‘Computer Village’ Attack: ‘My Brother Was Killed Trying To Stop Robbers From Escaping’

Robbery attack

Residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital were recently awoken with sound of gunshots from some suspected daredevil armed robbers who stormed a popular tech market, otherwise known as ‘Computer Village’ in the heart of the ancient town. The tech market since the unfortunate incident that occurred on Wednesday April 12, is yet to recover from the losses recorded during the robbery attack where one person was reportedly shot dead. The suspected armed robbers who rode on four motorcycles stormed the market in a commando style and started shooting ceaselessly, possibly with the aim of disorganising the traders and having access to their goods.

The market located in Ibara, the commercial centre of Abeokuta came under the attack by the daredevil armed robbers in broad daylight for several hours before Policemen arrived to dislodge them. Our correspondent learnt that it was in the process of repelling the robbers that one of the hoodlums was arrested, while others escaped with gunshot wounds with their bikes. The phone market houses more than 1,000 young entrepreneurs who eke out a living through sale of phones, laptops and accessories. Some of them also engage in repair of the gadgets.

How one of the traders was killed

While the traders are still counting their losses in goods carted away by the robbers, the family of Dayo Bankole, who was killed, is yet to come to terms with the loss of their son. Bankole, a 37-year-old trader and a specialist in phone and gadget repair owned one of the shops at the market where he ply his trade before the unfortunate incident cut short his life. Bankole, popularly known as “Ebe” among his colleagues in the market was shot dead by one of the robbers trying to escape. The robbers, numbering about eight had stormed the market on motorcycles, shooting recklessly and dispossessing traders of their goods. But, the traders were not going to fold their arms and let the robbers have a filled day.

They put up a fight against their attackers and this led to the death of Dayo Bankole. The brother of the deceased, Olufela Bankole narrated how the deceased was killed. Olufela who is also a trader in the market with his brother, said his brother’s death had shattered the family. “Our sister fainted when she heard about the news of Dayo’s death. The deceased meant a lot to the family, I don’t think we can ever recover from Dayo’s death.” He described his brother as a “human right activist, a selfless, bold and courageous man,” who would never tolerate cheating or abuse of his colleagues by anyone in the market or elsewhere. Recounting his last moment with his brother, Olufela said, “The deceased was my junior brother. I saw him even when the robbers were attacking us, I saw him running to safety along with other traders in the market.

I was across the road where I also ran to for safety. “He was hiding in a shop, but I discovered that he came out later with other traders to chase the robbers away, that was the last I saw of him. “He was always fighting for others, we used to tease him that he should go and join human rights group because of the way he was always defending and standing up for others. “He would never allow anyone to be cheated, he was selfless, bold and courageous. He always defended others even when it was not convenient for him. Everybody knows him for these attributes of his. “Unfortunately, these are the attributes that killed him. I think he was too angry about the incident and decided to join others in fighting for what was right.

“He stood up to the robbers even when others were too scared to do so. We chased the robbers and we caught one, but he wanted to ensure that the others were arrested, but they escape and that was where he met his untimely death. “He was shot and by the time we took him to the hospital, he was already dead. Our parents gave birth to six of us, but one died about 15 years ago. Out of all the children of our parents, Dayo remained the special one. “He started fending for himself at a very young age; he was hard working and diligent. He was never a troublemaker.”

Goods lost

The chairman of the Mobile Phones Dealers and Technicians Association (MOP- DATEC), the umbrella body of the traders in the market blamed the attack on the poor security architecture of the state. His words: “The robbers all dressed in black, stormed the market, shooting ceaselessly. Four of them were wearing masks while the others were not. “In a commando-like style, they invaded the market, moving from one shop to another collecting our phones and that of our customers. “They broke into shops, packing phones, accessories, laptops and other gadgets into their bags. “It was a really terrible experience for us,” Togunwa said. He added that, the traders later summoned courage and went after the armed robbers.

“It was in the process of repelling the attack that Bankole lost his life,” he said. He described Bankole’s death as shocking and a huge loss to the market. “When the robbers were done with their operation and were about leaving, we fought back because majority of us are youths. “We summoned the courage and started pelting the hoodlums with stones, sticks, bottles and other objects we could lay our hands on. “We were doing this from a distance and this disorganised the robbers, but they kept shooting at us. “When they saw that we would not stop, they tried escaping. Some of them ran in different directions, two out of the attackers were trying to mount motorcycles and we gave them a hot chase.

“They ran towards Omida Market and we pursued them, the deceased caught up with one of the robbers and engaged him in a fight, but the robber overpowered him and shot him in the process. “We got hold of one of them and disarmed him. He was later handed over to the police,” he said. Togunwa lamented that the robbers stole goods valued at over N16million. He called on the security agencies to deploy security operatives to the market and its environs to prevent such attack from occurring again in the future.

Three escaped robbers arrested

Meanwhile, three of the four robbers who invaded the tech market were arrested on May 6, by detectives after Kemta Divisional Police Officers received information about the suspects’ hideout at Abule Ake area of Kemta for quite some time in order to evade arrest. The police spokesperson said the arrested suspects were identified as Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya, two amongst the suspects had confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third one Oresanya affirmed to the police to be a member of the same cult group with the three other suspects belong, but claimed that he didn’t participated in the robbery. Oresanya added that Kayode and Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade to avoid being arrested and to also to plan their escape from there.