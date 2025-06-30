Concerns Over Upsurge In Rights Abuse

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have expressed deep concerns over a report recently released by the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI), which rated Nigeria poorly in critical areas of human rights protection

A report recently released by an independent global non-governmental organisation, Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI), which alleges significant shortfalls in government protections for civil liberties, personal security and basic living standards has elicited deep concerns from some senior lawyers.

The report which was published via the Rights Tracker platform, rated Nigeria 3.2 out of 10 in the category of Safety from the State, which includes protection from arbitrary arrest, torture, enforced disappearance, extrajudicial execution and death penalty.

The report indicated that all of these rights, except for death penalty, fell within HRMI’s “bad” or “very bad” range. In the report, freedom from arbitrary arrest received Nigeria’s lowest score of 2.5, placing the country among the lowest ranked globally, alongside Mexico and Venezuela.

Within Africa, Nigeria ranked third worst among the eight countries assessed, behind only Kenya and Mozambique. In the HRMI report, the country was also rated in the “very bad” range across all indicators—health, food, housing, and work—with particularly low figures for access to water (38.25%) and sanitation (46.6%).

The report also raised concerns in the empowerment category, which covers freedoms of expression, assembly, association, religion and democratic participation. Nigeria was awarded a score of 4.5 out of 10, with all subcategories, except freedom of religion and belief—rated as “bad.”

Speaking on the report, HRMI’s Co-Executive Director, Thalia Kehoe Rowden, noted that Nigeria has the resources to reverse these trends, but lacks the political will. “Our scores showed that Nigeria has all the resources it needs to make very significant improvements in people’s lives.

“The government must fulfil its obligation to devote maximum available resources toward basic rights like education, healthcare and food”, she said.

Highlighting crackdowns on demonstrators during the #EndBadGovernance protests, as well as actions against #EndSARS, #RevolutionNow, among others, the report noted that many people who speak up or protest non-violently in Nigeria remain at risk of serious rights violations.

SERAP, NGE concerns

A rights organization, the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) had equally spoken against upsurge in rights abuse across the country.

The two groups issued a joint statement titled; “Nigeria: Backsliding on Human Rights and Media Freedom”, on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day held on December 10, 2024.

In the joint statement, the two groups called on President Tinubu to immediately and unconditionally release all journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists currently detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights and doing their legitimate work.

They expressed deep concerns about the escalating crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and media freedom and the flagrant disregard for the rule of law by Nigerian authorities.

The two groups were also critical of those who threaten, intimidate and harass journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists, saying their actions exacerbates the hostile environment for “these defenders of constitutionally and internationally guaranteed human rights in Nigeria”. They called on those in authorities to desist from actions that will stifle human rights and the rule of law in the country.

The statement reads: “We call on the Nigerian authorities to stop weaponizing criminal defamation and cybercrime laws to target and attack journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists and to stop detaining and imprisoning them solely for doing their jobs.

“We urge President Tinubu and his government to publicly call on Nigeria’s state governors, the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to uphold and ensure full respect for the rights of everyone in the country including journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists.

“We are concerned that journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists face significant obstacles, and even criminal charges and arbitrary detention solely for peacefully exercising their human rights and carrying out their legitimate work in the country.

“Impunity for violations of the human rights of journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists continues to seriously impair human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association, information and media freedom, and discourage critical reporting by the media.

“Nigerian authorities at all levels increasingly use criminal defamation laws and other repressive laws to crackdown on human rights and peaceful dissent, bringing frivolous lawsuits against journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists.

“We are concerned about the growing reports that journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists continue to be intimidated and harassed by invasive state surveillance, including through the use of commercial spyware, abusive legal actions, and coordinated online smear campaigns.

“An independent and diverse media that disseminates a wide range of information and ideas plays a critical role in supporting the functioning of a democratic society. “Indeed, a free, uncensored and unhindered press or other media is essential in any society to ensure freedom of opinion and expression and the enjoyment of other human rights.

“We also call on President Tinubu and his government to ensure the prompt, thorough, impartial, transparent and effective investigations into all allegations of human rights violations against journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists and to ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice, while also providing access to justice and effective remedies to victims.

