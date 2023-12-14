Concerns Over Exodus of Multinational Firms in Manufacturing Sector

Recently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) reacted swiftly to the news of Procter & Gamble (P&G) exiting Nigerian over harsh operating environment and other macro-economic challenges, Taiwo Hassan writes on effects of multinational firms’ exit from Nigeria and implications on the GDP.

Indeed, it’s quite a worrying time to be a manufacturer in Nigeria, whether local or foreign. More shocking and worrisome is the new wave of multinational companies leaving en-mass, after bringing in huge investments running into billions of dollars into the economy to set up factories just to satisfy the Federal Government that Nigeria is open to investments. Whereas, the reality on ground, like the daunting micro-economic challenges, the unbearable burdens of operating environment, influx of substandard products, the exchange rate volatility and corruption are still visible. To cap it all, the reality of the prevailing economic situation led P&G Pharmaceuticals to suddenly join GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical company, Unilever Nigeria and others to opt out of the Nigerian market. Thus, raising lots of eyebrows on the current state of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Tinubu’s foreign visits

On resumption in office as the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu took a radical approach to embark on various foreign trips, to change the wrong narrative about Nigeria in a bit to attract foreign investors. In short, President Tinubu acted as a good marketer, seller and image maker of Nigeria to the world. To put it in the right perspective, Mr. President traveled to Qatar, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), canvassing assiduously on why foreign investors should once again take and consider Nigeria as their preferred destination. No doubt, to everyone and key private sector operators, President Tinubu’s foreign trip was a welcome development as it would open the floodgate to foreign investors.

However, the reality is that it’s still tough to operate in Nigeria, looking at the attitude of government officials and agencies in the MDAs, with their harsh regulatory impositions on busi- nesses and MSMEs. Sadly, at a period President Tinubu is touring the world to project Nigeria for investments, P&G announced its exit from country, to follow the likes of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical company, and Unilever Nigeria.

P&G’s exit

Last week Wednesday, P&G, which has been operating in the country for more than 30 years, said it planned to transit the Nigerian operations to an import-only model, effectively dis- solving its on-ground presence in the country based on unfavourable macroeconomic conditions. “We’ve announced that we will turn Nigeria into an import-only market, effectively dissolving our footprint on the ground in Nigeria and reverting to an import-only model,” Andre Schulten, chief financial officer at P&G said. He added that the other reality that arises in some of these markets was getting increasingly difficult to operate and create U.S. dollar value. “So, when you think about places like Nigeria and Argentina, it is difficult for us to operate because of the macroeconomic environment,” he said.

The firm, makers of Always, Ariel soap, and Oral B toothpaste, had invested millions of dollars in the manufacturing sector. The biggest of such investment was the completion of the ultra-modern $300 million plant at Agbara, Ogun State in 2017. During the 2017 plant launch, it provided over 5,000 jobs directly and indirectly through its offices, suppliers and distributors and created over 200 SME jobs. However, one year later, it shut down the plant, citing restructuring of operations as its main reason. The plant was arguably the largest single investment by a non-oil firm in Nigeria and was expected to boost job creation and help improve the socio-economic state of its host community. Schulten noted that Nigeria was a $50 million net sales business compared to its overall portfolio worth $85 billion, the company does not anticipate any material impact on the group’s balance sheet from a sales or profitability standpoint.

FG’s statement

However, the Presidency expressed regret over the anticipated exit after the news that it would cease manufacturing in Nigeria to begin importation. Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special As- sistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, responded via a statement, saying the news of the American firm leaving Nigeria was unfortunate. Hundreds of significant local and international companies are opening in Nigeria and functioning in the same economy, according to Ajayi, despite the developments. He said that it was rare to find stories about large blue chips and other corporations growing their production lines to boost productivity. He wrote: “Just like that of GSK, the news of Procter & Gamble leaving Nigeria is dominating the airwaves. As sad as such news may appear it is important to also note that hundreds of high-impact local and multinational businesses are opening in Nigeria, in the same economy.

“The stories of major blue chips and other big businesses that are expanding their production lines to increase output hardly make headlines. “One foreign business decides to leave Nigeria, for whatever reasons, it will dominate mainstream media and social media as if the country is going into extinction. “Businesses – both small and big file for bankruptcy and close shop, every other day, in America, Europe and other countries. That a business decides to leave a jurisdiction or wind down operations does not necessarily mean an inclement environment. A business can fail as a result of bad management and wrong investment decisions.”

OPS’ position

However, speaking with New Tele- graph in Lagos recently on the exit of Procter & Gamble from the Nigerian market, the Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, stated that there was need for the government to engaged multinational corporations and the business community to understand their challenges and gather input and feedback on policy decisions to collaboratively develop solutions that will forestall the exodus of businesses from Nigeria. Ajayi-Kadir explained that the economy did not have the shock absorbers to watch increase in the exit of multinational firms out of the country, saying this portended doom for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), both in the short-term and long-term.

The MAN DG urged the government to urgently find ways to implement measures to stabilise and ensure the availability of foreign exchange (forex) for businesses, particularly those operating in dollar-denominated environments. According to him, the lingering foreign exchange (forex) scarcity, poor power supply, port congestion, multiple taxation, insecurity, and poor infrastructure, among others, have taken a toll on many businesses in the country. In the same vein, the LCCI DG explained that the various reasons raised by the Chief Financial Officer of Procter & Gamble, Andre Schulten, in his statement, including challenges in conducting business as a dollar-denominated organisation and others to the macroeconomic conditions in Nigeria, had clearly shown that manufacturing firms were still struggling to find their bearings in the country, especially in the manufacturing sector. According to her, the country has seen the likes of Unilever Nigeria and GlaxoSmithKline taken exit out of Nigeria, by relocating off-shore.

Last line

With P&G’s exit, the private sector group is concerned that the likes of Nestle, Guinness, Cadbury, 7up may also be warming up to relocate out of Nigeria over same macro- economic straits. Sadly, Agbara that was once known for being the New Jersey for investments is gradually losing its glory to exit of multinational firms over harsh operating environment.