Complicity: Soyombo, Tompolo and Their Can of Worms!

Hindsight, according to the Collins English Dictionary, is the ability to understand and realise something about an event after it has happened. Undoubtedly, almost everyone would have loved to have this ability, but the Almighty, in His wisdom, opted not to give man this ability, which has led to the popular phrase: “With the benefit of hindsight.”

This phrase is currently apt with the Nigerian Army, which, if they had the benefit of hindsight might not have made the “mistake” of arresting investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

Soyombo, Founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was picked up by soldiers of the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on November 27.

According to Lt-Col Danjuma Jonah, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the division, the journalist was arrested over alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering in the area.

In a statement, Jonah said: “Intelligence revealed the existence of a notorious gang of oil thieves noted for bursting pipelines and illegal connections for oil theft in the region. In a deliberate operation conducted, troops trailed the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site. In a subsequent operation carried out, troops swooped on the site where arrests were made, including one Fisayo Soyombo who was also arrested at the scene.”

Explaining his own side, Soyombo revealed he was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday and subjected to extensive interrogation by multiple Army units until late that night.

However, Thursday passed without further questioning, raising concerns that his detention could be prolonged indefinitely.

“To my utmost surprise, on Friday morning, at about 11 am, I was retrieved from my cell for transfer to the Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB). It was during the transfer that someone recognised me and said: ‘You’re the one; you’re in the news.’”

However, he was to reveal much more damaging information when he spoke on Arise TV last weekend.

“I am an investigative and undercover journalist. I was investigating illegal oil bunkering. It happened that someone in the security setup was offended that he didn’t get bribed because the illegal bunkerers would bribe people in security. One got annoyed and tipped off others,” Soyombo explained.

He clarified that he was not arrested with oil thieves but had approached the military personnel, thinking they were there to facilitate a settlement.

“There was no arrest; the Nigerian army did not arrest me. They spotted me, flashed their torch, and I came out and wanted to open a conversation. I didn’t show them my ID because the illegal bunkerers had said they had settled everyone and the guys who came were the ones that were not settled, and a conversation was going to settle them, so I just thought it was a settlement conversation and I came forward,” he added.

Soyombo admitted that he did not inform the Nigerian Army about his investigation due to mistrust.

“The real growls of the army were that, one, I didn’t carry them along. I won’t deny that I have low trust for Nigerian public institutions – I didn’t trust the army, I didn’t carry them along, but also known illegal oil bunkerers were bribing different people with various security formations and I would endanger my life by carrying them along if I didn’t know who was who.”

These are very damning allegations, which bring to the fore the critical question of how secure is our security apparatus in the country if the very illegal oil dealers, whom the military is supposed to eliminate, can boast of “settling” them in order to continue their damaging activities.

A few weeks ago the spotlight fell on another government security agency, the Nigerian Navy, when Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), one of the private security firms engaged by the Federal Government to secure oil assets, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, founder, accused them of frustrating the war against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Tompolo said the Navy was aiding and abetting crude oil theft and other sharp practices associated with petroleum products in the oil-rich region.

He accused the navy of collaborating and encouraging illegal oil barons to sabotage the country’s economy.

Ekpemupolo made the accusation while receiving the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its National President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), at Oporoza, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ekpemupolo lamented that personnel of the Nigerian Navy openly confronted their counterparts from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and officials of TSSNL in a desperate effort to secure passage for oil thieves.

Of course, the Navy strenuously denied the allegations and instead accused TSSNL of actually being the culprits in the dastardly act, which is taking a heavy toll on the nation’s finances.

Ironically, the decision of the Federal Government to turn to TSSNL and other such private security outfits is an indication that, perhaps, they have doubts in the ability of their own security agencies to carry out their statutory duties.

It’s only in Nigeria that you will have the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS and NSCDC, among others, being taken care of by taxpayers’ money and yet the government still engages private outfits to performs the same functions and pay them with the same taxpayers’ money.

Away from the Niger Delta, you have Amotekun providing additional security in the South West; Ebubeagu doing the same in the South East with state governments still paying the aforementioned security agencies for the same service.

Soyombo and Tompolo’s allegations should be of serious concern for the government as it means that secrets of even the highest levels of government will not be safe from the prying eyes of those who do not want the best for the nation.

Perhaps, compromise and senior government officials enriching themselves from the malaise might be the reason why the war against insurgency and other enemies of the state has refused to abate, despite billions being spent annually.

Unfortunately, as I wrote in a previous edition on January 6, entitled “Corruption and the code of Omertà in Nigeria,” the likelihood of this anomaly ending any time soon is remote, because most people opt to keep silent rather than coming forward to expose such shady deals.

