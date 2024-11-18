Concerns Over FG’s House Gifts For Judges

Share

Lawyers have expressed deep concerns over plans by the Federal Government to construct 40 housing units for judges and justices in the FCT.

The lawyers while calling for an immediate end to such practice maintained that the gifting of cars and houses to judges by the executive arm of government is not only eroding judiciary’s autonomy, but also creating a risk of judges being biased toward the executive, especially in politically sensitive cases. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have called for proper empowerment of the judiciary to allow the third arm of government address its needs directly without relying on any largesse from other arms of government.

They spoke at the weekend while reacting to the reported plan by the Federal Government to build houses for judges and justices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawyers while condemning the Federal Government’s decision said it is capable of compromising judicial independence, which could ultimately undermines judiciary’s credibility and occasion public distrust.

Speaking on the project, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said plans by the Federal Government to construct 40 housing units for judges and justices in the FCT was part of government’s Renewed Hope Housing agenda to provide secure and convenient accommodation for judicial officers.

He noted that of the 40 units to be constructed in the Katampe District, 20 will be allocated to the FCT High Court, 10 to the Federal High Court, and 10 to the Court of Appeal. The FCT minister denied allegations that the building of the houses for judges in Abuja was aimed at “pocketing them for political gains”.

Wike insisted that the project was approved in the 2024 budget, and that he was only performing his duty by implementing it. He said the building of the judges’ quarters was not his policy, but part of welfare packages that President Tinubu designed for the judges to promote the independence of the judiciary.

“I am not Mr. President; I am only lucky to be appointed as a minister under this administration and who is in the position to implement his policies. Mr. President said, look, this is what he wants; come up and see what we can do.

“It was approved by Mr. President, sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget that there should be construction of judges and justices’ quarters; that they should move judges from where they were renting houses, living among criminals. “It is in the budget of 2024, appropriated by the National Assembly, assented to by Mr. President which is a law.

What is the problem? I am only the implementer”. The land on which the houses would be built was said to have been seized by the FCT administration from the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria.

CJN hails FG’s plan

Despite public outcry, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has hailed Federal Government’s plan to build houses for judges and justices, saying the ‘gift’ would boost the judicial officers’ performance.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the project, the CJN said the arrangement is a significant milestone in the continuous effort of government at enhancing the welfare of judicial officers in the FCT.

Justice Kekere-Ekun emphasised the need for judges to have peace of mind to operate efficiently and perform their duties with greater focus. “The construction of these residences is a practical step towards ensuring that judicial officers are well-supported; it reflects the recognition that the mental well-being of judicial officers is directly tied to their living conditions.

“These homes will provide a secure and tranquil environment enabling judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus, efficiency and clarity of mind. “The ability of judicial officers to perform their functions is strengthened when their wellbeing is prioritised and their work condition is conducive.

“Judicial officers require peace of mind, security and comfort in their residences to fully dedicate themselves to the rigorous task of interpreting and applying the law. “Beyond the courtroom, a supportive and conducive living environment is essential to their ability to focus on the heavy responsibility entrusted to them”, the CJN said.

Judges don’t have business going to the Executive to get cars and houses

SERAP’s litigation threat

In the meantime, a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened to drag President Bola Tinubu and all state governors to court if the practice of gifting cars and houses to judges is not halted forthwith.

The litigation threat was contained in an open letter which was addressed to President Bola Tinubu. The letter dated 9th November, 2024 was signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

In it, SERAP urged Tinubu to stop the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and all state governors from usurping the authority and responsibilities of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and heads of court through giving of cars and houses to judges.

The organisation said, such practices are clearly antithetical to the constitutional principles of separation of powers, checks and balances and the rule of law, and may create the perception that the judiciary is subservient to the executive.

SERAP also urged Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), as a defender of public interest, to challenge in court, the constitutionality and legality of the practice of giving cars and houses to judges in Abuja and across the states.

The letter copied to Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, reads: “Politicians ought to keep their hands off the judiciary and respect and protect its integrity and independence. Politicians must treat judges with dignity and respect.

“The Nigerian Constitution and international standards make clear that the judiciary is neither subservient to the executive nor the legislature. “Undermining the fundamental principle of separation of powers risks constraining the ability of the judiciary to act as a check on the executive.

“SERAP urges you to substantially improve funding for the judiciary to enhance their working conditions, welfare and pensions through existing constitutional arrangements and mechanisms, to uphold the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and to protect judges from executive interference.

“Your government has the constitutional and international obligations to promote public confidence in the judiciary and safeguard the rule of law.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the attorneys general of the 36 states to comply with our request in the public interest.

“The reports that members of the executives in the FCT and across several states are giving cars and houses to judges appear to take place without following any constitutional or procedural process, which may have a chilling effect on the rule of law and access to justice and effective remedies.

“Promoting the effective implementation of constitutional provisions and international standards on the financial autonomy of the judiciary would contribute towards ensuring the balance of power between the executive and the judiciary, and judicial integrity and independence.

“Your government has the constitutional responsibility to ensure equality of arms in the relationship between the three branches of government: the judiciary, executive and legislature and to uphold the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.

“An independent judiciary, the essential guardian of the rule of law, is the linchpin of the scheme of checks and balances through which the separation of powers is assured. Members of the executive should not have any control over the judiciary’s funds.

“The rule of law is the bedrock of a democratic society. It is the only basis upon which individuals, private corporations, public bodies and the executive can order their lives and activities. And if the rule of law is to be upheld it is essential that there should be an independent judiciary.

“Because it is the executive that exercises the power of the state and because it is the executive, in one form or another, that is the most frequent litigator in the courts, it is from executive pressure that judges require particularly to be protected.

“SERAP urges you to direct Mr Fagbemi to ensure full compliance by Mr Wike and the 36 state governors with the provisions of Sections 81(3) and 121(3)(a)-(h) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], and to respect and protect judicial integrity and independence”.

Lawyers speak

Sharing his thoughts on the contentious issue, a rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), declared that the construction of houses for judges and justices by the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is unconstitutional and an embarrassment to the Judiciary which ought to maintain its independence as one of the three arms of government in Nigeria.

Falana said: “There are three arms of government, the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature. Each of them today enjoys financial autonomy; in fact, there are three judgements of the Federal High Court to the effect that the judiciary is financially autonomous.

“Those judgements were disobeyed. When President Muhammadu Buhari also tried to recognise the independence and financial autonomy of the Judiciary via Executive Order at the tail end of 2020, governors also went to court and the Supreme Court declared it illegal.

“But the National Assembly and all the States’ Houses of Assembly later amended the provisions of the Constitution to declare in Section 23, that all the funds of the Judiciary every year at the federal level shall pass to the National Judicial Council (NJC). For the states, the budget of the Judiciary, the money would be given to the heads of court.

“So, if you want to buy cars, build houses, they are to be carried out from the budget of the Judiciary. The minister did not answer the question which was to the effect that; can you give houses to the judges be fore whom you have cases? Because, justice must not just be done, it must be seen to have been done.

“And people in the Executive must stop embarrassing the Judiciary. Now, look at the contradictions; it is more like the Governor of Kaduna, Zamfara, Cross River or Lagos State coming to give federal judges houses in Abuja. “The Minister of FCT operates like a state governor by virtue of Section 299 of the Constitution.

So, he cannot say ‘I am going to build 40 houses: 10 have gone to the Federal High Court, 10 to the FCT High Court and 10 have gone to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. “Because you are a minister of the federal government like a state governor, your budget is limited towards the affairs of the Federal Capital Territory.

So, you cannot as the head of the FCT be dishing out cars and houses to judges in the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. “On the theory of equality before the law, you cannot be seen to be giving cars or houses to judges who are going to determine your cases. And that is why the autonomy of the Judiciary has now been constitutionalized.

“In 2024, what was initially budgeted for the judiciary was N116 billion, but when the National Assembly was convinced on the need for houses and cars for judges and so on and so forth, the budget was increased to N345 billion. “So, our judges don’t have business going to the Executive to get cars and houses for them.

