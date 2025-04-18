Composition Of Census C’ttee Lacks Regional Balance – CCDI

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has raised concerns over the composition of the Census Committee recently inaugurated by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre described the committee’s makeup as reflecting a glaring regional imbalance.

Aduwo stated: “Curiosity compels one to pose a few pertinent questions regarding the recent inauguration of the Census Committee by the Chief of Staff to the President, ostensibly on behalf of Mr. President.

“It is rather perplexing, if not procedurally improper, that such a function was not delegated to the Vice President in the President’s absence.

“The Vice President, being the second-highest-ranking official in the executive hierarchy, would have been a more appropriate representative for such a significant national endeavour.

“Moreover, the rationale behind constituting a committee to identify funding sources for the census raises eyebrows. A responsible government, prior to announcing such an exercise, ought to have a clearly delineated funding strategy.

“Of greater concern is the composition of the committee, which reflects a glaring regional imbalance.

“Of the eight appointees, five are of South-West origin. Entire geopolitical zones—the South-East, South-South, and North-East—have no representation, thereby fuelling perceptions of ethnic favouritism and political insensitivity.

“Does it imply that no qualified individuals exist within these regions? This is even more troubling given that the National Population Commission comprises commissioners from each of the 36 states and the FCT, underscoring the sensitivity and national character of population enumeration.

“Furthermore, the propriety of a Chief of Staff—who, both in protocol and legal standing, ranks below cabinet ministers—presiding over a committee comprising serving ministers is questionable.

“In the United States, where this office was modelled, the Chief of Staff ranks 23rd in the presidential order of precedence, behind all cabinet members.

“While the role may wield considerable behind-the-scenes influence, it lacks statutory executive authority. If we are to emulate the American presidential system, we must adopt not only its structure but also its democratic ethos.”

Share

Please follow and like us: