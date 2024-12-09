Concerns Over Raging Controversy On Tax Reform Bills

Share

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers have called for more public input and scrutiny in the legislative process in order to douse the growing tension over the Tax Reform Bills

The lawyers, while speaking on the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed Tax Reform Bills, emphasized the need for a balanced and informed approach.

It would be recalled that in October 2024, President Bola Tinubu submitted a series of tax reform bills to the National Assembly, seeking legislative approval to implement sweeping changes to Nigeria’s tax administration framework.

The president specifically submitted the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, and the Nigeria Tax Bill to the law-making body for consideration. Among the proposals is a request to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

The president’s communications, addressed to both chambers of the federal parliament, were read during plenary session by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. In his letter, President Tinubu particularly outlined the key objectives and benefits of the four Bills, emphasizing their importance in modernizing and streamlining Nigeria’s tax system.

One of the proposals made by President Tinubu in the Bills is the one tagged ‘Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill. This Bill, according to the president, seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, No. 13, 2007, and replace it with legislation establishing the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

The NRS, the president said, will be tasked with assessing, collecting, and accounting for revenue accruing to the federal government. Another proposal is that of the ‘Nigeria Tax Bill’. The proposed Nigeria Tax Bill aims to provide a consolidated fiscal framework for taxation in the country.

According to Tinubu, this Bill will simplify and harmonize existing tax laws, making them more comprehensive and user-friendly. In another breath, the president in his ‘Nigeria Tax Administration Bill’, declared that it is designed to create a clear and concise legal framework for the fair and efficient administration of tax laws.

The aim, the president said, is to facilitate ease of compliance for taxpayers, reduce disputes, and optimize revenue collection. The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, he said, seeks to establish a Joint Revenue Board, a Tax Appeal Tribunal, and an Office of the Tax Ombudsman.

These institutions, the Bill added, will work to harmonize and coordinate tax administration, as well as resolve disputes arising from revenue matters. President Tinubu stated that the Bills would enhance taxpayer compliance, strengthen fiscal institutions, and foster a more effective and transparent fiscal regime.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the reforms would encourage investment, boost consumer spending, and stimulate economic growth in Nigeria.

“These proposed measures will not only simplify the tax process, but also ensure that our fiscal institutions are more robust and responsive.

“I am confident that the Bills, when passed, will encourage investment, boost consumer spending, and stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth,” Tinubu wrote.

Earlier rejection of NEC’s advice

Prior to the presentation of the Tax Reform Bills, President Tinubu had rejected the National Economic Council’s (NEC) recommendation during its meeting at the State House, Abuja, that the four Tax Reform bills already sent to the National Assembly be withdrawn for further consultation.

According to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President, while commending the NEC members for their advice, expressed the optimism that the legislative process, which has already begun, would provide an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the Bills from the National Assembly.

While urging the NEC to allow the process to take its full course, Tinubu in the statement, welcomed further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders to address any reservations about the Bills while the National Assembly considers them for passage.

The statement further explained that when Tinubu set up the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform in August 2023, he had only one objective: to reposition the economy for better productivity and efficiency and make the operating environment for investment and businesses more conducive.

Public inputs necessary for general acceptance of Tax Reform Bills

The statement further pointed out that Tinubu would continue to respect and welcome the advice and recommendations of NEC, an essential constitutional organ of government on economic matters.

Protests at the National Assembly

Meanwhile, some northern youths have staged a protest at the National Assembly to defend the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, against criticisms for supporting the Tax Reform Bills proposed by President Tinubu. The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Leave Senator Barau alone,” “Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker,”

“Stop attacking Senator Barau,” “Senator Barau is the new leader of the North,” and “Senator Barau: The Sardauna of our era.” Jibrin was said to have faced verbal attacks from certain quarters in northern Nigeria since the introduction of the Tax Reform Bills.

The Deputy Senate President, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, presided over the plenary when members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms appeared before the Senate to brief Senators on the details of the Bills Some senators, specifically Borno South Senator Ali Ndume and Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, were said to have attempted to prevent members of the committee from being admitted into the chamber.

