Concern as Soghin Champions Eradication Of Hepatitis, Liver Cancer Treatment

With viral hepatitis being one of the leading causes of liver disease, The Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN) has urged governments at all levels to prioritise the eradication of viral hepatitis as part of their public health agenda.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 17th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of SOGHIN, the organisation also called for the establishment of Nigeria’s first Liver Transplant Programme. The SOGHIN conference, which held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, has the theme “Climate Change and Gastrointestinal Health”.

The sub-themes were “Nuclear Medicine in Gastroenterology; HIV/HBV co-infections; Oesophageal motility disorders; and Innovations in Colorectal Cancer diagnosis”. The communiqué underscored the urgent need for a national commitment to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2030 Viral Hepatitis Eradication Strategy.

Key personalities at the event include the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, wife of the Oyo State Governor; Commissioner for Health, Oyo State, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi; the Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Temitope Ilori; Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan:

Prof Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, who is also the immediate past President of SOGHIN; Keynote Speaker, Prof Desmond Leddin, among other speakers. In addition, the Society acknowledged the severe limitations of healthcare in the country, especially regarding complex procedures like liver transplants.

Patients are often forced to seek treatment abroad at prohibitive costs. SOGHIN has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the establishment of this programme, which would bring hope to thousands of Nigerians suffering from liver disease.

Similarly, the conference also addressed a significant issue plaguing Nigeria’s healthcare system—the rise of quackery. It is especially prevalent in the management of gastrointestinal diseases, and there is an urgent need to enforce regulations that protect patients and ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

Confronting brain drain

The AGM expressed deep concern over the brain drain in the healthcare sector, noting the exodus of highly skilled professionals—especially gastroenterologists and endoscopy nurses—seeking better opportunities abroad.

This alarming trend calls for immediate action from the government to create a more conducive environment for healthcare professionals, with improved pay, benefits, and working conditions.

Security as a health issue

In what was perhaps a lesser-discussed but crucial point, SOGHIN took a stand on the worsening security situation in the country, calling on the Federal Government to review the current security architecture to ensure the safety of Nigerians, noting that insecurity has significant implications for public health.

One of the most pressing issues raised was the cost of treating viral hepatitis and liver cancer in Nigeria. The communique called on the Federal Government to subsidise these treatments to ensure that more Nigerians have access to the care they need.

Another major resolution was to deepen SOGHIN’s collaboration with organisations like the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), African HepatoPancreato-Biliary Cancer Consortium (AHPBCC), and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) to set up Nigeria’s first liver transplant programme. Collaborative efforts in these domains will help build a sustainable framework for liver disease treatment and research.

Strengthening the SOGHIN Journal:

The society also called for increased support for the SOGHIN Journal and appealed to the scientific community to submit manuscripts.

Through collaboration with the government (particularly through TETFUND), the journal could serve as a leading publication for research in gastrointestinal and liver diseases, driving innovation in the field.

Support for Healthcare Professionals:

Recognising the urgent need to retain healthcare talent, SOGHIN is committed to advocacy for improved remuneration and better working conditions for gastroenterologists, hepatologists, and related healthcare professionals. Only by providing a stable and supportive environment can Nigeria hope to retain and nurture its medical professionals.

The society plans to intensify its advocacy for better funding in the diagnosis, treatment, and research of diseases like viral hepatitis and liver cancer.

With a focus on government support and corporate partnerships, SOGHIN aims to raise awareness about these diseases while securing funds for critical initiatives.

Path to better health

As Nigeria faces the ongoing challenges of climate change, security issues, and an underfunded healthcare system, SOGHIN’s role is becoming more critical than ever.

By focusing on these urgent resolutions—particularly around hepatitis eradication, liver transplant development, and healthcare professional retention—the society can make a tangible difference in the lives of millions of Nigerians, paving the way for a healthier future.

By strengthening collaborations, advocating for critical health policies, and fostering innovation, SOGHIN is poised to lead Nigeria into a new era of gastrointestinal and hepatology care. With clear goals, a dedicated leadership team, and the ongoing support of stakeholders, SOGHIN is on the way to transforming the future of Nigerian healthcare.

SOGHIN) was formed in September 2007 by the merger of two dynamic associations – the West African Society of Gastroenterology (WASOG) and the Association for the Study of the Liver in Nigeria (ASLIN).