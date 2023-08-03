Comply With Data Protection, NDPC Charges Data Controllers, Processors

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has urged all banks, telecoms operators, educational institutions, government parastatals, and other organisations that collect and process data in Nigeria to register with the Commission be- tween now and December 2023 for data protection compliance monitoring. The National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, stated this at a sensitisation workshop on Data Privacy & Protection, held in Lagos.

According to him, this is in line with the provisions of the Act which mandates all data controllers and data processors to get registered within six months of the enactment of the law. He said all the registered organisations would also be required to file their annual audit report with the Commission between January and March every year.

While noting that the Commission is also increasing awareness to let Nigerians know their rights when it comes to their data, Olatunji said the registration of all organisations handling data was to ensure that the rights are preserved by all data processors and controllers in Nigeria. “What we have in the law is that all data controllers and processors in Nigeria should register with the data protection authority.

What the law says is that we should give them six months to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the law. “From now till Dec 31st, they have to register with the Commission while they are expected to file their data compliance audit return between 1st of January to 31st, March, every year,” he said He explained that the NDPC was saddled with the responsibility of creating awareness, guarding the rights of individuals to control and protect their personal information in the interconnected world, conduct investigations and meet out penalties for violators.

Olatuji affirmed that aside from increasing foreign direct investment into Nigeria, the DPA would boost the confidence of investors knowing fully well that there are workable legal frameworks on the ground to protect them and their businesses. He said: “Because a lot of