We must now have to operate under the law. Under the constitution, there is no provision for it”. In his comments, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), argued that such actions threaten the independence of the judiciary by creating a dependency on the executive arm, which may influence judges’ objectivity.

The silk maintained that the gifting of cars and houses to judges by the executive arm of government is eroding judiciary’s autonomy, creating a risk of judges being biased toward the executive, especially in politically sensitive cases.

He suggested that judges must maintain complete independence to uphold justice and democracy. Ozekhome warned that these practices could weaken public trust in the judiciary’s impartiality and integrity, ultimately impacting the credibility of Nigeria’s legal system and governance.

The practice is clearly antithetical to the constitutional principles of separation of powers

Ozekhome’s stance also highlights the potential for conflicts of interest and suggests that the judiciary should rely on independent resources and adequate remuneration rather than executive largesse, which might compromise their rulings on cases involving government actions or policies.

Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), expressed concerns that such gifts compromise judicial independence by creating an implicit dependency on the executive for welfare needs.

This dependency, he warned, could inadvertently lead judges to favour executive interests, undermining the judiciary’s autonomy and potentially influencing court decisions. Adegboruwa believes that the judiciary should instead be granted financial independence to address its needs directly.

He highlighted that inadequate salaries and resources have already strained the judiciary, with judges often working under difficult conditions, including a lack of adequate housing and support for basic office functions. This neglect, Adegboruwa insisted, can erode trust in the judiciary’s impartiality, which is crucial for upholding the rule of law.

To truly empower the judiciary, Adegboruwa emphasized the need for systemic reform, including better compensation and operational autonomy, rather than reliance on gifts from other branches of government. Such reforms, he argued, are essential for a robust justice system that maintains public confidence and resists external pressures.

To Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), the Executive action is a threat to judicial independence and impartiality of the justice system. Chief Ahamba warned that these “gifts” compromise the integrity of the judiciary by fostering undue influence from the executive branch, creating the impression that judges are beholden to political figures.

He argued that if such interference continues, the judiciary may lose its ability to function as an independent check on other branches of government, which could ultimately harm Nigeria’s democratic structure and rule of law.

In his submissions, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), while expressing concerns about the nation’s independence and structural integrity, contended that such gifts compromise the judiciary’s autonomy, as they could create an impression of indebtedness to the executive, raising questions about potential biases in judicial rulings.

This, he believes, undermines the judiciary’s credibility and could lead to public distrust. Furthermore, Agbakoba argued that without structural reforms, the Nigerian judiciary will remain vulnerable to executive influence, thereby weakening the rule of law.

He called for judicial reforms to guarantee true independence and legislative actions that protect judges from undue influence. Agbakoba emphasized the need for a judiciary that can independently check other branches of government, seeing this as essential for maintaining democratic governance and promoting justice within Nigeria.

A senior lawyer, Dapo Oduwole, described the Executive action as a constitutional breach, saying it’s a confirmation that the judiciary is not independent despite numerous alterations to the Constitution. “Although, within this difficult situation, most of the judges are firm even when the executive is a party to a dispute.

Its important we make the judiciary truly independent in the proper sense”, he said. Speaking in the same vein, another senior lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, faulted the Executive action, saying the Judiciary as an arm of government should be self-sustaining. Akingbolu said: “Ordinarily, by Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, the Judiciary is a separate arm of government from Legislature and Executive which was established by Sections 5 and 4 of the Constitution respectively.

“In all these, there is clear separation of powers in operation and in practice. But, what we see is a situation where the Executive has more powers than the other arms of government. In essence, the Executive is not supposed to be buying cars and building houses for judges, because the Judiciary is supposed to be self-sustaining.

“A situation whereby the National Judicial Council (NJC) will not allow appointment of judges by the state governments if there are no provision for cars and houses, is in itself a problem. So, I think the Constitution has a problem and this area needs to be amended. The NJC also need to look at its ‘modus operandi’ in the appointment of judges”.