The issue sparked a heated debate on the Senate floor, during which some northern senators threatened to stage a walkout, but later rescinded their decision.

The Tax Reform Bills passed second reading in the Senate and were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for further legislative review, including a public hearing.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the committee to involve the National Economic Council (NEC), Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Civil Society Organizations in the public hearing.

Atiku, Ndume, Zulum’s opposition

Nigeria’s former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, described the Bill as “a blueprint for economic hardship,” claiming it would disproportionately affect the middle and lower classes.

He argued that the removal of tax exemptions for businesses would lead to higher prices, job losses, and an overall decline in economic activity. Atiku urged lawmakers to ensure fairness and objectivity in the legislative process.

In a statement, he highlighted the uneven development across Nigeria’s states and stressed the need for a fiscal system that promotes justice.

“I have followed the intense public discourse on the Tax Reform Bills with keen interest. “Nigerians are united in their call for a fiscal system that promotes justice, fairness and equity.

“The fiscal system we seek must not exacerbate the uneven development of the federating units by favouring a few states while unfairly penalising others,” Atiku stated.

He further emphasized that public hearings must be inclusive, fostering transparency and accountability to enhance public trust in the government. On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of the Tax Reform Bills on Northern Nigeria and other regions.

Speaking in an interview, Zulum criticized the rapid legislative progress of the Bills, contrasting it with the nearly two-decade-long deliberation over the Petroleum Industry Bill. “Why the rush? The Petroleum Industry Bill took almost 20 years before it was finally passed. “But this Tax Reform Bill is being transmitted and receiving legislative attention within a week.

“It should be treated carefully and with caution, so that even after our exit, our children will reap its benefits,” Zulum remarked. The governor also warned that if the Bills are enacted, Lagos State might emerge as the sole beneficiary among Nigeria’s 36 states, potentially widening the economic disparity across the nation.

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, criticized President Tinubu’s proposed tax reform Bills, signalling a potential departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the policies are implemented.

The senator equally expressed deep concern about the impact of the four tax Bills. He argued that the proposed reforms would exacerbate economic hardships for Nigerians instead of providing relief.

The senator took issue with key aspects of the reforms, particularly the claim that Nigerians earning below ₦800,000 annually would be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT). He questioned the practicality of this exemption, pointing out that it would not shield citizens from indirect costs.

Using specific examples, Ndume highlighted how the reforms could drive up the cost of essential goods and services. “The price of cement is already up, so consumers will pay more. If Dangote is taxed on refined products, that cost will also be transferred to the price per litre.

“So, are you truly helping those who earn below ₦800,000, or are you worsening their situation?” Ndume warned that the reforms could undermine President Tinubu’s agenda and disproportionately harm Nigerians struggling with economic challenges.

Tax Reform Bills divide state governments

States within the federation are equally divided over the controversial Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

While some states support the Bills, many oppose them entirely, and others are only rejecting specific sections. Many states have indicated that they are still reviewing the Bills to take a definitive position.

The disagreement among states coincided with a statement from the Presidency debunking claims that the Tax Reform Bills would disproportionately benefit Lagos and Rivers states while disadvantaging northern states.

States in favour of the tax reform include Kogi, Benue, Delta and Ekiti, while those opposed include Borno, Nasarawa, and Kano. Anambra, several South-South states, and Plateau have stated they are still analyzing the proposed legislation.

NASS suspends debate

Amid the controversies, the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly took a bold step by suspending further deliberation on the controversial Tax Reform Bills to address widespread public concerns. The Senate also directed its Committee on Finance to pause its scheduled public hearing on the Bills.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary session, announced the decision, emphasizing the Senate’s role in fostering stability and unity in the face of national challenges.

Barau disclosed that a special committee had been established to engage with the executive arm of government to resolve issues surrounding the bills. “On the Tax Reform Bills currently before us, we acknowledge that the Senate remains the highest legislative assembly in this country,” Barau stated.

