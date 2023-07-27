Competition: Investors Urged To Explore Technology

COLLABORATION Stakeholders advise organisations on collaboration to drive technology needed for innovation

Tech experts have urged business and corporate organisations to invest in technology to remain relevant and competitive. They also stressed the need for collaboration among organisations to drive innovation, while urging them to simplify their Information Technology processes to enhance productivity. Speaking at an event in Lagos, Senior Systems Engineer at Dell Technologies, Adekunle Windapo, noted that his company had recently invested $7.9 billion in research and development, which will help organisations to turn their ideas into innovation for profitability through its solutions.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer at CWG, Afolabi Sobande, said collaboration was the best way to provide the needed technologies to drive innovation and help companies grow, saying the companies need to come together for innovation in their businesses. Sobande noted that the partnership between CWG, Dell Technologies, and Mitsumi brought together the best of expertise and resources to create an exceptional platform for thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

He disclosed that while Dell is the technology partner and owner of Mitsumi, an IT distribution company with a presence in Nigeria, CWG deployed the technology to the market. The industry experts noted the need for collaboration among various organisations especially small and medium businesses to pull resources together for the procurement of technology to enhance their productivity.

They urged businesses to embrace emerging technology solutions like Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and cloud computing. The CWG Chief Operating Officer, who noted the importance of software, urged for collaboration among different players including regulators, developers, marketers, and consumers. He said the purpose of developing a viable software eco-system was to create mutual values and innovative solutions for the Nigerian market, leveraging on platform-based business models and digital technologies, thus leading to a switch from direct competition to mainly platform competition.

He cited the cellphone in- industry, where rivalry is no longer between Nokia and Blackberry but rather between the Android and iOS ecosystems. “The ecosystem of Android does include not only the Google platform but also all mobile phone manufacturers, application developers, users, telecommunication services, etc. “Companies such as Nokia and Blackberry are out of the market because they have not considered this development at all.

In a sustainable software ecosystem, all stakeholders benefit. Where just one part of the ecosystem has nothing to gain, the whole ecosystem can potentially collapse. “Therefore, a viable software ecosystem is where all the market players engage, connect and share ideas across active communities and networks, as well as identify and convert opportunities into business.

In the current age of technology-driven financial services, no market participant can afford to operate in silos. “In Nigeria, the market players are still not fully active as they should be. To achieve a viable software ecosystem in the financial service sector in Nigeria, all stakeholders need to collaborate actively. There must be deliberate policies and regulations that will drive such inclusiveness.