“We call on President Tinubu and his government, the country’s 36 governors and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister to genuinely uphold press freedom, ensure access to information to all Nigerians, obey court judgements, and respect the rule of law.

“We urge the Attorney General to push for the immediate amendment of the Cybercrimes Act, criminal defamation laws and other repressive legislation, and bring these laws in line with the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and international human rights obligations to which Nigeria is a state party”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have decried the upsurge in rights abuse in the country, saying citizens need to be more aware of their rights, while also demanding accountability at all levels. In his comments, a rights activist, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that the HRMI report is a sobering indictment of Nigeria’s persistent failure to uphold the fundamental rights of its citizens.

He said: “A score of 3.2 out of 10 in safety from the state is not just low, it is alarming, especially for a country that claims to operate under democratic norms.

It reflects the systemic culture of impunity, where state actors, particularly the security forces, regularly violate civil liberties without accountability. “The HRMI report validates what human rights defenders have been shouting about for years.

Nigeria has become a theatre of abuse, with little or no institutional restraint. There is urgent need for both legal and constitutional reform to protect the rights of citizens. “To improve the human rights situation, Nigeria must embark on urgent reforms.

These include strengthening oversight institutions, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, enforcing accountability for security forces, and aligning national laws with international human rights standards. “Most importantly, the government must shift from viewing dissent as a threat to treating it as a democratic right.

There is an urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and other law enforcement bodies to eliminate torture, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial killings.

Oversight mechanisms must be strengthened. “Reports from judicial panels set up after the #EndSARS protests, especially regarding compensation and prosecution of officers found guilty of abuse, must be implemented in full”.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, said the findings of HRMI are unfortunately consistent with the everyday realities of many Nigerians. “Arbitrary arrests, police brutality and lack of access to justice are rife. The government has failed to implement or enforce key recommendations from past judicial panels and commissions of inquiry.

What we are witnessing is systemic impunity. “The issue is not the absence of laws, but lack of enforcement. Nigeria has signed many international treaties on human rights, but has failed to domesticate or implement them effectively. Security agencies routinely violate rights without consequence.

“This low score should be a wakeup call for both the executive and judiciary. Many Nigerians are still being detained without trial, subjected to torture during interrogations, and denied legal representation. We need to urgently reform policing and strengthen the judiciary.

“To change this narrative, there should be the domestication and enforcement of International Human Rights Treaties Treaties like the UN Convention Against Torture (CAT) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights must be fully domesticated and enforced across all states.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) must be given full independence and resources to carry out investigations, prosecute offenders and protect victims.

In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Mayowa Ajayi, opined that, “the score of 3.2 out of 10 is generous if we consider the state-backed violence in regions like the Middle Belt and the Southeast. Women, children and minority groups are particularly vulnerable. Government must stop criminalizing dissent and begin listening to its people. “The low rating reflects a systemic collapse of the rule of law.

Citizens are no longer safe from the very institutions that are meant to protect them. Security agencies often act above the law, while victims have no effective remedy. It’s a constitutional crisis that requires urgent national dialogue.

“This is a direct indictment on Nigeria’s justice and security institutions. The rights to life, dignity and freedom of movement are trampled upon daily by both state and non-state actors, often with no consequences.

Until there is a working system of accountability, these abuses will persist”. On what must be done to have a society where people’s rights are respected, the lawyer said; “Courts must be properly funded and protected from political interference to ensure swift justice.

Legal aid and public interest litigation must be strengthened. “Citizens need to be aware of their rights and have access to complaint mechanisms. Civic education, whistleblower protections, and access to information laws should be prioritized”.

In his comments, a former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, described the HRMI’s report as a scientific confirmation of what every Nigerian knows through live experience.

“We live in a society where the rights to free speech, assembly, and personal safety are routinely violated. What makes this even more tragic is the government’s consistent refusal to acknowledge its failures.

“The government spends more time trying to discredit independent reports, than engaging with the substance of the issues. Civil liberties in Nigeria have been under sustained assault. Journalists are targeted, protesters are criminalized, and critical voices are branded as enemies of the state.

