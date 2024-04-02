Concerns over Nigeria’s N97.34trn debt stock intensify

As the Federal Government insists on turning around the economy in no distant time, indications have emerged that the whopping N97.34 trillion owed by the country may pose a major hindrance to the plan.

With debt servicing taking a chunk of the budget and the government’s disposal to borrowing more amid vague managerial acumen needed to navigate the current logjam, it is doubtful if the leadership can adequately deliver on its plans.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said, the country should adopt sound managerial acumen and good governance to address the whopping debt stock,

According to him, the nation must also devise a strategy to ensure that sanctions are returned such that perpetrators of financial maladministration and other malfeasance must be punished, according to the law.

He said good governance and sound finance management are certain paths for the return of sanity in national resources management.

Recall that the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently disclosed that Nigeria’s debt stock stood at N97.34 trillion ($108.23bn) at an exchange rate of N899.39 as at end of December, 2023.

It further explained that the total public debt stock of the country included the combined domestic and external borrowings of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that the public debt reported in Q4’23 was 110.46 per cent y/y and 10.73 per cent q/q higher than N46.25 trillion ($103.11bn at N448.08/s) and N87.91 trillion ($114.35bn at N768.76/s) reported in Q4’22 and Q3’23 respectively.

Analysts had also opined that the significantly higher debt level reflected the securitisation of the Ways and Means facility and the impact of the currency devaluation on external debt.

They added that at current levels, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 41.5 per cent in 2023 from 22.9 per cent in 2022 and higher than the 40.0 per cent benchmark set by the DMO.

Chizea, however, noted that the debt was not a problem, but its wrong applications, adding that there were many countries in the world that are desiring loans but are not able to attract any.

Noting that unproductive nature of the Nigerian economy contributed to the huge debt, he added that value deficiency and bad leaders, who displayed poor management of the economy, were contributory factors.

He said: “That Nigeria’s debt stock stood at N97.34 trillion at an exchange rate of N 899.39 as at end of December, 2023 should not surprise analysts and other keen followers of development within the Nigerian economy as most of us saw it increasing.

“In fact, all the talk about fiscal sustainability in the recent past was due to the fact of the rising and suffocating debt stock. We recall that we lamented the fact that if we demonstrate fidelity with the servicing of our debt obligations that we would be spending all revenue inflow to do so.

“At some point in time, a figure of 97 per cent was bandied around. We must be mindful here that we are talking of debt servicing, excluding principal repayments.

“And what we must now recall here is that the debt stock, as indicated, is understated. The rate of exchange of under 900/$ is really a distant memory. But for the fact of the recent heroic developments when unbelievably we see the naira rebounding, we were not going to witness such rates again.

“Therefore, on conversion to naira, considering that most of the debt is due to foreign interests, the volume of the debt would be far higher than what has been indicated.”

He added: “How we got to this pass is common knowledge. The fact of the unproductive nature of the Nigerian economy is what everyone knows. This lack of productivity capacity has largely accounted for most of the problems of the Nigerian economy.

“If we add to this, the consideration of the rather poor values we bring to the table, the problems of the economy might be considered encapsulated. We are also not meritorious with our selection of those who manage our affairs as a result we often end up with square pegs in round holes. The corrupt electoral process whereby results are literally bought will seem to have compounded matters in this respect as accountability is undermined.”

“We, also as a people, have an overall penchant of not playing by the rules as we foreground our personal interests in place of the larger picture. We have the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which gives almost comprehensive guidelines in this regard; which areas of the economy should be entitled for the acquisition of foreign loans, what should be considered a safe threshold in this connection, how to deal with loans bookings by sub-national governments etc, but most of these guidelines are regretfully kept in the breach.

“Therefore, the reasons for the deplorable situation are as clear as day light. But for cold comfort, not many countries of the world are excluded from the problems of debt stock overhang, including America, Japan, China, Russia, etc.”

The ex-banker said that usually, with debt overhang, one naturally experiences the reluctance of third parties to extend loans as obviously one is no longer attractive.

According to him, even when the loan is reluctantly extended, the coupon rate is usually punitive, reflecting the inherent risk profile.

He, however, said that in the Nigerian situation, all that seems not to matter as the nation has gone ahead with humongous debt accumulation regardless.

Chizea said: “There is this general mindset that says a nation is never bankrupt, which seems now to be playing out in our particular situation. And since debt accumulation must be indicative of a poorly managed economy, debt overhang is like someone in a hole who goes on to continue to dig! There must be consideration of intergenerational equity as bad loan bookings simply mortgage the future.

“What really we must do is to return to good governance whereby laid down policies are observed as impunity is downgraded. And for any success to be recorded here, we must first clean up the electoral process so that votes count and accountability is restored. We must also devise a strategy to ensure that sanctions are returned to our environment.

“That is the sure and certain path for the return of sanity and, therefore, good governance. We must observe as we conclude for the avoidance of doubt that the debt is not a problem; what is a problem is its wrong applications. There are many countries in the world that desire debt and are not able to attract one.”