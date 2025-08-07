Concern Over WAEC 2025 Poor Performance

The recently released 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) West African Examination Council (WAEC) results have triggered a wave of concern across Nigeria, following a dramatic 33.8 per cent point drop in candidate performance compared to 2024.

According to Mr. Amos Dangut, Head of WAEC Nigeria National Office, only 754,545 candidates (representing 38.32 per cent) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects including English Language and Mathematics — a steep decline from the 72.12 per cent recorded in 2024.

Meanwhile, 1,718,090 candidates (or 87.24 per cent) secured credit in at least five subjects regardless of whether English or Mathematics was included. Dangut explained the Council’s stance: “This sharp drop in performance is largely a result of our tighter examination integrity system. “We introduced upgraded monitoring technologies, enhanced security, and stricter invigilation policies to curb rampant malpractice.