Tinubu’s directive to the Justice Ministry

In response to the growing controversy surrounding the Tax Reform Bills, President Bola directed the Federal Ministry of Justice to collaborate with the National Assembly to address concerns raised both within and outside the legislative body.

This directive was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement titled “President Tinubu Committed to Accountability on Tax Bills, Directs Ministry of Justice to Work with NASS on Concerns.”

The statement emphasized government’s commitment to transparency and stakeholders’ engagement in the legislative process.

“In line with the established legislative procedure, the Federal Government welcomes meaningful inputs that can address whatever grey areas that may be in the Bills”, Idris said.

Politics, ethnicity and regionalism fuelling controversy over Tax Reform Bills

Lawyers’ position

In his comments, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), linked the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed Tax Reform Bills to the over-centralization of power in the hands of the Federal Government Agbakoba, therefore, stressed the need for a devolution of power across the three tiers of government.

He argued that the concentration of authority at the federal level is the primary reason for the widespread opposition to the reform initiative.

While acknowledging that the Tax Reform Bills have the potential to boost revenue generation, Agbakoba emphasized the importance of balanced governance and equitable resource allocation. According to him, such measures are essential to ensure sustainable development and reduce tensions arising from fiscal reforms.

On his part, another SAN, Mba Ukweni, called for more public input and scrutiny in the legislative process, particularly in cases where the proposed laws have sparked controversy or may significantly affect the lives of citizens.

The senior lawyer also emphasized the importance of public debates in ensuring laws align with societal needs and are not perceived as unfair or victimizing. “There is a time within the lawmaking process that the drafts are supposed to be subjected to public input,” Ukweni noted.

Ukweni underscored the need for lawmakers to engage the public actively, allowing those in favour and those against to voice their opinions. “It is by doing so that those who are in favour of it will know the concerns of those who are against it,” he explained, adding that addressing these concerns could lead to more robust and widely accepted legislation.

He highlighted that laws should resonate with the general feelings of society to be effectively implemented. Ukweni also pointed out the need for sensitivity to regional disparities, particularly referencing the Niger Delta area, which has long borne the brunt of environmental degradation due to petroleum exploration.

He argued that laws addressing such imbalances should be crafted to cushion the effects on affected regions. “Even those not directly benefiting from such laws should understand the justification, as opposing them could be seen as callous,” he remarked.

Even, Amobi Nzelu (SAN), while weighing on the ongoing debate surrounding proposed tax reforms in Nigeria, emphasized the need for a balanced and informed approach. Nzelu expressed sadness over the tendency in the country to oppose initiatives without fully understanding their implications.

“This country has a penchant for challenging things without actually knowing the content of what they are challenging,” Nzelu remarked. He noted that the proposed reforms, which have already been deliberated in the National Assembly, are being misconstrued by some as targeting specific regions of the country.

Nzelu criticized the current tax system, describing it as “obsolete and not functional,” and argued that the reform is a step in the right direction.

He also pointed out the inconsistency in the current VAT sharing formula, where states that restrict certain taxable activities, such as the sale of alcohol, still benefit from the pooled revenue. “The people who refuse to engage in certain businesses, like alcohol or brothels, still take part in sharing the money generated from them,” he said.

Chief Solo Akuma (SAN) emphasized the need for a meticulous and inclusive approach to the legislative process within the National Assembly, particularly when it comes to Bill initiation and consideration. Akuma stressed the roles of both the executive and legislative arms of government in initiating and refining Bills.

“Members of the National Assembly have the authority to initiate Bills. However, such Bills can sometimes be contentious,” he noted. Akuma called for a comprehensive review process, stating that lawmakers must ensure a thorough examination of proposed Bills before moving them forward.

He highlighted the importance of public hearings in the legislative process, describing them as an essential platform for stakeholders and the public to voice their opinions. “Public hearings allow members of the public, stakeholders, and affected parties to express their concerns and explain why they may oppose a particular Bill,” Akuma stated.

