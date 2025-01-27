Comprehensive Approach Key To Power Infrastructure Optimisation’

Share

The Nigerian government and power sector stakeholders must adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the sector’s infrastructure, technical, and financial constraints, an energy expert, Kehinde Kolapo, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also explained that this could be achieved through investments in new power plants, transmission infrastructure, and distribution networks, as well as the development of renewable energy sources.

He stated that it was sad the report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC) that 28 plants generated only 5,237 megawatts (MW) of electricity in December 2024.

Data on the operational performance of power plants released by the NERC, showed that 28 grid-connected electricity generation plants across Nigeria generated an average of 5,237 megawatts, MW, of electricity in December 2024, reflecting a marginal decline of one per cent from the 5,290MW recorded in November 2024.

It highlighted that the 28 plants achieved only a 38 per cent availability factor despite their cumulative installed capacity of 13,625MW.

According to the report, larger power plants, including Egbin ST, Delta GS, Kainji, Shell’s Afam VI, Zungeru, Odukpani, Shiroro, Jebba, Okpai, Azura IPP, and Geregu, contributed 3,974MW on average—accounting for 75 per cent of the total energy generated in December.

Egbin ST and Kainji emerged as the highest producers, with average outputs of 671MW and 505MW respectively, while Jebba followed with 454MW. Smaller power plants such as Afam I-V, Sapele ST, Olorunsogo NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Sapele GT NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP, Geregu NIPP, Omotosho, Olorunsogo, Ibom Power, Rivers NIPP, Omoku, Trans Amadi, Paras, Taopex Energy, Mepp, and Dadin Kowa generated a combined average of 1,261MW, representing 25% of the total energy output.

The report noted that however, some plants performed below capacity. According to it, Ibom Power and Trans Amadi produced just 15MW and 3MW on average, while Alaoji NIPP failed to generate any power during the period, despite its installed capacity of 500MW.

According to the NERC’s data the average hourly available capacity from the 28 power plants was 4,524MWh/h during the review period, further underscoring the gap between installed capacity and actual performance in Nigeria’s power sector.

Kolapo noted that the nation’s power sector witnessed a marginal decline in electricity generation in December 2024, with 28 grid-connected plants producing an average of 5,237 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

He stated that this represents a one per cent decrease from the 5,290MW recorded in November 2024, according NERC’s data.

According to him, despite the decline, the 28 plants, which have a cumulative installed capacity of 13,625MW, demonstrated a significant potential for electricity generation.

He stated that however, the plants’ availability factor stood at 38 per cent, indicating that a substantial portion of the installed capacity remained underutilised.

He said: “The NERC data provided valuable insights into the operational performance of the power plants, highlighting the challenges that have plagued Nigeria’s power sector for decades.

The country’s electricity generation has been hindered by a range of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, gas supply shortages, and transmission constraints.

“To address these challenges, the Nigerian government has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving the power sector’s efficiency and increasing electricity generation.

One of the key strategies has been the privatization of the power sector, which has led to the emergence of new players and investments in the industry.”

“In addition, the government has invested in the development of new power plants, transmission infrastructure, and distribution networks.

These efforts have started to yield positive results, with electricity generation increasing steadily over the past few years.” He stated that despite these gains, Nigeria’s power sector still faced significant challenges.

The sector’s infrastructure remains inadequate, and the transmission and distribution networks are in need of upgrading.

