment, weak institutions, limited access to justice, and poor service delivery, with significant variations across states and regions. Looking ahead to 2026, Ojukwu expressed cautious optimism, outlining key priorities for the Commission.

These, he said, include strengthening early warning systems, deepening engagement with security and law-enforcement agencies to ensure human rights compliance, expanding access to justice for women and children, integrating technology into reporting and monitoring, and enhancing partnerships across sectors.

Ojukwu reaffirmed the NHRC’s commitment to building a Nigeria where justice is accessible, accountability is the norm, and human rights are respected and protected. Presenting the December 2025 human rights situation dashboard, the Senior Special Adviser to the NHRC, Hillary Ogbona, said the Commission received a total of 342,604 complaints of human rights violations in December last year.

Insecurity, poverty and bad governance must be tackled to curb rights abuse

Giving a breakdown of the complaints, Ogbona said 65,664 complaints were received from the North-West, 64,350 from the NorthEast, North-Central recorded 143,402 complaints, South-West, 13,009 and 13,173 human rights violations complaints were received from the South-South region of the country.

In December 2025, he said, the Commission recorded 390 kidnappings, 246 killings, 670 child abandonment and nine killings of security personnel. The senior human rights adviser also called for the passage of the bill on the national policy on human rights protection in the country.

It would be recalled that the NHRC, in its May 2025 edition of the monthly dashboard, had raised similar concerns about upsurge in rights abuse across the country In May 2025, the Commission said it received a total number of 55, 218 cases of human rights violations and abuses from various states of the federation with larger complaint made against state actors.

Speaking on the issue, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), lamented that mass killing and abduction has continued to rise astronomically.

He also queried the increase in arrest and prolonged detention of journalists, coupled with killings of law enforcement agents, rise in cases of violence against children, as well as the impact of the economic reforms which he said has continued to diminish the enjoyment of human rights in the country.

‘This month’s edition features 55,218 complaints received by the Commission with violations against state actors topping the chart. The violations recorded in the month of May impacted on an estimated 157,368 persons across the country based on our victim impact analysis. “This is a distressing indication that despite our efforts, there are still instances where those entrusted with upholding the law become violators of human rights.

We must emphasise the importance of accountability and the reasonable use of force by law enforcement agencies. “The month under review also witnesses significant and troublesome escalation in the activities of non-state armed groups across the country. Our human rights observatory recorded 298 killings and 360 abductions largely attributed to terrorists and bandit groups,” Ojukwu said.

MRA, US group concerns

Piqued by the escalating issues of rights abuse in Nigeria, a rights group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA) had asked the Federal Government to ensure prompt and transparent investigations into all attacks against journalists and citizens, and to make the outcomes public.

In its 2025 Annual Report on Freedom of Expression in Nigeria, titled “The Reign of Impunity”, the group documented 86 attacks on journalists, while also lamenting growing culture of impunity in Nigeria. In identifying perpetrators, the Nigeria Police Force was named the worst offender, responsible for 41 incidents, nearly 48 per cent of all documented attacks.

The Department of State Services (DSS) ranked second, accounting for about 7 per cent of cases. Together, the two agencies were implicated in more than half of all violations recorded. According to the report, the 86 documented incidents occurred across 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Notably, none of the cases resulted in a successful investigation or prosecution, even where the acts amounted to criminal offences.

Arrests and detentions emerged as the most common method of suppressing freedom of expression, with 38 cases recorded—representing over 44 per cent of all incidents. Physical violence followed closely, with 21 cases of assault and battery, accounting for more than 24 per cent of the total. In the preface to the report, MRA Executive Director, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, said that despite rapid changes in the media landscape driven by digital technologies, the core challenges facing journalists remained unresolved.

“These challenges are political, legal, economic and social in nature, and are characterized by persistent attacks on journalists, misuse of laws and regulatory powers, shrinking civic space, a harsh economic climate and growing digital threats,” Ojo said. In a related development, a global body, the United States Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, had equally indicted Nigeria over rising cases of rights abuse. In its latest report, the global body documented 62 cases of arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and torture.

The report also highlighted the Nigerian police’s mechanism of parading suspects, leaving them to public ridicule as an instance of such rights violation. According to the report, despite the fact that security outfits such as the Department of State Services, police and military report to civilian authorities, they most times act outside of civilian control. The Nigerian police was also flagged for arbitrary arrests, including arresting people found at crime scenes and detaining them from a few hours up to several months.

These detainees often do not have access to fair trial and the judiciary that ‘should be independent is susceptible to pressures from the legislature and executive arms of government’. “Police and other security services have the authority to arrest individuals without first obtaining warrants if they have reasonable suspicion a person committed an offence, a power they sometimes abuse.

The law requires that, even during a state of emergency, detainees must appear before a magistrate within 48 hours and have access to lawyers and family members. In some instances, government and security employees did not adhere to this regulation”, the report noted.

The United States Government had equally expressed concerns over reports of harassment of journalists for reporting on issues such as political corruption and security, with the Department of State Services (DSS) especially found culpable of these arbitrary actions. Journalists are arrested and interrogated for reporting critical pieces about the government.

Other actions such as repression of publications by the media and restriction of press freedom were also mentioned in the report. The Human Rights Watch, in its world report, had expressed similar concerns about the lack of respect for human rights in Nigeria, identifying issues such as lack of respect for media freedom and lack of freedom of association as core issues affecting the country.

Lawyers speak

In his submissions, a rights activist and public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said insecurity, poverty and weak governance must be tackled to end the menace of rights abuse. Mahmud said: “Reducing the scale of human rights violations, such as the millions of complaints reported by the NHRC, requires addressing the underlying crises of insecurity, poverty and weak governance.

