Complete Your Application Before October 10, UI Tells Admission-Seekers

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced that the special admission window for its Open, Distance, and e-Learning (ODeL) undergraduate programmes will close by midnight on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The institution urged all candidates currently undergoing screening, as well as those planning to apply directly, to complete all requirements before the deadline.

According to a statement by the Director of UI Distance Learning Centre (DLC), Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, the UI-ODeL model provides a flexible pathway to earning a reputable University of Ibadan degree. He explained that the programme offers opportunities for qualified candidates whose placements may have been restricted by JAMB/UTME limits or traditional classroom settings. It also caters to individuals who require flexible study arrangements due to work or personal commitments, as well as those seeking an alternative but reputable route to higher education.

Omobowale disclosed that matriculation for the new intakes has been scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2025, at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre (ICC). He described the event as a compulsory and landmark ceremony that formally inducts new students into the prestigious university community.

The matriculation ceremony will feature a special highlight: Matriculation Lectures to be delivered by distinguished alumni who achieved First-Class degrees through the UI-ODeL programme. Three inaugural First-Class graduates will share their experiences. Mr. Olalekan Akolade Abass (Computer Science) will offer insights into mastering the flexible learning environment. He will be joined by Mr. Akindubi Jelili Babatunde (Psychology), who will speak on models for achieving academic excellence, and Mr. Okoye Mark (Political Science), who will discuss unique opportunities available to UI-ODeL students and graduates.

The Director encouraged prospective students with five relevant O’ Level credits in one sitting or six in two sittings to apply. Available programmes span various disciplines including Computer Science, Statistics, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science, Philosophy and Public Affairs, Communication and Language Arts, English, Social Work, Educational Management, Guidance and Counselling, and Library and Information Studies.

Omobowale emphasized that the final application and update deadline remains midnight, Friday, October 10, 2025.