Concerns Over ‘Illegal’ Removal Of CJs By State Legislators

Lawyers have called for an immediate end to the ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ practice of arbitrary removal of Chief Judges by state legislators.

They described the legislators action as an affront on the constitutional provisions which gives the National Judicial Council (NJC) the exclusive power to exercise disciplinary control over judicial officers. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the unending cases of arbitrary removal of Chief Judges by lawmakers in the State Houses of Assembly.

The lawyers while outlining the processes for appointing and removing judicial officers, said Sections 153 and 271 of the Constitution specifically established the National Judicial Council (NJC) as the only body responsible for recommending the appointment and removal of state Chief Judges.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend while responding to a resolution passed by the Benue State House of Assembly announcing the removal of the State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

In its resolution, the assembly also recommended the swearing-in of Justice Theresa Igoche, the next most senior judge, as the acting chief judge of the state.

The removal of the chief judge followed a petition from Governor Hyacinth Alia, wherein the state chief judge was accused of abuse of office, tampering with the state local government election law, corruption, inciting judicial strikes, bribery and fraternising with politicians.

However, lawmakers were divided on the issue as 13 out of the 31 members rejected the removal of the chief judge. Shortly after 23 out of 31 members voted to remove Ikpambese, some dissenting lawmakers— along with a few who had initially supported the motion—held a press conference in Makurdi, condemning the process, alleging procedural breaches.

In response, Speaker Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh announced a three-month suspension for the lawmakers, accusing them of “dishonourable actions capable of causing acrimony in the House”. They were also directed to refund funds allocated for an upcoming foreign trip, which they would no longer undertake.

The House disciplinary action was targeted at Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) and 12 others for allegedly denying supporting Ikpambese’s removal despite voting in favour. Other suspended lawmakers are; Jonathan Agbidye (Katsina-Ala East), Beckie Orpin (Gboko East), Simon Gabo (Ushongo-Mata), Williams Ortyom (Agasha), Onah Blessed (Oju 1), Elias Audu (Gwer East), Anyor Mato (Kwande East), Manger Manger (Tarka), Solomon Gyila (Gwer West), Samuel Agada (Ogbadibo), Abraham Jabi (Buruku) and Ezra Nyiyongo (Ukum).

Senate, NJC fume

In the meantime, the Senate has strongly criticized the removal of Benue State’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, by the Benue State House of Assembly, describing the action as unconstitutional.

This position was taken following a motion raised by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), who denounced the dismissal as a blatant disregard for due process.

Senator Moro informed the Senate that Justice Ikpambese was ousted in what he termed a violation of the constitutional provisions governing the appointment and removal of state chief judges.

State legislators lack the powers to remove a CJ without the involvement of the NJC

“The crisis originated from the purported removal of Justice Dambisi Norris, the Chief Judge of Benue State, by the State House of Assembly without adhering to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Sections 153 and 271 explicitly state that the National Judicial Council (NJC) is the only body authorized to appoint or remove state chief judges,” he noted.

He further emphasized that the Constitution clearly outlines the proper procedure for such actions, and any deviation poses a serious threat to democracy. “Section 292(1)(a) of the Constitution specifies the legal process for removing a state’s Chief Judge.

However, the Benue Assembly, either out of ignorance or a deliberate attempt to undermine the Constitution, proceeded to unilaterally pass a resolution removing the Chief Judge,” he added.

Moro also revealed that 13 lawmakers who opposed the move were suspended for three months by the Speaker, Hon. Aondona Dajor.

Expressing concern over the development, Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) warned that such unconstitutional acts could set a dangerous precedent for governance in Nigeria.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also condemned the incident, noting that the matter was already under review by relevant judicial authorities. To ensure compliance with due process, the Senate directed its Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters to investigate the situation and submit a report within two weeks.

While also condemning the act, the National Judicial Council (NJC), had insisted that Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue State.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for the NJC, Kemi Ogedengbe, the Council said Ikpambese remains the state’s chief judge until the complaints brought against the chief judge are investigated and deliberated upon by the council.

The NJC said the purported removal of the Chief Judge by the Benue State House of Assembly cannot stand. The statement reads: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a certain media report to the effect that the Benue State House of Assembly has purportedly passed a Resolution recommending the removal of the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese from office.

“Unfortunate as this development is, Council wishes to reiterate that there are clear and unambiguous provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 on discipline and appointment of Judicial Officers vested in the Council, which clearly are not adhered to in the instant case.

