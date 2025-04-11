Competition, Importation of Petroleum Products Will Stimulate Nigeria – Experts

Share

Competition and the importation of petroleum products will stimulate Nigeria’s energy sector and ensure value for money for users of petroleum products, according to Taiwo Adebola Ogunleye, Legal Advisor for International Law at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and Israel Aye, Non-Executive Director at Aspen Energy.

They also said that the importation of petroleum products aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act.

The experts emphasized the need to protect Nigerians from monopolistic practices, adding that liberalizing the petroleum product market would prevent unfair and harmful practices towards customers.

They spoke on Friday during an interactive session with Journalists in Lagos, organized by the Institute for Energy and Extractive Industry Law.

The experts warned that monopolies in the downstream and midstream sub-sectors could pose energy security risks for the nation, encourage harmful practices, undermine customer choice, and result in consumers receiving less value for their money.

Ogunleye, who is also a member of the Institute for Energy and Extractive Industry Law, explained that a competitive market structure in the midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry exists when multiple market players can freely enter, compete, and operate under fair and transparent conditions.

He said that, in simple terms, this means there is no monopolistic dominance, minimal government interference beyond regulation to ensure fairness, sufficient infrastructure access for market participants, transparent pricing mechanisms, and opportunities for innovation and investment.

He highlighted several key aspects indicating a free and competitive market, including open and equitable access to infrastructure, market-driven and transparent pricing, absence of regulatory impediments, and strong enforcement mechanisms to ensure sustained competition benefiting the overall petroleum market, stakeholders, and consumers.

Noting that anti-competitive market practices and behaviors in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry refer to activities performed by companies to undermine fair competition, Ogunleye said these practices negatively impact market efficiency, prices, and consumer choices.

He said such practices may include price fixing, collusion, predatory pricing, market allocation, monopolization or abuse of dominance, exclusive contracts, unfair restrictions in distribution and retail operations, refusals to supply or deal, discrimination in pricing, or limiting infrastructure access to competitors.

He warned that these behaviors distort market conditions, create artificial barriers for new entrants or smaller players, undermine transparency in the pricing process, harm consumer welfare, and hinder innovation and improvements in service quality.

Ogunleye said: “Anti-competitive practices and behaviors in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry refer to strategies employed by petroleum companies or market participants to unfairly restrict competition and gain undue advantage, typically at the expense of consumers and rivals. These practices limit market efficiency, distort pricing mechanisms, prevent new businesses from entering, and negatively impact overall economic welfare.”

He added: “The impacts of anti-competitive behaviors are especially severe in countries with developing regulatory institutions or in transitioning markets. Strict regulatory oversight and enforcement, transparent market access rules, and competitive pressure are essential to minimize these serious consequences.”

He continued: “The benefits of competition for consumers include lower and fairer prices at the pump, improved service delivery at filling stations, product innovation, transparency, and incentives for modular refineries and new entrants.”

Aye also spoke about anti-competitive behaviors, saying: “In the petroleum midstream and downstream sectors, anti-competitive behaviors refer to actions that reduce or limit competition in markets, which can have severe economic effects, distorting market outcomes, harming consumer welfare, discouraging necessary investments, and undermining industry efficiency. These behaviors often lead to inflated prices and poor service delivery.”

He added, “The impacts are especially severe in countries with developing regulatory institutions or in transitioning markets. Strict regulatory oversight, transparent market access rules, and competitive pressure are essential to minimize these serious consequences.”

Aye, who is also a Senior Partner at The Commercial & Energy Law Practice (CANDELP), identified the benefits of competition for consumers, including lower and fairer prices at the pump, improved service delivery at filling stations, product innovation, transparency, and incentives for modular refineries and new entrants.

