Concerned Enugu Women Protest, Demand Justice For Domestic House Help Abused By Employer

Background

Some weeks back, concerned kinswomen of eleven year old house help, Happiness Nwafor from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was violently brutalized, with hot knife and electric iron by her employer, Mrs Adachukwu Chikelue Okafor, who lives in Onitsha Anambra State, staged a peaceful protest in Enugu, demanding justice for the victim. The protest triggered global demand for justice as the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah and First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo respectively; as well as the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, have all added their voices, calling for the arrest and prosecution of Okafor for the dastardly and inhuman act. Okafor had allegedly used a hot knife and electric iron to sever different parts of the little girl’s body, including her private part, an action that has continued to generate reactions and condemnations from various quarters, after the photographs of the abused little girl went viral on social media.

Okafor’s barbaric act

Okafor, who hails from Umoji, Anambra State, but resides in the commercial city of Onitsha, was reported to have perpetrated the barbaric and wicked act on the victim over an allegation that the house help fumbled with her eight years old daughter’s private part while bathing her. Speaking with journalists during the protest, which commenced at about 8am at the Micheal Okpara Square Enugu, Founder and President, Umuada Awgu Progressive Association, otherwise known as Umuada Awgu Global, Ambassador Chinemerem Anyi, who led the exercise, said they were sad and heartbroken over the barbaric act meted against their little daughter by her employer. She explained that they decided to stage the protest to register their displeasure over the inability of the police in Anambra State to arrest the perpetrator of the heinous crime after over one week she committed the barbaric act. Ambassador Anyi, who described the act as barbaric and the perpetrator as a “wild beast and animal”, vowed that the group will not rest on its oars until justice is served in the matter, adding that they were going to fight it through all available legal means. While, thanking Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his wife, as well as the state Commissioner for Child, Gender and Social Affairs, Ngozi Enih, for their swift intervention on the matter, she urged them to intensify efforts in ensuring that the perpetrator was brought to book.

Enugu Commissioner assures of justice

Addressing the protesters at the premises of her Ministry, Enih, who spoke through the Head of Department, Child Development in the Ministry, Mrs. Clementina Ugwu, who was accompanied by a Director in the office, Mrs. Esther Mbah, expressed appreciation to the women for the peaceful manner they carried out the protest. She assured them that the state government was fully determined to ensure that justice was served in the matter, stressing that the present administration under Mbah’s watch does not toy with issues concerning children. According to the Commissioner, it was against that backdrop that she and personnel of the ministry swiftly went to Anambra State the very day the matter was brought to the public domain, with a view to getting firsthand information, adding that while in Anambra she had a fruitful discussion with her counterpart in the state.

State Assembly member speaks

Also, weighing in on the matter, the member representing Awgu North constituency in the State Assembly, Jane Eneh, similarly condemned the act. She said it was disappointing that Okafor, a lawyer, a woman pastor and a mother of three, with all her knowledge in law and moral teachings in church, could descend so low to act in such a manner to a little girl she took in as a maid on January 5, 2024 (barely two weeks of her stay in her house). “Where then is the integrity in the legal profession and the Christian calling that our society envisages?,” she queried, adding, “I want to appreciate the wife of the Anambra State Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih and the general public, for their love, efforts and financial support so far in putting smiles on the girl’s face”.

Anambra State govt’s angle

It will be recalled that governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State had announced that his administration had begun prosecution of the perpetrator. But it turned out that the culprit was on the run for weeks before turning herself to the police. The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Anambra, Ify Obinabo, had following the incident rescued the victim from the suspect, according to a statement by the Commissioner’s media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu. She said the commissioner was notified of the incident by a human rights group, Defend Your Rights Foundation.

Manhunt for Okafor by the police

Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the command was aware of the incident and had launched a manhunt for the fleeing lawyer. “We are aware of this development and the alleged woman is on the run. Meanwhile, the Police Command is in partnership with the State government on the investigation especially in regard to the welfare of the rescued child,” Ikenga said.

N2 million reward

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, had placed a reward of N2 million for any member of the public with information concerning the whereabouts of Okafor. The Minister in her reaction expressed concern over the health status of the 11-year-old girl. The visibly infuriated Minister described Okafor’s actions as unacceptable and unpardonable acts of, “child abuse, infliction of grievous bodily harm and inhuman treatment”. This is as she reiterated the resolve of her ministry to fight all forms of abuses against the vulnerable children in the society. Ohanenye added that the Ministry was presently on a review and regulation of the procedure for taking in house maids in Nigeria especially in view of Section 28, 1 (D) of the Child Rights Act, which prohibits the employment of a child under 18 years old as a domestic help outside his/her own home or family environment. “The Ministry will engage the Federal Ministry of Justice on this matter to ensure that we protect vulnerable children from this manner of avoidable inhuman treatment,” she disclosed. Meanwhile, the Minister also announced that the Ministry will provide some form of succour for the parents of the victim to earn a living that will change their economic status and discourage them from giving out any of their children as house helps.

Court action against her

Okafor, who had since surrendered herself to the police is remanded based on the orders of the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court sitting in Awka after her appearance before the court last month. She is being detained in police custody after her case was mentioned on February 21. She is facing a-two count charge of willful infliction of physical injuries on the body of one Happiness Nwafor, an offence punishable under Section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 2017. She had earlier appeared before the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, during, which she claimed that the girl injured herself while trying to run away from being flogged.