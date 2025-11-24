Concerns Over Rising Insecurity

Rising Insecurity: Lawyers renew call for community policing

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have again renewed the call for the creation of community police to stem the rising tide of abductions across the country

As incidents of mass abductions involving students, worshippers and rural dwellers resurface across several states, legal practitioners, security analysts and civil society leaders are renewing a strong call for the creation of community police, insisting that Nigeria’s existing centralised policing structure has become overstretched, outdated and incapable of effectively responding to rapidly mutating security threats.

Within the past few days, new episodes of coordinated kidnappings targeting schoolchildren, church members and travellers have sparked outrage nationwide. Although security agencies have repeatedly pledged reforms and reinforced deployments, lawyers argued that the constitutional and structural constraints of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) continue to limit real-time response, local intelligence gathering and preventive security presence in vulnerable communities.

The renewed agitation is coming at a time when stakeholders maintained that the country can no longer afford a law-enforcement model that operates almost entirely from Abuja, relying heavily on federal command, approvals and bureaucratic Within one week, about five instances of coordinated kidnappings have taken place in different parts of the country..

For instance, about 10 suspected terrorists reportedly invaded Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, in Eruku town, in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers, abducting the pastor and several other worshippers. The incident happened last Tuesday evening around 6.30 pm when members of the church were holding the evening service. The development, it was gathered caused tension in the ancient town as residents of the town have called for urgent attention from the Federal and State Governments.

The Ekiti axis (particularly the Eruku–Egbe, Osi–Obbo, and Obbo–Aiyegunle corridors) has witnessed repeated cases of kidnappings, armed robbery, bandit incursions, and attacks on travellers and rural communities. The suspected bandits were said to have come into the church from the nearby bush when the worshippers have already gathered for the church service in the town.

Sources said: “They (bandits) came from the bush and invaded the church by shooting sporadically to scare the worshippers, but three worshippers were later hit by the bullets and died instantly. “They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor and marched them into the bush.

”Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim; Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun; while one, Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, another victim of fatal gunshot was found in the bush, a vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for medical treatment”.

In a related development, terrorists in the early hours of Friday morning stormed St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting an unspecified number of students and teachers.

Multiple community sources who visited the school after the attack confirmed the invasion, describing it as a coordinated operation that lasted between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, Head of Disaster and Relief for Agwara Local Government, also confirmed the incident, alongside Bello Gidi, media aide to the Chairman of Agwara Local Government.

Gidi was reported to have said, “Yes it’s true that bandits have kidnapped students and teachers at St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger State.” He further revealed the scale of the attack, stating, “The information that is reaching us is that they have kidnapped over 100 students and teachers.

Also, it is a mixed school with boys and girls.” The attack comes five days after terrorists stormed the Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State, abducting about 25 female students and killing at least one staff member. A school guard was also injured during the attack, which occurred around 5:52 am. The attackers invaded the school compound while the students were preparing for morning routines, launching their assault with sporadic gunfire.

The gunmen not only abducted several female students, but also left a trail of fear and chaos in their wake. New Telegraph Law also recalled that terrorists launched a deadly attack on Rogun Village in Kpada District of Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara State, killing two security operatives. A security source had said that the incident occurred late Sunday night when the terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, stormed the police outpost in Rogun and opened fire on officers on duty.

According to the source, the attackers engaged the security personnel in a fierce gun duel that lasted several minutes. It was another devastating experience as bandits ambushed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The attack, which occurred in the pre-dawn hours, claimed the life of the school’s vice principal and resulted in the abduction of 25 female students, plunging the community into terror and sorrow.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the country, drawing condemnation from Abuja and prompting a directive from President Bola Tinubu for an urgent rescue mission. According to reports , the assault on the GGCSS Maga began around 4 a.m., despite local residents already being on high alert, having heard reports of the bandits attacking and kidnapping people in nearby villages on Sunday.

A resident of Maga, Malam Abdullahi, provided a detailed account of the events to the media. He told the media outlet that the first sounds of gunfire were heard around 3:30 a.m., which were initially dismissed as local vigilantes on patrol.

