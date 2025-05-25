Compulsory Voting Bill, Violation Of Civil Liberty, Democratic Principles – Ajadi

Share

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has berated members of the House of Representatives on a bill to make voting compulsory for all eligible voters in the country, saying such a move is an attempt in futility.

The bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make it mandatory for all Nigerians of majority age to vote in all National and State Elections and for Related Matters,” was introduced by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and backed by punitive measures for defaulters.

Speaking against this backdrop on Saturday, Ajadi in a statement said the move by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory in Nigeria cannot work, since the country cannot boast of an adequate citizens ‘ database, saying such a bill is aiming at fostering rigging in future elections.

Describing the bill as a violation of civil liberties and democratic principles, Ajadi said, “In a democracy, voting is a civil liberty, not a legal obligation”, saying “compelling citizens to vote through coercive measures infringes on their fundamental rights. The bill is inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution.

“Section 39(1) of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of expression, which includes the right to remain silent, dissent, and abstain. In a democracy, voting is a civil liberty, not a legal obligation. Compelling citizens to vote through coercive measures infringes on their fundamental rights”.

He criticised the bill for attempting to criminalise non-participation in an electoral process plagued by voter apathy, mistrust, insecurity, and systemic flaws, urging the government to address the causes of low voter turnout, such as electoral violence and vote buying, instead of imposing punitive measures.

Ajadi also told the national legislators that such a move is not the right one at this period in the country where the majority of the people cannot afford to feed themselves, saying, the people that you don’t pay well, how would they have the strength to go and queue for hours just to vote?

“Aside from being undemocratic, the bill is not practicable because, among other things, the country lacks a citizens’ database. Adequate citizens’ database is a precursor for compulsory voting and the House of Representatives members, like all other Nigerians, know that the country lacks adequate database to carry out such enforcement,” Ajadi stressed.

