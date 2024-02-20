Concerned Indigenes Of Opu Nembe Petition NSA,Call For Investigation

Concerned Indigenes of Opu Nembe Kingdom in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu calling for investigation into the activities of alleged illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalization, violence and violation of the fundamental human rights of indigenes of Opu Nembe community.

The concerned indigenes alleged that the activities are being carried out by criminal elements under the goading and supervision of the Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAT).

Recall that in the wake of violence that erupted in the community during the last general elections, the federal government dispatched a team of tactical policemen to the community to install law and order

But in a statement on Tuesday signed by Ayebaefie John, Tuaepere Ogor, Tamuno Lelegite, Atonbara Sunday, Furo Baratuaepere, Baribogha David and Sutonye Derri on behalf of Ope Nembe indigenes, they called for the unconditional withdrawal of the 350 SWAT personnel from Opu-Nembe Kingdom.

The group noted that sequel to the nefarious activities being perpetrated by some members of the community, others are afraid to move around in the community and their own businesses.

They also alleged that a highly placed politician from the area is allegedly sponsoring bunkering activities in Nembe and Brass local government areas of the State, using militant elements who they said are perpetrating all forms of criminal activities by opening various camps.

The statement reads “As at today, crime and criminality, violence and violation of the fundamental human rights of majority members of Opu-Nembe community is the order of the day as we see every day.

“There are open incidences of pipeline vandalism, oil theft and all manner of economic crimes and human rights violations within the community.

“We as indigenes are completely dissatisfied with this state of affairs as we expected that the SWAT, being an institution of the Government of Nigeria and subject to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ought to uphold the rule of law in the discharge of its activities within the community.

“It is against this backdrop that we the indigenes demand that the SWAT operatives be withdrawn from the community forthwith and an investigation resumes into the activities of SWAT and the various criminal activities of economic sabotage carried out within the community, while members of the community are not allowed access into their community.

“It is further against the backdrop of these high handed and dastardly acts of the perpetrators and sponsors that we have now written to you to investigate and deprecate the actions of the perpetrators and consequently bring the offenders herein to book with a view to restoring peace and tranquility in the community.

“We further pray you to treat this petition with dispatch and order the unconditional withdrawal of the 350 SWAT personnel from Opu-Nembe Kingdom.