The true danger was realised around 4:30 a.m. when the community heard “heavy gunshot,” and people were seen “running out from the school where the bandits entered to carry out the attack.” Mr Abdullahi confirmed that the bandits first entered the teachers’ houses before moving to abduct the students. The chilling details of the murder of the school official, Hassan Makuku (identified as a vice principal or chief security official), were relayed through his wife.

She told the community that the attackers met her husband and asked if he was the school’s chief security Officer. Upon his confirmation, the bandits declared: “Today is your last day.” The official’s final moments were captured in the harrowing account: “She told us that her husband begged them to allow him to sit down before they kill him.

As he sat down, they shot him in the chest,” Mr Abdullahi recounted. After the murder, the tragedy deepened when the bandits forced the slain official’s daughter to lead them to the students’ hostel. “After they killed the teacher, they carried his child to show them the hostel where the students were. That is how they gathered all the children,” he said.

As the bandits retreated with the girls, they also shot and injured the school security man, Ali Shehu. Mr Abdullahi also noted that residents had attempted to call security personnel for help before the attack, and soldiers had been in the town until about 2 a.m. the night before the invasion.

Official confirmation, Tinubu’s reaction

Confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Police Command stated that armed bandits, shooting indiscriminately, invaded the school around 4 a.m. The Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Kotarkoshi, noted that the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, “scaled the school’s fence to carry out the attack.” He added that a police tactical team at the school engaged the bandits in a gun duel, but the attackers still managed to whisk away the 25 students to an unknown destination.

The command confirmed that a man, Hassan Makuku, died in the attack, and another, Ali Shehu, sustained a hand injury. Mr Kotarkoshi assured the public that a rigorous combined search-andrescue operation, involving police, military, and vigilantes, have been deployed to track the bandits through their suspected escape routes and the nearby forests.

In Abuja, President Tinubu acted swiftly, directing security and intelligence agencies to “locate, rescue and safely return” the students, and to ensure the perpetrators face justice.

Cases of students’ abduction

The Kebbi attack is merely the latest chapter in a long history of mass abductions targeting educational facilities in northern Nigeria, a pattern that consistently undermines national security and the right to education.

In early March 2023, gunmen attacked a Primary and Junior Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area, kidnapping about 287 students and one teacher (who later escaped). The attackers arrived just as the morning assembly was concluding.

In February 2021, gunmen attacked the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe boarding school, in Zamfara State, kidnapping about 317 students. In December 2020, gunmen also attacked the Boys’ Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapping more than 300 students and transporting them into a forest in Zamfara State.

Yobe State also came under attack in February 2018 as about 110 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018 On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists also attacked the Girls’ Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State. They entered the town around midnight, shooting to wake residents, before packing 276 girls into trucks and kidnapping them—an event that drew global attention to Nigeria’s escalating security crisis.

Push for state police

New Telegraph Law recalled that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) while he was the Vice President of Nigeria had made a call for the creation of state police on ground that the Federal Government cannot realistically provide security for Nigerians from the centre. He added that Nigeria has been unable to meet the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 persons.

“But for a country our size to meet the one police man to 400 persons the UN required ratio, we will need to nearly triple our current police force, far more funding of the police, far more funding of the military and other security agencies is required. “We cannot realistically police a country like Nigeria centrally from Abuja, state police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go,” he said.

Section 214 of the Constitution established the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Sub-section 1 states: “There shall be a Police Force for Nigeria which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other Police Force shall be established for the Federation or any part thereof”.

In accordance with this provision, Nigeria has operated a unified central police force since independence in 1960. However, with time, there has been increase in population, criminal activities, economic and political spheres of life, which calls for close policing of the citizens.

Lawyers position

In his comments, a lawyer and right activist, Citizen Ikechebelu, said that state policing is very desirable especially with the ongoing spate of kidnapping across the country. He added that with community policing, every member of the particular community will be under the watch and any member who committed any offence will easily be identified. “The Federal police is too small compared to the number of communities they are expected to man. It is in this light that community policing will go a long way to complement whatever the federal police is doing.

“But the system should be harmonised that there will be no conflict between the federal police and the community police.They are just like vigilante, they are to serve as complimentary to the federal police. In my own opinion, community policing should be put in place”, the lawyer said. Speaking in the same vein,

A public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that the recent surge in kidnappings doesn’t, in itself, invalidate the argument for state police; instead, it exposes a deeper malaise. Mahmud said: “Policing structures, whether federal or state, matter only to the extent that those who wield them act with purpose, integrity, and seriousness. We can debate decentralised policing, improved intelligence networks, or community-based security frameworks, but none of these will work if the power elites remain indifferent to the fate of our country.

