Concerns Over ‘Misuse’ Of Security Vote Amidst Rising Insecurity

Lawyers have queried the rationale behind the monthly allocation of security vote to state governors amidst rising insecurity in the country. The lawyers were unanimous in calling for the scrapping of security vote, saying it is not being properly used by many state governors. AKEEM NAFIU reports

The major problem is that there is this erroneous impression that you don’t account for security votes. Why is it that despite the deployment of security votes, insecurity still persists in the country?, it is because the security votes are not being used judiciously by those the funds were subjected to”, one of them said. Another one said: “The people in government should tell Nigerians what they are doing with security votes. Who are they securing? They are only securing themselves.

“Despite the collection of security votes by those in positions of power, the level of insecurity in the country has not abated and that instead, it is on the increase”. The above quotes were part of the submissions of some senior lawyers while expressing critical views on how the monthly allocation of security votes to state governors are being expended. The lawyers spoke on the heels of a recent plea by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to the House of Representatives to empower him to spend security votes like state governors.

Speaking while appearing before the House Committee on FCT last week Monday to defend the N1.1 trillion budget of his ministry, Wike said he need security vote to tackle the insecurity currently ravaging the FCT. Wike said: “Security vote has become necessary to enable the FCT Administration fund covert operations by security agencies to eliminate threats without going through the rigours of official bureaucracy capable of delaying action and revealing sensitive security information. “If you recollect what we said in the security council meeting.

I did say that in tackling the issue of insecurity, there are certain operations that we call covert operations and that some people may not even know. But here in Abuja, no security man can be given money without applying. “For those of us who have been Governor, the Director of the SSS can come and tell you that they want to do an operation and will require say N20 million for the operation. Of course, you don’t need to go and call anybody. All you need do is to give him the N20 million cash. But in FCT there is nothing like that. You can’t even give N500,000.00.”

In 2022, a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos over the failure of the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999, as well as to ensure the

prosecution of those suspected to be responsible. The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/189/2022 was filed on the heels of Buhari’s failure to fulfil his promise of curbing gross corruption and ensure that there is accountability at all levels of government in the country. In the suit, SERAP sought an order of mandamus to compel Buhari to direct the then Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

SERAP also sought an order of mandamus to compel Buhari to direct Malami to prosecute anyone suspected to be responsible, as appropriate; if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and to recover any mismanaged public funds. The organization argued that “longstanding allegations of mismanagement of security votes have hugely contributed to the growing insecurity in the country, and the failure to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians.

As revealed by a recent report by Transparency International (TI), most of the funds appropriated as security votes are spent on political activities, mismanaged or simply stolen. It is estimated that security votes add up to over N241.2 billion every year.

“On top of appropriated security votes, state governments also receive millions of dollars yearly as international security assistance. While sitting state governors may enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution, they do not enjoy immunity from investigation. “Any allegations of mismanagement of security votes against sitting governors can and should be investigated pending the time they leave office and lose immunity”.

In 2018, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, declared that public officers has a duty to give an account of security votes entrusted to them and that failure to do so amounts to stealing, criminal misappropriation or worst still, genocide. The court made the declaration while affirming an High Court conviction of a former Governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame, by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In the lead judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court noted with concern that there is a pervasive tendency by public officers to regard or treat security votes given to them for security of their states as their personal entitlements.

The judge argued that any public officer in charge of such funds must either account for them or return them to the public coffers, and that failure to do so amounted to stealing. “If the recipient of such funds cannot account for the use of such funds for the purpose it was meant and has not returned same to the government treasury, then that is clear stealing of public funds or criminal breach of trust or criminal misappropriation of funds.

“The appellant, who recognised that the Taraba State people were faced with the threat of famine and that they were already suffering untold hardship due to lack of grains or the escalating costs of grains, approved the release of the funds to purchase grains to distribute to Taraba people, but diverted the funds for his personal use and did not buy the grains, leaving the Taraba people in their untold hardship.

“In view of the dangerous impact of the crime of public office corruption on the state security and the generality of the people, it comes within the class of crimes against humanity like genocide, terrorism and large-scale violation of human rights”, the judge held.

Speaking on whether state governors are not expanding security votes on security, and what should be done to end the era of misuse of security votes by governors, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, who stated that though the state governors are entitled to it, argued that it is not only state governors that are entitled to security votes.

“Even the President, Commissioners, and Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen are equally given security votes”, he said. According to him, “The major problem is that there is this erroneous impression that you don’t account for security votes. “So, if you want security votes to be deployed for what it is meant for, then there must be accountability for it, and that is why even the military is abusing it. The money given to the military is not being subjected to auditing. “If you want security votes to be used for what it is meant for, it has to be accounted for and subjected to audit.

