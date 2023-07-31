Concerns over recurring allegations of CJN, Tinubu’s romance

Concerns were raised at the weekend by some senior lawyers over the recurring allegations of secret talks between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and President Bola Tinubu. The lawyers described the development as worrisome, saying the CJN should not be seen, heard or percieved to be having romance with a party who is presently before the court. The victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the February 25, 2023 presidential election is being challenged by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. There is also the third petition filed against Tinubu’s victory by the All Peoples Movement (APM). All parties have filed their written addresses and are awaiting the hearing date to be fixed by the Tribunal.

Initial allegation

The CJN had on two different occasions been alleged to have secret meeting with Tinubu. On March 23, 2023, social commentator, lawyer and former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, had tweeted the photograph of the CJN seated in a wheelchair about to board an airplane at an airport. Although the photograph bore no name of the traveller, the tweeter simply left three short questions as its caption: What is this? Who is this? Is it true? Within minutes, the photograph went viral on social media, with all manner of speculations. Before the controversial photograph surfaced on the social media that day, an online platform had reported a story about Justice Ariwoola explaining the circumstances surrounding his sitting on the purported wheelchair at the airport.

The newspaper claimed that the jurist was pushed in a wheelchair through the terminals to board a British Airways flight. According to the report, Ariwoola was wheeled into a hotel downtown upon getting to London where he has purportedly remained since March 11, 2023, pretending to be physically-challenged in a clandestine preparation for a meeting with the President-elect, Tinubu, even when the jurist was not known with any physical disability. The story further alleged that Justice Ariwoola wanted to meet Tinubu to discuss issues that might arise from the budding legal challenge to his declaration as president-elect, including whether or not he should be worried about the petitions recently filed by opposition parties to challenge his emergence.

The online platform further claimed that after Justice Ariwoola checked into the hotel, he abandoned his wheelchair and started moving around the facility unaided. “He has been moving about in the hotel without any wheelchair. He was standing on his own in the elevator just yesterday (March 22, 2023),” the publication had quoted a source familiar with the CJN’s activities at the London accommodation. It said the CJN deliberately left the country more than a week ahead of Tinubu to avoid any suspicion about why both of them disappeared at once even as it attributed the source of the story to a staff of the Supreme Court who did not want his name in print to avoid sanction.

The online platform said its source purportedly exposed the CJN’s itinerary after Tinubu arrived in London for what his team claimed was a relaxation trip after a hectic campaign that preceded his declaration as Nigeria’s president-elect last month. However, denying the allegation, both the Supreme Court and Tinubu’s media team, dismissed it, saying it is one of the many lies calculated to tarnish their images. In its denial, the Supreme Court through a statement by the Director of Press and Information, Dr. Festus Akande, said the entire story by the online platform was false. According to Dr Akande, contrary to the claims by the report that Justice Ariwoola travelled out of Nigeria on March 11, 2023 to the United Kingdom to meet with the President-elect, the CJN was actually in Nigeria and that he even presided over a meeting of the NJC which held on March 16 and 17, 2023.

Akande further disclosed that the CJN, accompanied by NJC’s Secretary, Ahmed Gambo, only travelled out of Nigeria briefly to London on the 18th of March for medical care. “On 23rd March, the CJN returned from his medical trip to London and later reported in the office (in Abuja), where he worked till 8pm. “The only time the CJN travelled earlier this year was on 25th January, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He returned on 29 January 2023″, Akande stated. Also denying the report, Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the president-elect’s media team, described it as a “mere salacious fiction, meant to draw traffic to the discredited purveyor”.

Second allegation

In a similar development, a media report had a fortnight ago surfaced suggesting that Justice Ariwoola and President Tinubu recently had a phone conversation focusing on how to pressurise the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to rule in favour of Tinubu and his party, the APC. However, the Supreme Court and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had denied the social media report . Denying the report, Director of Press at the apex court, Festus Akande, said there was no such communication with either the president or anyone. Akande added that contrary to social media speculations, Ariwoola did not also have any phone call with the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi. He said: “It is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

“Nigerians have been following proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with admirable enthusiasm. The public should allow the suit to be determined instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumour peddling that will not do anyone any good. falsehood and mudslinging would stall Nigeria’s progress. “The courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses, and we are ever poised to do that to the best of our ability”. The APC similarly denied the alleged phone conversation in a statement by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary. The party described the “speculations” as mischievous, adding that the Presidential Election Petition Court should be allowed to do its job. “We have become aware of a decidedly mischievous and intentionally misleading tweet by Mr Jackson Ude.