“The real question is not whether we should create new policing architectures, but whether those entrusted with authority genuinely care enough to protect Nigeria, invest in its security, and hold themselves accountable for failure. “Beyond institutional reforms, what is needed is a moral and political awakening at the top, a leadership class willing to treat insecurity as an existential threat rather than a passing inconvenience.

“Strengthening local intelligence deploying technology for surveillance, investing in economic stability in vulnerable communities, and enforcing real consequences for security lapses can all help curb kidnappings, but only if driven by leaders who see Nigeria as a shared home, not a harvest field. “In the end, no measure will succeed until those who hold power decide, finally, to take this country seriously”.

In his remarks, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, said community policing is good system of security that should be introduced without further delay. He noted that developed countries are practising it to the extent that when a new person enters a community, such people are easily recognized through the efforts of the community police.

“Every community need to be guided by its members who are virtually known by all the inhabitants of that community. By that, crime rate will be reduced as there will be no hiding place for any offender. “Community policing, a model emphasising local collaboration, problem-solving, and proactive engagement, has been proposed as a transformative solution.

But can this approach effectively address the nation’s deeply rooted insecurity challenges? “Community policing is more than a law enforcement tactic, it is a philosophy aimed at fostering trust and collaboration between police and communities. According to Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, its core principles include partnership, prevention, problem-solving, and community engagement.

“When implemented effectively, community policing shifts the focus from reactive measures to proactive crime prevention, targeting the root causes of insecurity. This approach is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where social, economic, and ethnic tensions exacerbate crimes. “Tackling banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes in the country can be achieved through improved collaboration and communication between residents and security forces.

“Community policing facilitates partnerships through regular forums, neighborhood watch programmes, and citizen-led initiatives. Traditional leaders and local institutions can play a vital role, using their influence to foster cooperation and resolve conflicts. “Community members are often the first to notice suspicious activities in their areas.

By building trust, law enforcement can access this critical information, enabling preemptive action. Trained officers working closely with locals can help identify crime hotspots and prevent attacks before they occur. “Many crimes in Nigeria are rooted in unemployment, poverty, and lack of education. Community policing can also integrate socioeconomic interventions, such as job creation programmes and youth engagement initiatives, to address these underlying causes.

“Additionally, involving NGOs and private sector partners can provide resources to support these efforts. However, community policing requires a robust legal foundation to define roles, ensure human rights protections, and establish oversight mechanisms. “Decentralising police operations by empowering state and local units will enhance their ability to address community-specific challenges.

“There have been success stories that demonstrate the potential of community policing. For instance, in the recent attacks on Anyiin and Ayilamo in Benue State, where militia herdsmen killed dozens and displaced thousands, local groups like the Ayatutu Cultural and Social Development Initiative (AYACASODI) mobilised to defend their community from the invading insurgents. “Integrating such grassroots movements into formal security frameworks can amplify the impact of community policing, there is also Amotekun in some parts of the South West of the county doing exploits.

“Traditional leaders, religious institutions, and civil society must work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to create an environment where trust and cooperation flourish”. Another senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, described the latest abductions as a painful reminder that the Nigerian policing model is outdated. “We are pretending that one command structure can police over 200 million people across extremely diverse territories.

It cannot work in 2025, and it did not even work effectively in earlier decades. The resurgence of kidnappings is simply exposing that structural weakness. “Every time something tragic happens, we deploy soldiers or mobile police. But this is not sustainable. We need a policing system that is rooted in the communities , people who know the terrain, the families, the routes, the customs, and the early warning signs.

“Security starts at the grassroots, not from Abuja. When a kidnapping occurs in a village, the first responders are not federal authorities, but local people. We need professionally trained, well-regulated community or state-level police that can respond instantly. “A Divisional Police Officer may not move decisively because he is bound by protocols. Kidnappers, on the other hand, have no protocols. That mismatch is why we are losing the battle in many places”, Olugbemide said.