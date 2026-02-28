Comrade Philip Shaibu: NIS Must Return To Its Core Mandate

…says no sports without strong system for results

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State and the current Director General of the National Institute for Sports, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, says there is need to restore the core factors of the NIS to achieve results in Nigeria sports. Excerpts:

What legacy do you want to leave behind at the NIS?

The legacy I want to leave behind at the NIS is the restoration of its original mandate — the reason it was established in the first place.

The institution was created to serve as the technical engine room of sports development in Nigeria. Its core responsibility is capacity building across the entire sports ecosystem.

That includes training coaches, sports administrators, sports scientists, paramedics, and sports medicine practitioners. In simple terms, the NIS was designed to build the workforce that powers Nigerian sports.

Over time, however, the Institute drifted away from that core purpose. Infrastructure decay. System collapse. The structure that once made NIS the pride of sports development in Nigeria gradually weakened.

My mission is to restore that structure and institutionalize the NIS as the technical backbone of sports in Nigeria once again. When we talk about legacy, we are not just talking about buildings or policies.

We are talking about systems — sustainable systems that will outlive any individual. I want to leave behind a structure that works efficiently, trains professionals consistently, and ensures that Nigeria’s sports development is technically sound.

How is NIS different from the National Sports Commission?

This distinction is very important. National Sports Commission focuses primarily on competitions, policy formulation, and regulatory oversight.

It sets the direction and ensures compliance. On the other hand, NIS focuses on training, education, technical development, and capacity building.

If the Sports Commission is responsible for policy and competitions, then NIS is responsible for producing the skilled manpower that implements those policies and prepares athletes for competition.

NIS handles coaching education, sports administration training, sports medicine development, technical and tactical training, research in sports science, nutritional and physiological assessments.

Without strong technical foundations, competitions cannot produce consistent excellence. That is why strengthening the NIS is fundamental to transformation of Nigerian sports.

What role does sports medicine play in your vision for the NIS?

Sports medicine is one of the most critical but often overlooked aspects of sports development in Nigeria. Before now, it was standard practice that any athlete invited to the national team — whether football, athletics, or any other sport — had to undergo comprehensive medical evaluation at NIS.

That system ensured player safety, optimal performance, and injury prevention. Within NIS, we have a physiotherapy laboratory, nutrition laboratory, physiology laboratory, medical screening facilities.

When an athlete arrives, we assess their physical condition. We conduct research on their body type, endurance levels, nutritional needs, and overall health status. Based on these assessments, a nutritionist designs a feeding plan tailored to the athlete’s needs.

That is how professional sports systems operate globally. Unfortunately, when NIS became non-functional, this medical structure collapsed. My vision is to revive it.

No serious sports system can thrive without a solid sports medicine foundation. Athletes are investments. Protecting them medically is protecting the nation’s investment.

How does the President’s vision align with your transformation plans?

The President has shown strong commitment to sports as a vehicle for national unity, economic diversification, youth empowerment and social stability.

Sports can unite Nigerians beyond ethnic, religious, or political lines. It creates shared pride and national identity.

Beyond that, sports is an industry. It creates jobs in coaching, event management, physiotherapy, broadcasting, marketing, and more.

Engaging young people in sports morning, afternoon, and evening reduces idle time. Idle youth are vulnerable to manipulation and social unrest. Engaged youth are empowered youth.

Our mandate at the NIS aligns perfectly with this vision. By strengthening technical capacity and expanding grassroots engagement, we are building a sports ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to national development.

What reforms have you implemented since assuming office?

Within the first six weeks of my appointment as Director General, we initiated a comprehensive curriculum review. We did not carry out this reform in isolation. We involved the Head of Service, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, accreditation bodies and key stakeholders in sports administration.

By including these stakeholders in the review process, we ensured collective ownership. When accreditation documents are submitted, they are not seen as NIS documents alone; they are the product of joint effort and consultation.

Additionally, we developed a 10-year strategic plan that outlines curriculum modernization, institutional restructuring, workforce expansion, infrastructure rehabilitation and zonal expansion. These reforms are structured, phased, and measurable.

Why are you expanding to zonal offices instead of moving directly to state offices?

Our ultimate target is to establish strong state-level presence. However, expansion must be strategic and financially responsible. When I resumed office, NIS was financially constrained. Our budget was limited. We therefore adopted a phased approach.

Phase one was to strengthen the zonal offices. And after achieving measurable success within two years, the phase two is to expand into state offices. Nigeria is geographically vast. It is impractical to expect someone from Maiduguri, Sokoto, or Port Harcourt to travel to Lagos for training.

Capacity building must be accessible. By taking NIS training facilities closer to the people, we are democratizing sports education. This ensures that grassroots coach- es, administrators, and technical officials can receive training without excessive financial burden.

How have state governments responded to your initiatives?

The support from state governments has been encouraging. Several governors have shown commitment by providing facilities and logistical support.

In some cases, states have handed over sports facilities to the NIS for maintenance and technical use.

This collaborative model reduces infrastructure costs while strengthening local partnerships. Some states have even provided accommodation for our staff deployed to zonal offices.

This level of cooperation shows that governors recognize the importance of youth development through sports. It is a model of shared responsibility.

While Federal Government activates the vision, the state governments provide facilities and NIS delivers technical expertise.

What major challenges are you currently facing as the DG of the NIS?

The biggest challenge is lack of coordination among key sports institutions. We have the National Sports Commission, the National Institute for Sports, and the Nigeria Football Federation. Each institution operates independently.

While everyone is working hard, there is insufficient synergy. Without coordinated policy alignment, duplication of efforts and inefficiencies occur.

This is why I strongly advocate for the constitution of a governing board for the National Sports Commission. Once a board is in place, coordination will improve, and synergy will be institutionalized.

How important are grassroots competitions like the Niger Delta Games that was concluded in Benin, Edo State?

Grassroots competitions are essential. The Niger Delta Games, organised by the Dunamis Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, represent a powerful example of sports-driven regional development. Held at the iconic Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the Games showcase the economic and social power of sports.

During the event period: Hospitality businesses thrive, local commerce increases, transportation activity rises with improvement in youth engagement. Beyond economics, new champions emerge. Future national stars are discovered.

Role models are born. Grassroots competitions serve as talent identification platforms. They create pathways to national representation and international competition.

What is your call to other regional commissions?

I call on all regional development commissions — North West, North Central, South West, and others — to emu- late what the Niger Delta Development Commission is doing.

If every region organises structured sporting events, we will engage youth productively, discover untapped talent, reduce crime and social instability, strengthen national unity and increase sports contribution to GDP.

Sports is not just recreation. Sports is business. It generates employment and contributes to economic growth. If we systematically engage youth in Maiduguri, Kano, Port Harcourt, Benin, Enugu, and across Nigeria, we will reclaim our rightful position in global sports.

In summary, what does success look like for you at the NIS?

Success means a fully functional sports medicine system, modernized curriculum aligned with global standards, strong zonal presence nationwide, expanded workforce capacity, coordinated sports governance, sustainable grassroots engagement and measurable economic contribution from sports.

Most importantly, success means that NIS once again becomes the undisputed technical engine room of sports development in Nigeria.

If we institutionalize structure, build capacity, and sustain collaboration, then the legacy will not just be remembered — it will be felt for generations. That is the future we are building.