“Why is it that despite the deployment of security votes, insecurity still persists in the country, it is because the security votes are not being used judiciously by those the funds were subjected to. That is where they have the window to divert funds. “So, the moment you account for it, you will discover that you must spend the money for the purpose for which it is meant.” Another SAN, Francis Amobi Nzelu, expressed unhappiness that the security architecture of Nigeria is fundamentally defective in the sense that anybody who collects the fund, pockets it and does nothing for his people.

“Unless they agree to devolve power, and create state police, the security challenges in this country will continue to be on top of the scorecards. “What are you going to secure when people are hungry, what are you going to secure when people cannot go to their farms and farm safely and return home, what are you going to secure when security votes are being diverted to private pockets, and used for personal aggrandisement. “State police is the first answer and way forward towards achieving a good security architecture for this country,” he said.

While stating that the stick and -carrot approach being adopted will not perform any magic in resolving the security crisis in Nigeria, the SAN suggested that the worsening security situation in the country should be tackled frontally. He said, “Who are we deceiving? The convoy of the people in government is huge, and the amount being expended to maintain their convoy is humongous. Lip service is being paid to security. Until they are prepared to address it frontally, it will continue to elude us. “The people in government should tell Nigerians what they are doing with security votes.

Who are they securing? They are only securing themselves. The security architecture of this country must be revisited.” Mba Ukweni (SAN) expressed deep concern that despite the collection of security votes by those in positions of power, the level of insecurity in the country has not abated and that instead, it is on the increase. In his words: “It is quite worrisome that the higher the security votes, the higher the level of insecurity in the country. “I don’t know the history behind the security votes and how it came about that we now have political office holders keeping a chunk of the money unaccounted for as security votes.

“There is the need to review security votes being given to state governors and other political office holders in Nigeria. “If we can come up with a proper avenue of channelling resources meant for security to the appropriate security agencies and requiring them to be accountable for the monies that are put into those security agencies, it would serve a better purpose than giving state chief executives chunks of money as security votes which would eventually be diverted for personal use”. Ukweni (SAN) suggested that traditional rulers and traditional institutions should be so empowered to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

On his part, Victor Okpara (SAN) described insecurity as a great problem and challenge in the country, adding that it is an existential stress to the nation that if care is not taken, it would consume everyone. “We need to be more proactive in terms of security. Insecurity will continue to thrive for as long as governance is not waking up to the expectations of the people. “A lot of people are impoverished, and therefore, a lot of people have turned to crime to survive. “I don’t know what governors do with security votes. As far as I’m concerned when it comes to the internal security of Nigeria under the law, you have the DSS, Army, Police, Navy and Air Force, and these security agencies have votes and allocations given to them.

“The fact remains that all the security agencies in the country should step up their duties and responsibilities towards Nigerians to be able to achieve that which they ought to achieve. “In my view, security votes should be stopped and the economy boosted with such funds”. A former special prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Tosin Ojaomo, noted that the misappropriation and sometimes outright stealing of funds allocated for security votes is not new to our country.

“If you remember vividly the same security votes was the genesis of the crisis between the late Ibadan political strongman, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja. “The late politician accused the then governor of not giving him his own share of security votes. He said the money is meant for sharing and the governor has refused to give him what he rightly believed that he is entitled to. “He even alluded to a pre-existing agreement on the sharing formula. Let’s leave the South and go to Northern Nigeria on this subject matter, my noble lord Hon. Justice Banjoko then of the High Court of FCT, now at the Court of

Appeal convicted former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State for misappropriation of security votes of Taraba State. “The conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Court, the man was quietly serving his terms of imprisonment at Kuje Correctional Center before he was surprisingly pardoned by Former President Muhammadu Buhari. The EFCC spent a fortune to prosecute that case up to the Supreme Court, the defendant stood by his not guilty plea up till the supreme Court.

After his conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Court, the man was left off the hook via a president pardon, that is to tell you the extent of executive fiat for mismanagement of security votes in Nigeria. “As we all know, one of the essence of punishment in law is to ensure deterrence, but will the earlier scenario painted herein encouraged deterrence?. “The use of security votes by state governments has been a source for worry for a very long time. Look around the country and see how some police barracks look like, some look like abandoned structures, so many police stations in Nigeria don’t have operational vehicles, security agents are sometimes treated like second class citizens in their own country.

“Political office holders are the highest paid unskilled labour in Nigeria. The problem of insecurity in Nigeria is tied to corruption and looting of public funds as long as corrupt politicians are rewarded with national awards in Nigeria, we are just joking, the problems of insecurity will be difficult to solve.

“When the welfare of people is given topmost priority, you will be shocked that the problem of insecurity will naturally disappear in Nigeria because it is not possible for the few security agents in Nigeria to police the country but when the people are determined to police themselves you will discover that there will not be a hiding place for any criminal in our country. “The people must rise from being observers in the state of events in Nigeria and become participants as that is the only way to checkmate the excesses of our servant leaders who have turned themselves to tiny gods in our midst”.