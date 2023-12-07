Concern As NRHJN Partners DSVA, Others To Curb Gender-based Violence

…Review Of Laws Will Address Menace

The Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has partnered with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), the Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria and other organisations to prevent rising cases of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV). To this end, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos DSVA, Mrs Lola Vivour-Adeniyi recently affirmed that the prevention of SGBV rather than cure is the solution to ending the menace in Lagos state and elsewhere.

Vivour-Adeniyi made this known during a recent webinar which was part of activities to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children (IDEVAW). The webinar which was organised by the Lagos State chapter of the NRHJN. Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, which kicked off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. Advocates focus the period in calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. This year’s theme is; ‘UNITE! Invest To Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

Available data from the United Nations (UN) shows that globally, an estimated 736 million women—almost one in three—have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life (30 percent of women aged 15 and older). This figure does not include sexual harassment. Vivour-Adeniyi who was represented by the Head of the Le- gal Department of the agency, Ms Tope Oyedija, stated emphatically that ignorance of the law was no excuse even as she noted that perpetrators of SGBV acts were well aware of the laws.

Speaking on the topic titled: “The Role of Policy and Legislation in addressing Sexual and Domestic Violence in Lagos State”, she said legislation such as the Criminal Code, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, and Child Rights laws, among others have played significant roles in checkmating the activities of perpetrators of SGBV. According to the Executive Secretary, the investigation of the cases and prosecution of perpetrators of SGBV in Lagos state coupled with community engagement, support services, shelter, recently established by the agency and other contributions by CSOs, have also helped in the rehabilitation of victims of SGBV, protecting them from immediate danger, and easing them into protective custody where they have access to psychosocial support to mitigate the impact of the violence on them.

Role of policy and legislation

“Policy and Legislation has helped in restricting the actions of perpetrators of SGBV”, she stated. The Lagos DSVA Executive Secretary encouraged everyone experiencing any form of domestic and sexual violence, and who require someone to talk to, to call the toll free number 08000333333, even as she assured of utmost confidentiality. Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi called for the abolishment of the patriarch nature of the African culture which, she said, made women more vulnerable to SGBV. She lamented that impunity has fuelled SGBV due to power imbalance, inequality, unfavourable laws and inadequate sanctions.

Sanctions and deterrence

Akiyode-Afolabi proposed that strong policies, political will and sanctions should be put in place to mitigate the impact of domestic and sexual violence impact on women while survivors and everyone should continue to say no to violence and not give in to the excuses of the perpetrators. “We see poor political will to address sexual and domestic violence (SDV) and low implementation of the measures to tackle the menace as a part of the problem,” said Akiyode-Afolabi, a Nigerian lawyer and civil rights activist.

“We also don’t teach our girls and boys to have control and respect one another and not exploit the vulnerabilities of others,” she said. According to her, it has become necessary to mitigate gender and sex- ual violence against women, adding that the issue became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men’s involvement key to solution

Akiyode-Afolabi said: “Sexual and gender-based violence is also about men. It is gender-based just because the victim is a man or a woman. “By implication, a third of the world’s population is undergoing one form of sexual violence either as a child or an adult.” “There are various forms of these gender and sexual violence like rape, female genital mutilation (FGM), the use of acid and other deadly means of attacks witnessed in communities. There are also physical forms, sexual forms, and psychological forms of abuse and these happen in communities, within families and other places.”

In order to curb these atrocities with a view to ending gender-based violence (GBV), the process needs state actors and non-state actors to intervene, said the executive director of WARDC, a non-governmental maternal and reproductive health advocacy organisation which major objective is to promote women’s rights, human rights, governance and rule of law. According to her, GBV has been recognised as a public health problem with far-reaching consequences. She said discriminatory cultural beliefs are part of the root causes of gender and sexual violence. It perpetuates inequality and powerlessness. Someone feels he is in control of someone and abuses that fellow.

It’s at different levels. Similarly, she said, “The patriarchal African society allows women to be objectified and sees a woman as a sex object. They look at a woman as a sex object instead of someone who can contribute to society. The role allocated to women also allows them to be abused.” The Lagos State Programme Manager of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Nigeria, Dr Omotunde Odanye, in her presentation titled: “Empowering Women through Family Planning: A Path to Gender Equality and Violence Prevention” advocated for government policies that promote women rights, adolescents targeted quality and balanced information on family planning to avoid unintended pregnancy and other attendant challenges and noted that lack of Family Planning options can stress a family and lead to escalation of violence among married couples.

“Empower a woman to make strategic life choices, family planning allows couples to attain the desired number of children, healthy child spacing through use of contraceptive Information, which will enable complete education for girls and women, improve economic independence, gender equality, healthier women and girls, better relationships/families,” she argued.

Role of media In his presentation titled: “SGBV:

The Role of the Media in Raising Awareness and Challenging Stereotypes”, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, Director of Media Care Development Network, noted that the media has been raising awareness on SGBV especially in recent times, while informing, educating and challenging stereotypes. Giving tips to the journalists, he started: “Mainstream SGBV across the beats, report it, don’t let the re- portage be limited to correspon- dents on the crime or health beats. “Do news reports, features, conduct interviews and encourage others to tell their stories. Don’t stigmatise,” Otufodunrin added.

He urged the media to highlight all the voices behind SGBV whether religious, ethnic or cultural, and to follow through on developing stories and promoting diverse voices, exposing what is hidden, and challenging the stereotypes and the contradictions that feature survivors, and writing stories in a way that is ethical, not just about making headlines to attract attention. Earlier in her opening remarks, the Lagos State Coordinator of the NRHJN, Ms Kikelomo Oduyebo, stated that as a media advocacy group, the NRHJN would sustain its advocacy drive towards the elimination of violence against women and children, through partnerships with government, development partners and other civil society groups.