“Let’s not forget the failure of the state to deliver basic services—education, healthcare, housing. These are socio-economic rights guaranteed under international law, and their denial contributes to the abysmal score on the HRMI’s basic living standard index.

“Human rights are not foreign impositions—they are legal entitlements of every Nigerian citizen. Until the government reorients itself to see rights as fundamental and non-negotiable, we will continue to score low in these global assessments”, Odinkalu said.

In his views, a rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, said the HRMI rating is a sobering reminder that Nigeria remains a hostile environment for human rights. He said: “The state is the biggest violator of rights in this country. From unlawful arrests, detention without trial, torture in police custody, to the clampdown on peaceful protesters—there is a systemic disregard for the rights of citizens.

“I have personally handled numerous cases where innocent Nigerians were locked up for months simply for criticizing the government on social media. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a wider culture of impunity. “The low score in civil liberties and personal security mirrors the growing authoritarianism in Nigeria. The current administration has normalized abuse of power.

We now live in an environment where fear is a tool of governance. “The only way forward is for citizens to become more aware of their rights and to demand accountability at all levels. “The international community and local civil society must also sustain the pressure on government to prioritize human rights. If not, we’ll keep getting these disgraceful ratings”.

A senior lawyer, Destiny Takon, was also critical of the human rights situation in the country, saying no one can truly score Nigeria even an average, on all indices, given the prevailing economic, security and social welfare architecture in the country.

“It will not be surprising to any concerned or patriotic Nigerian that the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) rated Nigeria so low on all perimeters for evaluating government protection for civil liberties, personal security and basic living standards.

“The very concept and foundation of modern societies and governance is that citizens ceded their sovereignty to a powerful individual or group, to whom they obeyed, owed allegiance, paid taxes and observe other civic obligations.

In return, that powerful person or group, provided the citizens protection from internal and external aggression and a congenial atmosphere for the citizens to live happily and also attain their full human potentials. “In Nigeria today, non-state actors wield wanton and ponderous force or power of coercion without reprehension or the fear of same.

That’s why ethnic militias go on killing sprees on a day to day or every other day basis. Kidnappers, ritualists and bandits are comfortable to ply their ‘trade’ and reduce the plight of an average Nigerian to despair and the stereotype of an uncertain or “nasty brutish and short” life. “In Nigeria today, you are as safe as God protects you and as good economically as God provides for you.

“There’s near total absence of governance in the routine life of the average citizen. Every policy of government sadly takes more from the pocket of the citizenry instead of adding or improving their income. “There’s total disregard or lack of consideration for the standard of living or quality of human life that those in government should uphold for Nigerians.

“The scorecard read out about Nigeria by HRMI will continue on the downward slide, until those who wield political power (irrespective of how they acquired it), learn to attach premium to the life, safety and economic wellbeing of Nigerians, by ensuring that every policy of government takes into consideration the best interest of Nigerians in the short, middle and long term.

“The slide will continue on a free-fall, unless those who have the public trust, get a rude awakening, that being in government, is not an opportunity for primitive conversion of public funds for personal wealth, but an opportunity to apply public funds for the common good.

“Finally, Nigerians will be better assured of a change of narrative, if the fundamental objective and directive principles of state policy, as contained in Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, are by an amendment of the constitution, made mandatory, actionable or justiable and with dire penalties or consequences, for non-observance by those in government”, Takon said.

A Lagos-bases lawyer, Ige Asemudara, believed that the HRMI is right to the extent that there are still serial abuses and denials of fundamental human rights by state agents in Nigeria.

He said: “We have seen the uncivilised attempts at gagging press freedoms, including expressions on social media. Using the Anti-Cyber Crime Act as a faulted basis.

“Yes, the recurrent military misfire and aerial bombardment of innocent civilians in the troubled regions of the north, is nothing but clear cases of denial of right to life of those murdered and threat to the lives of others in that region.

“The excuse that those bombardments were done in error will not exculpate the Nigerian state. Nigeria needs to get its acts together and step up its game.

We cannot continue under a situation that the police cannot provide security for lives and property and yet serially detain people beyond the allowed hours without recourse to court”.