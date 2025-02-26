Concerns Over Persistent Increase In Cash Outside Banks

Share

The continuous surge in the volume of currency outside the banking system in recent times poses a threat to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inflation fight, according to financial experts, Tony Chukwunyem writes

With rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, showing that headline inflation declined sharply to 24.48 per cent in January 2025, from December 2024’s 34.80 per cent, thus reinforcing predictions by most analysts that prices of goods and services will decelerate this year, it seems that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will have a smooth sail in its inflation fight this year.

January data

However, the latest credit and monetary statistics published by the apex bank indicates that currency outside the country’s banking system maintained its upward trend in January 2025.

Specifically, the data shows that currency outside the banking system jumped by 44.46 per cent, or N1.46 trillion, to N4.74 trillion in January this year compared with N3.28 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Furthermore, the data indicates that the total amount of CurrencyIn-Circulation (CIC) rose by 43.42 per cent, or N1.58 trillion to N5.24 trillion in January 2025 compared with N3.65 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

The data also shows that the growth in money supply (M3) rose by 17.3 per cent to N110.98 trillion in January 2025, from N94.61 trillion recorded in January 2024.

In fact, an analysis of data obtained from the apex bank shows that between January and November last year, currency outside banks headed north in eight out of the eleven months.

The fresh increase in the volume of currency outside the banking system, last month, expectedly, made the headlines, given that at its meetings, last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) repeatedly identified the surplus cash in circulation as one of the key drivers of the country’s high inflation, which the regulator tried to tackle by raising the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024.

MPC members fret

For instance, personal statements made by members of the MPC at their meeting in February, last year, show that some of them blamed the excess cash in circulation for the rising inflation in the country.

As one of the MPC members, Aku Odinkemelu, put it, “on the monetary sector, growth in money supply (M3) rose by 18.25 per cent to N93.72 trillion at end-January 2024 over the preceding December.

Broad money (M2) and narrow money (M1) grew by 17.81 and 3.68 per cent, respectively at end January 2024. “The growth in broad money supply was driven by the rise in other deposits, transferable deposits, and securities other than shares.

In my view, the growth in M1 could further worsen inflationary pressures in the economy, as it signals rising transactional motives or excess liquidity in the system. “The motive for holding excess liquidity is generally classified into precautionary or voluntary motives.

However, involuntary motive usually above the desired level– a common feature of developing economies banking system – is not desirable during this period of persistent inflationary pressure, and also influences my decision to vote for monetary policy tightening.”

Similarly, another MPC member, Mustapha Akinkunmi, pointed out that Nigeria recorded a decrease in its reserve money to approximately N24.2 trillion by the end of January 2024, while broad money supply increased to N93.7 trillion, noting that this exacerbated inflationary pressures within the country.

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, who is also a member of the MPC, noted that loose monetary policy prevailed for most of 2023, which, according to him, led to excess liquidity in the system.

He stated: “Reserve money increased by 54.28 per cent between December 2022 and December 2023, while broad money (M3) increased by 50.88 per cent over the same period, well above the provisional benchmark of 28.21 per cent.

“The 50.88 per cent increase in broad money from N52.2 trillion in December 2022 to N78.7 trillion in December 2023 was driven mostly by a 46.27 per cent increase in net domestic assets, which rose by N22.4 trillion.

In other words, this represents additional credit created in the economy.” Yuguda said that while reserve money declined by 2.34 per cent in January 2024 relative to December 2023 driven largely by a decline in liabilities to other depository corporations broad money (M3) increased by 18.25 per cent within one month, adding to the high level of excess liquidity in the system.

Analysts’ reactions

Equally commenting on the connection between inflation and excess liquidity in a report released in January, last year, ana

lysts at CSL Research harped on the importance of reducing the substantial amount of currency outside the country’s banking system.

They highlighted that addressing the problem of the huge amount of cash outside banks would enhance monetary policy efficacy and foster financial inclusion.

The analysts argued that the naira redesign policy introduced by the CBN in late 2022, “would have been moderately successful” in mopping up currency outside the banks if it had not been reversed, as data shows that there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the implementation of the policy.

They said: “Money Supply statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as of November 2023 revealed that Currency In Circulation (CIC) surged by 21.24 per cent in November to N3.35 trillion (highest in 2023) from N2.76 trillion as of September 2023.

“In the same vein, Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 27.53 per cent to N3.08 trillion in November 2023 from N2.42 trillion.

“This in essence means 92.04 per cent of the currency in circulation (CIC) was outside the banking system as of November 2023, marking a notable rise from the 57.14 per cent recorded in January 2023 following a few months of the CBN naira redesign policy.

The currency outside the banks had averaged c.84.42 per cent of currency in circulation since the year 1960 till December 2022.

“From reported numbers, we can conclude that the naira redesign policy would have been moderately successful in mopping up currency outside the banks if it wasn’t reversed, as there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the policy implementation.”

Also commenting on the issue in a report released in August last year, analysts at FBNQuest stated: “According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total Currency In Circulation (CIC) increased to an all-time high of N4.1 trn, marking a 56 per cent y/y increase compared with N2.6 trillion in July 2023.

“The CBN’s data also reveals that 94 per cent (N3.8trn) of the currency in circulation is cash outside the banking system.

“While the increase in CIC may suggest improved economic activity in nominal terms and higher consumer spending, it also highlights the risk of inflation, particularly if money supply growth exceeds real output growth.”

In addition, a report released by Unity Bank last year stated that the persistent rise in liquidity, occasioned by fiscal pressures and exchange rate depreciation, will heighten the impact of inflation on consumer purchasing power.

Citing the apex bank’s money supply data, which showed that currency outside the banking system jumped by 66.2 per cent yearon-year to N4.02 trillion in September 2024 from N2.42 trillion, the report stated that, “the increased currency outside banks challenges the CBN’s monetary policy.”

The report partly read: “In September 2024, Nigeria experienced a significant surge in currency outside the banking system, increasing by 66.2 per cent year-on-year to N4.02 trillion from N2.42 trillion.

“This shift reflects a change in public behavior, with a growing preference for holding cash outside formal financial channels. As a result, 93.1 per cent of the total currency in circulation was held outside the banks, up from 87.5 per cent in 2023.

“This trend is driven by a lack of trust in the banking system and the structural reliance on cash in Nigeria’s largely informal economy. The preference for cash hoarding limits financial inclusion efforts.

It reduces liquidity in the banking system, which could restrict access to credit and hinder consumers’ ability to make investments or secure loans.

“From a broader economic perspective, the increased currency outside banks challenges the CBN’s monetary policy.

The growing money supply reached N108.95 trillion in September 2024, suggesting that efforts to manage inflation through policy tightening may not be fully effective.

“Credit to the government grew by 89.7 per cent year-on-year, reaching N42 trillion, while credit to the private sector increased by 27.6 per cent, reaching N75.9 trillion.

This contributed to a 44.5 per cent yearon-year rise in net domestic credit, highlighting the economy’s growing fiscal and monetary pressures.

“Despite the CBN’s interest rate hikes, the persistent rise in liquidity fueled by fiscal pressures and exchange rate depreciation indicate that inflationary risks will continue, affecting consumer purchasing power.

“This persistent inflationary environment erodes the real value of wages, pushing more Nigerians into poverty and widening income inequality.”

Conclusion

As earlier indicated, although there are projections that the country’s inflation rate may begin to moderate this year, analysts believe that the CBN must address the growth in currency outside banks to prevent a rebound in inflation.

