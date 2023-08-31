Concern Over Increasing Sexual Violence

…New Survey Seeks Safer Spaces For Women, Girls

A new study has established the high prevalence of sexual violence across diverse age groups and regions in Nigeria. Findings of the study was unveiled during a webinar on Campaign Against Sexual Violence in Nigeria which was held on Monday. According to the research which drew participants from three states: Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 47 per cent of the 5,426 respondents disclosed that they had experienced sexual violence.

Against this background, the survey titled KASA, an initiative of advocacy and public campaign aimed at addressing sex- ual violence, has called for strengthened prevention and response mechanisms on sexual violence in Nigeria. The webinar was organised by the African Women Development Fund (AWDF), White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) Kenya and the Cognito Project. KASA, a Ghananian word meaning Voice, has similarly sought urgent action imperative to raise awareness about the burden of sexual violence on citizens.

The KASA survey implemented in three Afrcan countries: Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal, is funded by the AWDF through White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) Kenya. A further analysis of age-specific data brought to light varying prevalence rates: those above 60 years reported a 61 per cent incidence of sexual violence, while respondents aged 21 to 30, 31 to 40, and 41 to 50 faced a shared rate of 51 per cent. Furthermore, the respondents aged 51- 60 encountered a 49 per cent prevalence, and individuals aged 10 to 20 revealed a troubling 39 per cent exposure to sexual violence.

While releasing the survey results, the Executive Director of the Cognito Project, Christy Asala said violence against women is a deeply concerning issue that affects individuals and communities globally, and Nigeria is no exception Data from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018 shows that approximately one-third (33 per cent) of women aged 15 to 49 in Nigeria have en- dured physical or sexual violence. Recent years have consequently seen a surge in reported cases of sexual violence within the country, affecting people of all generations, from the elderly to the young.

“Young women and girls, especially those living with some form of disability, or another are particularly vulnerable, and they suffer enduring physical and psychological consequences,” stated the survey. Sexual violence encompasses unwanted completed sex acts (e.g., rape), attempted non-consensual sex acts (e.g., unwanted completed or attempted sex), abusive sex- ual contact (e.g., unwanted touching), and pressured sex through threats or deception for instance.

Asala said the campaign sought answers to three critical questions: what is your understanding of sexual violence; have you or anyone you know experienced sexual violence; and how can we ensure that our communities are safe and free from sexual violence? “Additional targeted listening sessions were conducted, including those focused on women with disabilities, yielding profound insights while enriching the responses provided by women and girls.”

However, Asala said, “Women and girls articulated a resonating demand for increased preventive and curative measures against sexual violence within their communities. Other factors the survey revealed showed that the sexual violence doesn’t happen to the young ones only. The elderly women are highly vulnerable. “As we grow older from 40 years and above women are more likely to experience experience sexual violence. The younger ones, based on experience of the issues lack the courage to speak up against the menace again because they believe their parents are not there for them.

However, women and girls in the country are unhappy that numerous perpetrators go unpunished; they believe that law enforcement agents are not working hard enough to ensure that justice is served. Asala said part of the recommendations to reverse the trend are the introduction of sex education in schools, improved reporting of sexual violence cases, increased awareness and sensitisation about the menace, ensuring that perpetrators are punished.

Asala said, “If we desire to cultivate a society that safeguards the well-being of women and girls and effectively mitigate the escalating physical and psychological repercussions, it is not enough to solely heed these requests. It is time to decisively take action.”