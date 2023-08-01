Concerns grow over $9.05bn loss to gas flaring

The recent revelation that Nigeria lost about $9.05 billion to gad flaring has continued to evoke worries among stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Why the Federal Government has expressed concern over the development without serious commitment to ending the menace, foreign and local experts have on several occasions proffer solutions to ending the losses in gas flaring. According to World Bank, between 2012 and 2022, Nigeria flared an estimated 80 billion standard cubic metres of gas worth about N9 trillion as part of its oil production process. In 2012, about 9.6 billion standard cubic metres worth N460m ($1,100m) of gas was flared, in 2013, 9.3 billion standard cubic feet of gas were flared, in 2014, 8.4 billion, 2016, 7.3 billion, 2017, 7.7 billion, 2018, 7.5 billion, 2019, 7.9 billion, 2020, 7.2 billion, and in 2021, 6.6 billion cubic metres of gas was flared, The record showed that Nigeria lost to gas flare in 2012, $1,100m; $1.075m in 2013, $970, 000 in 2014, $980,000 in 2015, $810,000 in 2016, $880,000 in 2017, $860,000 in 2018, $890,000 in 2019, $825,000 in 2020, and about $761,000 in 2021.

Concerned with the poor state of affairs with regard yo the huge loss, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, (SPE) Nigerian Council, stated that no company was comfortable flaring gas, adding that gas flare defaulters wrre heavily penalised by the government. Chairman, SPE, Engineer Felix Obike, said in Lagos that gas flare was an economic and environmental loss, adding that nobody was happy over it.

The House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had recently inaugurated an Ad hoc Committee to investigate the alleged $9.05 billion revenue loss from gas flaring in the last decade in Nigeria. He stated that official records indicated that Nigeria loses about $2.5 billion annually to gas flaring.

Giving insight into the enormity of gas flare losses in Nigeria, the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) recently said Nigeria lost N891bl billion to gas flaring in 18 months. Data from NOSDRA on August 8, 2022, showed that Nigeria lost N707 billion in 2021 and N184 billion in the first half of 2022, totalling N891 billion. It also revealed that oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria flared a total of 126 billion standard cubic feet, SCF, of gas in the first half of 2022, leading to a loss of $441.2 million (about N183.54 billion) in the six months.

According to its breakdown of the gas flared in Nigeria in the first half of 2022, companies operating in the offshore oilfields flared 62.2 billion SCF of gas, while companies operating onshore flared 63.9 billion SCF of gas, valued at $223.6 million. NOSDRA further stated that in 2021, about 23,862.271 barrels of oil (3,770,238.864 litres/119 tanker trucks) were spilt.

The SPE boss, however, said gas flare in the country was declining. He stated that a lot of mechanisms had been activated to reduce gas flare. He said: “There is a lot that companies are doing to address gas flare. There are so many things that will eliminate gas flaring. There is a timeline. Of course the more you flare gas, the more you are penalised. So companies don’t want to get into that. “Gas flaring is affecting the people around you. And then, of course, we have technologies that we have put in place. We feel bad that the country lost much amount of money to gas flare. Nobody was happy about that.” He also said that oil theft and vandalism of oil installations and infrastructure had retarded growth in the oil and gas sector, but said efforts were being made to curtail them. Obike said there was appreciable compliance with local content in the sector.

He noted that there were many qualified and well-trained Nigerian engineers in the sector who are also contributing their best to the growth of the sector. He explained that Nigerian engineers were periodically trained to be in line with modern technological advancement and trends.

The SPE Chairman said Nigeria was making efforts towards energy transition and zero emission target, adding that the association was supportive of efforts to energy transition. Obike said SPE had a mission to connect a global community of engineers, scientists, and related energy professionals to exchange knowledge, innovate, and advance their technical and professional competence regarding the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas and related energy resources to achieve a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future. He said that SPE advanced the oil and gas producing and related energy communities’ ability to meet the world’s energy needs in a safe, secure, and sustainable manner.