“Although, the Council had this morning received a petition against Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, that petition is yet to be investigated in line with Council’s investigation procedure and the principles of fair hearing”.

Past attempts to remove CJs

New Telegraph Law recalled that many State Houses of Assembly have made several attempts in the past to remove their Chief Judges, often leading to legal disputes and interventions by the National Judicial Council (NJC). For instance, in early 2018, the Kogi State House of Assembly passed a resolution recommending the removal of the State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah, over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Ajanah later challenged this move in court, and a High Court in Koton Karfe presided over by Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye ruled that the legislature and executive lacked the authority to remove a Chief Judge without involving the NJC.

The court also declared that the Chief Registrar of the State High Court held a statutory position as the Accounting Officer of the Judiciary and was therefore, not subject to the control and supervision of either the Executive or the Legislature.

In November 2023, Governor Ademola Adeleke also approved a resolution by the Osun State House of Assembly to suspend the State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Justice Ojo later sought legal redress, and the National Industrial Court in Ibadan issued an order restraining the governor and the assembly from removing her.

The court later reaffirmed her position, declaring the suspension unconstitutional. Also in 2024, the Kano State House of Assembly moved to investigate and potentially remove the Chief Judge, Justice Dije Aboki, following alleged executive interference, but the act was stopped.. Similarly, in 2023, Governor Alex Otti attempted to remove the Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, but faced legal opposition.

In 2022, the Ekiti State House of Assembly attempted to remove the Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, leading to a constitutional crisis. Also, in 2021, forner Governor Nyesom Wike attempted to remove the then Chief Judge, Justice Iche Ndu, but was met with resistance from the Nigerian Bar Association and the judiciary.

The Bauchi State House of Aseembly in 2020 also moved against the State Chief Judge, Rabi Umar, but faced legal opposition. Also in the same 2020, in Cross River State, a former Governor, Ben Ayade, attempted to remove the Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme, citing her state of origin as an issue.

Furthermore, in 2019, Ondo State Government attempted to remove the State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, and this resulted to many litigations. In the same vein, former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State clashed with the Chief Judge, Justice Innocent Umezulike, over judicial independence.

Lawyers speak

Baring his mind on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights activist, Femi Falana, called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction lawyers who are members of the Benue State House of Assembly over their involvement in the controversial attempt to remove the Chief Judge of the state.

Falana who cited the landmark case of Elelu-Habeeb v AGF (2012) 40 WRN 1, emphasized that “Section 292 of the Constitution mandates that no Chief Judge of a State can be removed without a prior investigation conducted by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“In that case, the apex court overturned the removal of the Chief Judge of Kwara State, reaffirming the NJC’s exclusive authority in such matters” Falana further referenced Section 287 of the Constitution, which compels all authorities to comply with decisions of the Supreme Court.

He accused the Benue Assembly of acting in “utter disregard” of binding judicial precedents and described their resolution as both “illegal and contemptuous”. While acknowledging the NBA’s condemnation of the Assembly’s action, Falana argued that mere criticism is insufficient.

He urged the NBA to take disciplinary action against the lawyerlegislators by referring them to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers. “The legal profession in Nigeria should follow the example of other democratic countries by sanctioning lawyers who use their official positions to undermine democracy,” Falana insisted.

In their submissions, two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Godwin Obla and Joshua Musa, who jointly spoke on behalf of Idoma lawyers condemned the removal of Benue CJ by the State Assembly.

They insisted that any action done contrary to the sacred provisions of the Constitution is void, adding that “the purported removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese is a nullity ab initio”.

While noting that members of the State House of Assembly swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Nigeria, however, the group said, “this arm of government has brazenly violated the constitutional oath that members took”. It was the contention of the SANs that Section 292(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution was not complied with in the purported removal of the Benue State Chief Judge.

“Thirteen out of the thirty-two members of the House of Assembly came out to show clearly that the governor did not act on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly of the State.

“Unfortunately, news have it that these thirteen Honourable members have been suspended from their legislative functions for three months for choosing to honour the oath they took to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

“The process of removing the Chief Judge of a State was clearly outlined by the apex Court in the case of HON. JUSTICE RALIAT ELELU-HABEEB & ANOR. v. ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION & ORS. (2012) 13 NWLR (Pt. 1318) 423 at 494 – 495 paras. D – G.