“He alleged that President Tinubu had a telephone conversation with the CJN, in which the CJN purportedly told the president and the APC to prepare for a presidential election rerun. “It was disturbing and disgraceful for Mr Ude to fabricate a falsehood of this kind on a matter of serious national importance that was actively under review by the PEPC. APC and Tinubu did not need to engage in side conversations with the CJN regarding pending petitions before the PEPC. “Being a core democrat, Tinubu respected the right of aggrieved candidates in the election to seek redress for any grievances they may have. The Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act provided effective guarantees of that right”, Morka said.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have expressed deep reservations about the recurring allegations of secret meeting between the CJN and President Tinubu. The lawyers urged the top echelon of the judiciary to keep and maintain the sanity of the temple of justice to avoid the erosion of public confidence. Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, noted that though the issue of secret meetings between the CJN and the president is still an allegation, its re-occurence is not good enough for the judiciary .

Enado said: “It is part of that professional ethics that a judge should not descend into the arena of conflict to make a case for a party. It is against the run of the game and tenet of adjudication.

“This allegation that have come up two times now, no doubt, will create a bad image for the judiciary. “It will reduce the confidence the masses are having in the judiciary. Such a thing should not be heard of, especially in the top hierarchy of the judiciary .

“While I can’t confirm the allegation, I will only make a passionate appeal to the top echelon of the judiciary to keep and maintain the sanity of the temple of justice”. Corroborating Enado’s submissions, Ruya Onesmus said it is regrettable that the allegations have been raised on two occasions.

“All we have heard is an allegation which has not been proved. However, the sad thing is that it has happened twice and I am sure, if it is not attended to, it will keep reoccurring. “By the legal profession, it is highly unethical for a judge to be seen in a compromising position with a party before him. “One may argue that the CJN is not in the presidential election panel. Yes, that’s true, but we should know that the buck stops on his table.

“He is the one who appointed the Justices of the panel. And of course, presidential appeal goes to the Supreme Court. “As the Head of the Supreme Court, he either presides over the appeal or he appoints Justices that will do so . “It won’t be good and fair for such a man who carries such enormous responsibilities to be seen romancing with a party before him”, onesmus said.

Also reacting, Timileyin Ojo, opined that even though, it is an allegation, such does not speak well of the judiciary . He said: “There are too many negative allegation against the judiciary at the moment as it relates to political matters. “It is under the watch of the CJN that people who never contested primary elections won the main general election. “Instances are Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his predecessor, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who were alleged not to have contested senatorial primary elections but returned to the Senate. The CJN should know that what Nigerians want is justice and equal treatment to all”.

A law lecturer, Dr. Livinus Agu, while reacting, noted that in as much as one cannot totally rely on the media report , such reports call for concern of all stakeholders. “In my own opinion, the Bench should be more careful in its dealings with politicians.

The CJN has always been the one warning other judges on their relationship with politicians. “It therefore behoves on him too to take caution in his dealings with them”. On his part, a rights activist, Tosin Ojaomo, said: “It is strange that people are talking about the CJN when infact the original jurisdiction for determination of election petition relating to the election of any person to the office of the President in Nigeria rest squarely on the Court of Appeal, many people don’t know that our courts decides matters brought before them on legal principles and precedent. “It is dangerous to cast doubt on the integrity of the judiciary and the judex because it portends a serious danger to democracy, we must allow the courts to do their job, what is even worrisome nowadays is that people who have no knowledge of the law have suddenly become legal analysts overnight due to commentary on election matter.

“We must respect the court and remain vigilant, but I know that the rule of law is a respecter of no one”. Toeing the part of Ojaomo, Biodun Olugbemide, submitted that , “In the month of March 2023, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, denied holding any secret meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Olukayode Ariwoola. Also, in July 2023, the supreme court and APC, in separate statements, denied the similar report.

“They were reacting to a media report, suggesting that the two men recently had a phone conversation, focusing on how to pressurise the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, to rule in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his party, the APC. “It must be borne in mind that the CJN wields an enormous influence in presidential election cases, which will end up at the Supreme Court, and as the head of the Supreme Court, the CJN is also the head of the entire Nigerian Judiciary, who also oversees the National Judicial Council (NJC); the body responsible for the appointment and disciplining of judges across the country.

So, we are not referring to just an ordinary individual ignorant of the law. “What this allegation portrays for the judiciary is nothing, until there can be irrefutable evidences. Until then, the society must be wary of any misleading information, capable of causing unrest in the land. “Judiciary is an unbiased umpire, and for the purpose of order in our nation, it must continuously be seen and revered as such. In balancing this, let anyone with infallible proof not capable of subjectivity and biases, present such.

Then and only then shall it be reiterated that our judicial system is still effective and full of integrity”. In his submissions, Seyi Arowosebe, noted that the allegations are in the court of public opinion, which unfortunately is not regimented. People will ordinarily react to this from the position of sentiment, religious, ethnic and political biases.

“However, allegations like these are not unexpected considering the state of the nation and what Nigerians felt in the 2023 general election, especially on the lapses of INEC. “That being said, this is a wakeup call to the judiciary. At a time like this, the judiciary must ensure that it doesn’t fall short of the standard expected of it. The judiciary must remind itself that it is an arm of government, independent of the executive. The judiciary is the last hope of every Nigerian, and it must not lose that flavour.