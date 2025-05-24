Compulsory Voting Bill Violates Civil Liberty – Ajadi

Share

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has condemned a bill introduced in the House of Representatives seeking to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians, describing it as a violation of civil liberties and democratic norms.

The proposed legislation, titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to Make it Mandatory for All Nigerians of Majority Age to Vote in All National and State Elections and for Related Matters,” was introduced by Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. The bill includes punitive measures for non-compliance.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Ajadi said the bill is “an attempt in futility,” arguing that Nigeria lacks the fundamental infrastructure—particularly a comprehensive citizens’ database—needed to implement such legislation effectively.

He described the bill as undemocratic and inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution. “In a democracy, voting is a civil liberty, not a legal obligation. Compelling citizens to vote through coercive measures infringes on their fundamental rights,” Ajadi stated.

Citing Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression—including the right to remain silent or abstain—Ajadi argued that forcing citizens to vote contradicts the very spirit of democracy.

He criticized the bill for criminalizing non-participation in an electoral system already riddled with voter apathy, electoral violence, and systemic flaws.

“The government should focus on eliminating vote buying, restoring public trust, and addressing insecurity rather than imposing punitive laws on citizens,” he said.

Ajadi also questioned the practicality of such legislation amid widespread poverty and hunger.

“At a time when many Nigerians can barely afford to feed, how do you expect them to queue for hours just to vote? People who are not adequately cared for by the state cannot be expected to prioritize civic duties,” he said.

He stressed that without a reliable national database to track eligible voters, enforcement of compulsory voting is not feasible.

“Even lawmakers know that the country lacks the capacity to implement such a law. Adequate citizens’ data is a prerequisite for any form of compulsory civic engagement,” he added.

Ajadi urged the National Assembly to channel its legislative efforts toward electoral reforms that enhance transparency and public confidence, rather than introduce policies that infringe on citizens’ rights.