“The above Supreme Court authority puts to rest the insistence by the Majority Leader of the Benue State House of Assembly, in his press conference in Makurdi on Thursday, the 20th of February, 2025, that the Chief Judge of the State stands removed from office. “The role of interpretation of the Constitution is that of the judiciary and not the legislature.

No amount of desperation to remove the Chief Judge can be justified under the present circumstance and the stand of the House of Assembly as voiced by Hon. Saater Tiseer, the Majority Leader, is an affront to the Constitution and the rule of law and a demonstration of crass ignorance of the law and understanding of the Constitution”, the lawyers stated.

The Nigerian Bar Association has equally condemned the resolution by the Benue State House of Assembly directing Governor Hyacinth Alia to remove Justice Maurice Ikpambese as the state Chief Judge.

Arbitrary removal of CJs by state legislators is an affront on the rule of law and threat to democracy

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), and General Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, the NBA described the resolution as inexcusable and a breach of the Constitution. The association emphasized that the House of Assembly of any state lacks the power to remove a Chief Judge without the involvement of the National Judicial Council.

“The Nigerian Bar Association views with contempt the purported resolution passed by the Benue State House of Assembly directing Governor Hyacinth Alia to remove the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Maurice Ikpambese, from office.

“The resolution is not only unjustifiable, but violates the spirit and intent of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The removal of a judicial officer, especially one occupying the esteemed position of Chief Judge, must adhere strictly to due process as outlined in our Constitution. Any deviation from this process is a direct affront to the rule of law and poses a significant threat to our democracy.

“It is laughable for the House of Assembly of any state to purport to have the power to discuss, much less recommend, the removal of a Chief Judge without the involvement of the National Judicial Council,” the statement reads.

The NBA further lamented that the Benue State House of Assembly presumed it had the power to remove or recommend the removal of the Chief Judge without affording him an opportunity to defend himself against the allegations leveled against him.

It stressed that the state assembly’s actions contravened constitutional provisions and undermined the foundational principles of judicial independence and the rule of law.

Such actions, the NBA warned, set a dangerous precedent, erode public confidence in legal institutions, and threaten the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution.

The NBA said the judiciary must operate free from external pressures and threats to maintain its impartiality and effectiveness, reminding all arms of government that respect for constitutional provisions is mandatory, not optional.

It cited the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the processes for appointing and removing judicial officers, saying Sections 153 and 271 specifically establish the NJC as the body responsible for recommending the appointment and removal of state Chief Judges.

“The Constitution gives the NJC the exclusive power to exercise disciplinary control over judicial officers, ensuring that any allegation of misconduct is thoroughly investigated and decided upon to maintain the integrity and independence of the judiciary,” the NBA stated.

The association criticised the Benue State House of Assembly for exhibiting ignorance of constitutional provisions and trampling on the constitutional safeguards against such actions.

It noted that the lawful procedure for removing a Chief Judge is expressly provided for under Section 292(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution to be that, “the NJC must first investigate any allegations against the Chief Judge and, where necessary, make a formal recommendation for removal to the governor.

Upon receiving a valid recommendation from the NJC, the governor may act on the recommendation, and the removal must be confirmed by a resolution of at least two-thirds of the members of the State House of Assembly.”

The NBA declared that the absence of an NJC investigation, hearing and recommendation rendered the purported removal of Justice Ikpambwese unconstitutional, null and void. The association called on elected officials to desist from arbitrary and unconstitutional actions that jeopardize the sanctity of the judiciary.

It urged law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, to ensure that Justice Ikpambwese is not hindered in performing his constitutional duties. It further advised all judges of the Benue State High Court to resist any attempts to assume the position of Acting Chief Judge, warning that no vacancy exists in the office.

The NBA directed its branches in the state and all lawyers to boycott the court of any judge who accepts the role of Acting Chief Judge and called on the NJC to sanction any judge who violates this directive. “The NBA remains steadfast in its commitment to defend the integrity and independence of the Nigerian judiciary.

We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that the rule of law prevails and that all actions by governmental bodies are conducted within the ambit of the Constitution. “The arbitrary removal of judicial officers without adherence to due process is unacceptable and will be met with unwavering opposition from the legal community.

“We call on the Benue State House of Assembly to immediately rescind its unconstitutional decision and follow proper channels through the NJC for any grievances or allegations against judicial officers. This show of shame must stop,” the statement added. The NBA emphasized that upholding the rule of law is the bedrock of a just and equitable society, warning that any actions to the contrary make a mockery of the oaths of office sworn by public officials.

