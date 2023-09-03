Compulsory Retirement: Wike Sends Message To Medical Doctors, Discloses Next Step

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Sunday sent a message to medical doctors over the issue of eight years tenure retirement.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government had proposed a new Public Service Rules (PSR), which stipulates retirement for public servants including medical doctors of directorate cadre and above who have been in a position for eight years.

Wike said that the retirement plan was a worry and that the administration would thoroughly investigate the situation.

He promised to treat medical doctors under the FCT Administration with a human face to strengthen medical services in all hospitals.

During a meeting with medical unions that took place in Wike’s office over the weekend, Mariya Mahmoud, the minister of state for the FCT, spoke on Wike’s behalf.

According to a statement issued by Asst. Director of Information, Office of Minister of State for FCT, Freda Aideyan, the minister said the eight years didn’t only affect the Medical sector but some other sectors.

He said: “We have a guideline that exempted the medical doctors from the circular so we need to have a backup document to speak on the matter.

“I will have to meet with the heads of departments, stakeholders and other sectors concerning recalling the letter, and I assure you that we will do our best and come out with something good.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Ugwuanyi Charles, pleaded with the minister to look into the matter.

He said: “The removal of some of the Hospital consultants will affect the once available and cause a great burnout in our hospital.”

Additionally, the chairman of the FCTA chapter of the Medical and Dental Council Association of Nigeria (MD-CAN), Musa Emmanuel, claimed that the retirement was carried out by individuals who either were unaware of the laws or deliberately chose to disregard them.

He noted: “The FCTA, Medical Health Care services are accessible and affordable to everyone, but the retirement will affect the sector greatly, the letter is worrisome.”