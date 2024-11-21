Concerns As Inadequate Trauma Surgeons Delay Critical Care

Share

Orthopaedic experts have raised the alarm over the rising burden of disabilities caused by traffic accidents, lamenting that, despite the significant strides made in orthopaedic care, the number of trained trauma surgeons in Nigeria remains woefully insufficient and consequently delaying critical care for trauma patients.

To this end, the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, NOHIL, is hosting the Surgical Management and Reconstruction Trauma (SMART) course for surgeons across Nigeria and West Africa to enhance the skills and knowledge of healthcare professionals in trauma care.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 1st Nigerian SMART Course with the theme: Principles of Trauma Care and Soft Tissue Reconstruction,” which was held in Lagos, the Medical Director of NOHIL, Dr Alimi Mustapha pointed out that the National Orthopedic Hospital currently has only about 30 orthopaedic surgeons to cater to the needs of a population of over 23 million people in Lagos alone.

This ratio, he emphasised, is grossly inadequate, leading to an overwhelming burden on healthcare professionals and delaying critical care for trauma patients. “One of the key challenges faced in trauma care is the limited availability of advanced medical equipment.

While basic equipment for managing orthopaedic deformities is available, more specialised tools like image intensifiers—which are crucial for precise surgeries—are not universally accessible.

“An image intensifier, for instance, can cost up to N170 million, and managing these devices properly requires both expertise and consistent maintenance,” Mustapha explained. Represented by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Lawal Wakeel Olayide, he added that although vendors are present to showcase available equipment, there is still a significant need for more specialised tools to ensure high-quality trauma care across the country.

He said the SMART course is particularly focused on the longterm effects of traffic accidents, which often result in debilitating injuries.

These injuries, if not properly managed, can lead to permanent disability, affecting the quality of life for many Nigerians. “ One of the main goals of this programme is to bridge the knowledge gap in trauma care, especially in rural and underserved areas where access to specialised care is limited,” he said.

Stating that the initiative is critical in addressing the pressing need for skilled orthopaedic surgeons and improving trauma care across the country, he highlighted that trauma care is currently concentrated in major urban centres, leaving many in rural areas without adequate treatment. The course aims to address this gap by training more surgeons who can provide specialised care even in remote regions.

Speaking, a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon from the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Sanjeev Sabharwal, who has worked extensively in both India and the United States, spoke about the importance of context in medical education and practice.

Stating that the SMART course is being led by international faculty members, he emphasised that while countries like Nigeria face similar challenges to those in India, there are significant opportunities for cross-learning. Sabharwal noted that one of the main objectives of the course is to adapt global best practices to local contexts.

“In countries like Nigeria, where resources are limited, the key is to find cost-effective solutions that work within the local context. This includes learning how to make the best use of limited resources and ensuring that treatments are accessible to the broader population.”

He also stressed the importance of building local expertise in trauma care so that low-resource settings can deliver high-quality services without relying on expensive foreign interventions. On his part, a Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgeon at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dr. Emeka Izuagba emphasised the wider societal benefits of improved trauma care.

“Trauma is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly among young adults who are the backbone of our workforce. When trauma cases are not properly treated, individuals may become unable to work, which in turn exacerbates poverty and strains the healthcare system.”

Izuagba also highlighted the growing trend of Nigerians seeking treatment abroad due to a perceived lack of advanced care within the country, a phenomenon often referred to as ‘Japa’. He expressed optimism that by improving local capacity through courses like the SMART programme, more Nigerians would be able to receive the treatment they need without having to travel abroad.

He further noted that one of the key challenges in trauma care in Nigeria is the prevalence of traditional bone healers who often lack formal medical training and may unintentionally cause further harm by attempting to treat complex injuries.

Izuagba regretted that many patients in Nigeria first seek treatment from traditional healers before coming to hospitals, which can lead to complications such as infection, poor healing, and even the loss of limbs.

“We’ve tried to collaborate with traditional healers in the past to help them recognise life-threatening injuries and refer them promptly, but there has been resistance.” He pointed out that while traditional healers are here to stay, there is a need for better regulation and education to ensure that they are working within the limits of their expertise and referring patients to hospitals when necessary.

