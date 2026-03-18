Concerned Igbo Ministers Condemn Tinubu’s UK Visit Amid Worsening Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to embark on a state visit to the United Kingdom (UK) at a time the blood of those slain by fresh attacks is still flowing has drawn the ire of a section of the clergy, the Concerned Igbo Ministers.

In a statement issued by Rev Tony Uzor Anthony on behalf of the group, the group of clergy viewed President Tinubu‘s action with disgust and revulsion.

“We, the Concerned Igbo Ministers, view with utter disgust and righteous anger the spectacle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu parading in London while Nigeria burns.

“At the very moment a suicide bomber unleashes carnage in Borno, while mass slaughter continues unabated across the North and even in the President’s own backyard in Osun State and the entire Western region, the so-called leader chooses red carpets, handshakes with King Charles III and photo-ops with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the blood of his citizens.”

According to the Ministers, “This is not leadership. This is criminal negligence. Any patriotic world leader confronted with such heightened insecurity would have immediately cancelled the trip, flown to the scenes of slaughter, comforted the victims and taken personal command of the crisis.

“Instead, President Tinubu has chosen foreign diplomacy over the lives of Nigerians.

“The Chatham House analysis was brutally clear: diplomacy alone will not fix Nigeria’s problems. Yet Tinubu’s government, through its Information Minister, dismisses all criticism as “ignorance and mischief.” We reject that arrogant nonsense.

“The blood flowing in Borno, the corpses in the North, and the fear gripping Osun State are not figments of anyone’s imagination – they are the direct consequence of a government that has lost both the will and the capacity to protect its people.”

The religious leaders also contended that “The facts on the ground expose the lie that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Nigeria’s problem. On the contrary, he remains the only leader with a workable vision for security.

His timely establishment of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has transformed the South-East into the safest region in the country today – a reality no amount of propaganda can erase. While the rest of Nigeria drowns in blood, the East stands as a shining exception because of IPOB’s proactive defence of its people.

“Therefore, there is only one worthwhile mission President Tinubu can accomplish during this ill-timed UK visit: he must use the occasion to formally and urgently request His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to facilitate the immediate, unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from his unjust and prolonged detention.

“It is an open secret that British institutional fear of a sovereign Biafra is the real chain holding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu captive. The British Government remains one of the critical parties that must be assuaged for justice to be done.

President Tinubu now has the perfect platform – face-to-face with the very authorities whose influence matters – to end this national shame.

“We urge the President to reach the British leadership without further delay and secure Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom. Anything less will confirm that this government cares more about foreign validation than the lives and aspirations of its people.

“The blood of slain Nigerians cries out from the ground. History and the Igbo nation will not forgive continued indifference.”