Competing for the Cyberspace

The cyberspace is a concept that describes widespread interconnected digital technology since the diffusion of the internet in the last two decades. It refers to the online world as a world “apart”, separate from our daily reality, a dynamic virtual space that connects different computer systems. More and more spheres of life today of ordinary people and the state have become increasingly dependent on the cyberspace.

It has enormous capabilities such as storing personal data on cloud servers, remote access to bank accounts and securities; remote moderation of government databases of various ministries, and agencies, and the monitoring of critical infrastructure. As a result of the internet’s ability to shape global economics and politics, the contest among geopolitical powers for setting the principles and standards of global digital governance has become more intense than ever.

The United States, in leading that contest, is trying to impose its model of control of the “global web” and information and communication technologies on the world. That move, according to experts, would create a monopoly on the possible use of users’, personal data and a legal interpretation of the actions of specific subjects on the internet that can only be beneficial to Washington, Already the US is allegedly actively using the capabilities of the global IT giants-Google, Meta (through Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook) in order to manipulate the public consciousness.

These same platforms are used in developing countries to call for anti-government protests on the pretext of expressing the so-called democratic rights and freedom of government critics or persons promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) culture, and legalizing light drugs. The Washington Times in 2022 reported about the large-scale use by the US intelligence community of American IT giants, in particular Twitter and Meta, to manipulate the population of foreign countries.

Pentagon officials ordered a review of US psychological operations (PSYOPS) conducted through social media platforms. Twitter and Meta report- edly disrupted pro-US influence campaigns on their platforms. Both platforms identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Based on data provided, many now believe that American social networks and messengers pose a threat to any government.

The alleged unauthorized access of Americans to the national information networks and databases with sensitive data of other countries in the field of IT is of concern. It does this under the guise of cooperation between Washington and the NGOs controlled by it in those countries. This means interfering in the internal affairs of those states and influencing their policies with the use of information and telecommunication technologies.

To achieve its goals, Washington allegedly seeks to militarize the internet’ space through the involvement of hacker groups in offensive cyber operations against the authorities of developing countries and transnational corporations. With the help of these hackers DDOS, or Distracted Denial of Service attacks, are carried out on the servers of government news channels and resources broadcasting on the internet.

In order to achieve its goal of dominating the cyberspace in the present world of significant peer and near-peer competition, Washington is actively promoting the idea to equalize the cyber potential of hackers with conventional weapons in the legal field. This is to extend to cyberspace such norms regulating military activities as the right to self-defence (Article 51 of the UN Charter) and the provisions of international humanitarian law.

Legal experts say such a development might lead to the legalization of the use of military force in response to any actions interpreted as cyber aggression. In this regard, the Nigerian authorities should once again think through on Western initiatives on international information security namely the Budapest Convention, the Paris programme of action, the cyber support Initiative, which are all aimed at forming a contractual framework in the cyber sphere according to western standards.

A recent article in the Foreign Policy journal entitled ‘’IT Army : Hackers take the fight to Russia- Don’t underestimate Ukraine’s volunteer hackers,’’ says that ‘’with the filming and the support of the US, the IT army of Ukraine, consisting of cybercriminals was formed, which directly commits cyber-attacks on countries that has not aligned themselves with anti-Russian rhetoric regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Direct financial and political support by the West for the hacker groups strengthens their positions and multiplies threats in the field of cyber security both for the commercial sector and for the critical infrastructure of all states.’’

There is the objective need now to reform the institutions regulating relations between entities in the international space. On that score, the world must consider the idea of transferring the technical coordination of the space names and addresses of the global internet network currently, under American jurisdiction represented by the Domain Name Management Corporation (ICANN), to be under the aegis of the United Nations.