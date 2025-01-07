Concern Mounts Over Continued Inaccessibility Of NBS Website

Share

Nearly three weeks after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shut down its website on the grounds that it had been hacked, key data on the country’s economy remains inaccessible, a situation that is increasingly becoming a concern for financial experts, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency said that the lack of access to the website is raising concern ahead of the scheduled publication of December inflation data, due in mid-January, adding that the release is an important input for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) first policy meeting for 2025 on January 27-28.

The NBS closed its website on December 18, while warning against using any information posted on it until it was fully restored.

The statistics agency has already failed to publish its report online on capital flows into the Nigerian economy in the third quarter of 2024, as well as an update on outstanding local and foreign debt for the same period.

The NBS website also houses decades of economic data, all of which are currently unavailable, and its X account that also served as an additional information channel, has not posted since it announced the hack.

