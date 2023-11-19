Competing With Rema Is Total Waste Of Time – Crayon

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crayon has advised any musicians not to try competing with his colleague, Rema because it’s a complete waste of time.

Taking to his X page on Saturday, Crayon encouraged performers who share his perspective to stay in their own lane.

Speaking of Rema, Crayon claimed that Rema has a spirit that no one can match since they would just be catching up.

He wrote, “Anybody wey Dey try to compete with REMA You dey waste your time; you will play catch up forever! Just focus on your lane !!

“Baba na spirit, you Dey follow and compete!!! Hmmm!!!”

In the same spirit, Crayon asserted that he is a reborn version of Ayodeji Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, the Afrobeats phenomenon.

He also added that he has a little bit of Canadian superstars Justin Bieber and Drake.

Crayon wrote, “I feel like I’m Wizkid REGEN with a touch of Drake and Justin Bieber!”