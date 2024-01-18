Concern as ACPN Seeks FG’s Intervention Over Standard Prescription Practices

Against the background of high cost of drugs, which is rapidly becoming a global phenomenon, pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have called for Federal Government’s intervention to ensure the implementation of appropriate prescription practices. The position of the pharmacists is contained in a letter the ACPN addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the Federal Government must compel legitimate prescribers including medical doctors, dentists and veterinary surgeons to embrace generic drug prescribing in alignment with existing norms and guidelines in all health systems in Nigeria.

In the letter, which was signed by the National Chairman, ACPN, Adewale Oladigbolu and the National Secretary of the association, Ashore Omokhafe, the pharmacists said it has become imperative for the Federal Government to resuscitate the committee made up of eminent pharmacists and physicians under the chairmanship of the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) as constituted in 2013 based on a clarion call of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). According to Oladigbolu and Omokhafe, “That Committee assignment was abandoned due to the pecuniary interests of some professionals who were not ready to let go of their unlawful practices.”

However, the duo said, “Prescribers must be made to generate prescriptions with their stamps and seals, while dispensers of drugs will affix their stamps and seals on all prescriptions duly dispensed.” To ensure that an acceptable prescription practice is in place, the ACPN said, “The Federal Government must authorise a comprehensive survey of dispensing and prescription practices to identify gaps.” According to ACPN, the phenomenon of dispensing doctors and prescribing pharmacists that is prevalent in the country is described as a peculiar feature of the health sector in Nigeria.

Against this background the ACPN said the “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administra- tion and Control (NAFDAC) must clearly delineate POM – Prescription Only Medicines; P IM – Pharmacist Initiated Medicines; and OTC – Over – the – Counter Medicines, in line with its statutory powers.” The duo added: “The Interna- tional Pharmaceutical Federation (IFP) guidelines on Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) should become the minimum standard for dispensing medication to Nigerians.” However, ACPN stated that the health system must place a premium on prescription quality and appropriate dispensing rights before “we can vouch for the safety of consumers of health in Nigeria.”

Also, the association assured of its competence to drive these principles in collaboration with the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders. However, the worry of the ACNP arose because in Nigeria it is known that a majority of prescriptions do not possess the quality of required prescription standards. “All manner of prescriptions, ranging from pieces of paper to scraps, are noticed. Some prescriptions which may best be described as ‘deadly’ are also constantly seen all over the place. “The closest to prescriptions emanate from public health institutions, but the prescribers are usually unknown because the prescription formats are not standardised.” In addition, in the private sector, prescriptions are virtually non-existent. There is also no structure or line of communication between legitimate prescribers and dispensers in the private sector.

According to the national chair- man of ACPN and the national secretary of the association, every health system hinges its drug flow patterns on the use of well-trained professionals who anchor prescribing and dispensing endeavours. For instance, in Nigeria because drug matters are on the exclusive list, prescribing and dispensing of medicines can only be regulated by the federal authorities. “The Poison and Pharmacy Act (PPA) and the National Drug Policy are regulatory tools of the National Assembly and the FMoH, respectively, to modulate prescribing and dispensing today in Nigeria.”

To this end, the duo stated that there were existing recommendations that all medicines in the Nigerian drug Market be classified before the year 2008 by NAFDAC. W h i l e highlighting some of the factors behind the wrong prescription practice that is prevalent in the country, Oladigbolu and Omokhafe cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) studies which confirmed that private hos- pital facilities enjoy extreme pecuniary indulgences in the sales and dispensing of drugs. The referred study declares that the prices of drugs in private hospitals is 184 per cent above baseline prices in public hospital pharmacies and 192 per cent above what is obtainable in private community pharmacies.

Consequently, the huge profits private hospital owners make on drugs is a major incentive to violate pharmacy and drug laws. “When this is juxtaposed and aligned with operational methodologies of drug regulators like Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), NAFDAC and the various task forces at state and federal level which do not regulate or control drug use endeavours in hospital in both the public and private sector but constantly monitor registered pharmacies, you begin to understand why all classes of drugs are sold and dispensed at prohibitive costs in the unregistered pharmacy facilities in hospitals by untrained hands especially in the private sector.” They reasoned that these lapses in dispensing and prescribing of drugs are major draw-backs in Nigeria’s version of social Health Insurance dubbed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The ACPN described the NHIS as another white elephant project because of the anomalies in its payment mechanisms to providers and challenges in the separation of professional roles which have not been redressed. Arising from the above, the ACPN stated that the sale of drugs in Nigeria is ravaged by a departure from the global norm in many respects. “There are only about six 6,000 reg- istered pharmacy facilities in the various cadres of practice, includ- ing retailers, wholesale, importation and manufacturing; there however exist over a million different drug sellers who are un- registered. “It is this plethora of illegal drug sellers who are largely unregulated who perpetrate most of the obnoxious and dirty practices in drug distribution in Nigeria”.

Similarly, the ACPN alleged that the Nigerian doctors are particularly guilty of the phenomenon-styled dispensing doctors in both the public and private sectors. It noted, “Although, medical and dental practitioners are not trained to dispense drugs, and therefore, they are part of the problems of drug abuse and misuse as well as the inherent complications of this unwholesome development.”