“Security institutions must be professionalised and held accountable, with intelligence-driven operations and strict respect for human rights replacing impunity and excessive force. “At the same time, economic deprivation must be tackled through inclusive growth, social protection and access to basic services, while governance reforms must strengthen transparency, judicial independence and enforcement of sanctions against abuse.

“Empowering the NHRC, implementing its recommendations and mainstreaming human rights education across state institutions are essential if violations are to be reduced in a meaningful and lasting way. “This is how I described Ojukwu’s statement in an essay, “Chains of the State: Arrest and Illegal Detention in Nigeria”, “The scale of unlawful arrest and detention in Nigeria is further revealed by the data itself. The National Human Rights Commission, through its 2025 dashboard, recorded over 3.7 million complaints of human rights violations in a single year.

“This figure is not merely statistical; it reflects a systemic breakdown in the protection of liberty. As noted by the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Tony Ojukwu OFR, SAN, the volume of complaints points to a nation in which violations have become routine rather than exceptional. “When unlawful detention becomes normalised, the Constitution is reduced to a parchment without force, and the rule of law gives way to administrative convenience and brute power.

Governments are obligated to harness national resources for citizens’ welfare, security

“The legitimacy of government rests not on force, but on law; not on fear, but on consent. Where the state detains without cause, punishes protest, ignores suffering in custody, and allows death to occur behind closed gates, liberty is no longer protected, it is endangered”.

In his views, a senior lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, said the NHRC’s report is a reflection of systemic failures in the state protection of life, dignity and property. “The report by the National Human Rights Commission that over 3.7 million human rights violation complaints were recorded in 2025 highlights the grave consequences of insecurity, poverty and governance deficits.

Such figures reflect systemic failures in the state protection of life, dignity and property, particularly in communities affected by conflict and economic deprivation. “A drastic reduction in human rights violations requires strengthened institutional accountability, effective oversight of security agencies, and deliberate policies aimed at poverty alleviation and inclusive governance.

“Respect for constitutionalism, enforcement of legal accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights are not optional ideals, but binding obligations essential to the stability of Nigeria’s democracy and the protection of its citizens”, the lawyer said. Another senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, was of the opinion that rights violation can be reduced drastically if proper and corresponding actions are taken on the already sent complaints.

He added: “Unfortunately, due to poor funding, only 52,489 of the 3.7 million complaints, were completely investigated. That’s about 1.4 per cent completion rate. That is extremely poor and discouraging. Therefore, the necessary quarters should disburse funds, and proper accountability be certain. “On a bright side, the high number of complaints,shows a great level of awareness by the populace, and their belief in the authority, but if nothing is done, it’s just a matter of time before the trust evaporates.

“Inasmuch as the complaints are linked to insecurity, poverty and governance deficits, then, the government should tackle all these, headlong, and make the report of 2026 reflect that indeed, the citizens have a listening and capable set of leaders”. For Oluwasola Adesina, visionary reforms by those in authority are desired to tackle incidences of rights abuse.

“In confronting the alarming surge of over 3.7 million human rights complaints documented by the National Human Rights Commission in 2025, predominantly intertwined with insecurity, poverty and governance shortfalls, Nigeria stands at a crossroads, demanding visionary reforms. “As Nelson Mandela profoundly asserted, ‘To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity’, underscoring the existential threat posed by unchecked violations.

To drastically mitigate these, the government must prioritize erecting robust institutional architectures that fuse preventive strategies with responsive mechanisms, thereby transforming rhetoric into tangible safeguards. “This entails fortifying governance frameworks through digitized public services and meritocratic appointments to dismantle corruption’s grip, while simultaneously launching economic empowerment drives like vocational hubs and microfinance ecosystems to erode poverty’s roots, as these directly fuel insecurity-driven abuses.

“Central to this paradigm shift is rendering enforceable the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution, which mandate the state to harness national resources for citizens’ welfare, security, and equitable development. “Currently non-justiciable, their elevation to binding status via constitutional amendments would empower judicial oversight, compelling governments to actualize provisions on social justice and human dignity.

“As former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, articulated, ‘We will not enjoy security without development, we will not enjoy development without security, and we will not enjoy either without respect for human rights’, this enforceability could catalyze integrated policies addressing insecurity’s human toll, such as mandatory human rights audits for security operations and reparative funds for victims of banditry or communal strife.

“Complementing this, accelerating the rollout of state policing emerges as indispensable, decentralizing law enforcement to foster localized intelligence and community trust, thereby curbing violations like extrajudicial killings, that thrive under centralized inefficiencies.

“Legislative urgency through expedited bills and pilot implementations in high-risk zones, would not only enhance rapid response, but also integrate human rights training into police curricula, because just as Martin Luther King Jr.’s timeless warning reads,’ Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’. “Governance reform anchored on transparency, data driven policy making and effective service delivery must begin with a deliberate effort to open government processes to public scrutiny.

“Transparency is not achieved by occasional disclosures or press statements, but by institutionalizing open budgeting, accessible public procurement systems and real time reporting of government activities. When citizens can see how decisions are made, how funds are allocated and how projects are executed, corruption reduces naturally and public trust increases. “Transparent governance also strengthens accountability because public officials become conscious that their actions are measurable and traceable.

“Poverty reduction through rights-based economic planning requires a fundamental shift in how the state perceives economic welfare. Poverty must no longer be treated as a humanitarian inconvenience to be managed through temporary relief, but as a rights violation that demands structural correction. “Rights-based planning recognizes access to food, housing, healthcare, education and dignified work as entitlements owed to citizens, not favours dispensed at political convenience. When economic policy is anchored on enforceable social rights, government becomes obligated to design budgets, fiscal policies and development plans that prioritize human dignity and long term inclusion”