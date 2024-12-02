Complaints: FG Launches Inquiry Against Bank, Airline, Telco

Share

Against the backdrop of numerous complaints, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched a major inquiry against leading players in the banking, telecommunications and aviation sectors.

The inquisition, which will begin on December 3, 4 and 5, is intended to address issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations. FCCPC confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu.

In the banking sector, the Commission said it would engage Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over reports of network failures that hinder customers from accessing their funds or using banking applications.

In the telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria faces questions regarding persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion and inadequate customer care.

Similarly, Air Peace Limited will address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

“These inquiries are being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, specifically Sections 17, 18, 32, 33, 80, 110, 111, 112, and 113, which empower the FCCPC to investigate and resolve practices that undermine consumer rights, disrupt markets, or create unfair competition.

“The FCCPC’s engagement with these companies provides a platform to address consumer concerns, clarify business practices, and enforce compliance with regulatory standards.

The companies will be required to appear before the Commission on dsignated days to provide information and responses to enable the Commission to make determinations and resolve pending issues promptly,” the commission explained. FCCP said its action reflected the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights, fostering a fair marketplace and ensuring accountability across all sectors.

Share

Please follow and like us: