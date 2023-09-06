Competence: Nigeria struggles with manpower disorder

As Nigeria faces dearth of over 250,000 seafarers due to lack of capacity to fill the vacancies on board cabotage vessels operating in the country’s coastal waters, there are over 50,000 merchant ships manned by nearly two million seafarers trading internationally, transporting all types of cargoes. Manpower Worldwide, the population of seafarers serving on global trading merchant ships is estimated at 1.89 million, out of which 857,540 are officers and 1.04 million are ratings. For instance, The Philippines, Russian Federation, Indonesia, China and India are the largest suppliers of ratings and officers working on merchant ships. Until the latest moves by the Federal Government, less than less than 1,000 Nigerians were engaged.

Latest study from the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) and the International Shipping Federation (ISF) revealed that the industry would need additional 150, 000 seafarers by 2025 in Nigeria and some maritime countries facing the dearth of seafarers. Certification issue For over two decades now, Nigeria had suffered the challenge of limitation through non-recognition of Certificate of Competence (CoC) issued in Nigeria by international bodies. However, Nigeria may now heave a sigh of relief as NIMASA signed an MoU with 16 countries between 2020 and 2023 in order to address the issue of Certificate of Competence (CoC) and training of Nigerian seafarers.

The CoC is a form of licence given to every mariner to work on ships. The certificate ensures that the concerned person has the sufficient knowledge and skills to sail on ocean going vessels. Challenge It was gathered that the inability of the country to provide career progression for seafarers was another challenge, while their welfare as enshrined in Maritime Safety Convention (MSC 2006) are poorly implemented. Prior to this, the certificate issued by the agency restricted Nigerian seafarers to work within the nation and global waters as their counterparts in Ghana, Singapore, Australia among others are leveraging their licences to work globally. Progress Nevertheless, in the latest development, it was gathered that the MoU is aimed at expanding opportunities for international level job placement for holders of Nigerian CoC.

According to the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edwards, NIMASA has also achieved the automation of the registration process of shipping company/agents resulting in certificates being embedded with QR Codes for authentication. This, he said, had successfully eliminated the back and forth incidents of alleged fake certificates in the past and has enthroned greater level of integrity and accountability in the certification process. According to him, the agency in the last two years had doubled Nigeria’s momentum by placing 11,956 Nigerian seafarers onboard cabotage vessels, stressing that one of its cardinal principle of the Cabotage regime was the localisation of manning vessels operating in Nigerian waters. For instance, he explained that the agency had placed 3,705 seafarers onboard cabotage vessels in 2021; 7,238 seafarers in 2022 and 1,013 between January and July 2023. To a considerable extent, he noted that NIMASA had ensured the placement of Nigerian seafarers on board Cabotage vessels in line with its placement function and the provisions of the Cabotage Act, 2003. Manning He said: “Improving on this, cabotage manning applications are now processed on the condition that all foreign crew especially ratings onboard vessels are to be replaced with Nigerian seafarers/ cadets within two-three weeks of operations.

“Resultantly, 539 Nigerian seafarers have been recommended for replacement in the first quarter of 2023. Registration and documentation have now been digitalised as the establishment of the e-registration platform is to enable the online and real-time registration of maritime labour (seafarers & dockworkers), maritime labour employers (shipping companies, manning/ crewing agents, stevedoring companies, jetties/terminals operators) and operators (bonded terminals, inland container deports, off dock terminals, dry ports offshore platforms) in Nigeria.” Registered seamen Besides, the assistant director noted that 3,219 and 3,619 seafarers were registered in 2021 and 2022 respectively with 1,176 registered in the year 2023 (January-July), adding that 24 MLC 2006 certificates were issued in the year 2021, 49 MLC, 2006 certificates issued in the year 2022 and 63 MLC, 2006 certificates had been issued in the year 2023 (January-July). Thus, a total of 8,014 seafarers have been registered from 2021 to 2023 (January-July) and 136 MLC, 2006 certificates issued after inspections within the same period. Also, the Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that NIMASA was working with countries, who were committed to an understanding for mutual recognition of CoC, adding that had underpinned the selection of the chosen Institutes to train the beneficiaries.

He said: “It is also noteworthy that the agency had succeeded in providing sea time for all beneficiaries of the Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP). This implies that the bedrock for young Nigerians to earn foreign currencies and improve remittances to the country has been set by the agency. Plan “In 2008, NIMASA initiated the NSDP with the sole mandate of training Nigerian youths to become seafarers and naval architects in fulfilling one of its cores in the area of maritime capacity building. “The programme was designed to train Nigerian youths up to degree level in marine engineering, nautical sciences and naval architecture in some of the best maritime training institutions abroad and to position them to compete effectively in the global maritime industry as a means of developing the Nigerian maritime space. “To actualise the dream, in December 2022 the agency sent forth 235 Nigerians to India and Greece as Batch B of the 435 young Nigerians to be trained as licensed deck and engine officers including naval architects under the NSDP with an additional 200 having been previously sponsored for overseas training under Batch A.” Last line The Federal Government should be awake to address the issue of accelerating shortage of seafarers in the country