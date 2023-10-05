Completion Of Rites: Residents Pay Homage To Newly-Installed Aseyin Of Iseyin

The newly installed Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State, Oba Sefiu Oyebola Adeyeri III, on Thursday played host to many residents of the town who trooped into the palace to pay him homage having completed the seven-day traditional rites.

The new monarch who was peacefully selected and installed by the town’s Kingmakers last week left the groove yesterday (Thursday), after completing the Ipebi rites, a tradition that has officially earned him the title of King over his subjects.

The Ipebi rites took place in Ile Oloye where he observed the necessary traditional waiting period but arrived at the palace yesterday, alongside his chiefs, including the Bashorun of Iseyin land, High Chief Raheem Adelodun, and Ikolaba of Iseyin land, High Chief Ismail Tikalosoro.

While residents of the town have begun trooping into the palace to pay homage to their new king, the town is awaiting the presentation of the Staff of Office and Certificate to be presented to the monarch by Governor Seyi Makinde to formally confer the Kingship status on him.

Recalls that Oyebola was picked as the new Aseyin of Iseyin land by the kingmakers in August this year.

He succeeded Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle Ologunebi who died in July last year.