Concerned Nigerians Task Customs On Activities Of Officers At Borders

Concerned Nigerians have condemned the activities of some officers of the Nigerian Customs at land borders in the country and saboteurs of the nation’s economy and security apparatus.

By the single act of floating of the Naira by the administration of President administration, legit businessmen have been given the confidence to engage in importation businesses, knowing fully well that the value their capital won’t decline at the port of importation due to the naira floating policy of the president.

This policy would have greatly benefited the government and the economy of the country by far but some economic saboteurs and terrorists operating under the guise of traders have illegally imported goods and may lead to influx of arms due to the porous nature of our neighboring countries.

The total closure of land borders for importation and exportation will effectively tackle this crisis and also increase the annual import revenue by about eight hundred billion naira to one trillion naira.

This type of money in the hands of illegal traders/terrorist group will greatly cause havoc to the progress of

The country and renewed hope agenda of the president.

If this is efficiently addressed by channeling importing goods through sea borders, this will directly or indirectly provide legitimate jobs for more than hundred thousand people to the credit of this administration.

The effect of this will be prosperity and improved security for the nation.

The concerned citizens said in a statement by their coordinator, Mr Alabi Adesola and made available to the media on Friday, that the activities of the customs officers is enabling smuggling, which they said undermines the nation’s economy, businesses and citizens well-being.

“We strongly condemn the compromised activities of Nigerian Customs at land borders, enabling rampant smuggling. This undermines our economy, businesses, and citizens’ well-being.

“The influx of imports cargo like (rice, vegetable oil, sugar, and edible products,.Milk, tomatoes paste,.margarine) pose health risks due to potential fake or expired goods.

“Smuggling also unfairly competes with legitimate businesses, threatening livelihoods and tax revenue.

“Concerns about potential arms movements and illicit activities through porous borders further exacerbate the issue.

“Today our markets all over the country are filled with foreign imported products that are illegally imported through our land borders,” the statement read.

They then urged the government to enhance border security via sea port control, strengthen customs operations by banning imports of mainly goods produce in Nigeria through land borders, curb smuggling effectively, close land borders and increase surveillance, ensure stricter customs enforcement and protection for local industries.

They said that these will attract and boost investors confidence, increase tax revenue, employment, and reduce insecurity.

“This will greatly make Naira appreciate against CFA, this administration should not allow sentiments and nepotism to cripple her economy and security to the point that the nation will be at the mercies of the alleged bad customs officials and smugglers/terrorists.

This porous land border can ignorantly cause the influx of ammunition into the country

Based on our recent research and investigation covering two major imported product we found some of the following products imported into Nigeria without due diligence under mining the Nigerian import guidelines and collection of Duty and taxes,” the statement read.