Parents have different styles and ways of bringing up their children. The styles they adopt, most likely revised editions of what their own parents used on them.

One of the most commonly used methods of discipline among parents is the use of comparison. Parents should not compare their children to others in terms of behaviour, educational performance and other aspects of the child’s life.

This is very wrong. They use words like “Can’t you see that child? He is very well behaved’’ or “your friend that came first in class, does he have two heads’’ or “your mates can cook and you can’t”.

All these words discourage the children, which is the opposite of what the parents want. Comparison never brings out the best in anybody. Some spouses also compare their partner to other husbands or wives.

Some women will tell their husbands words like, “see your mate has bought a car, what have you done for us’’, others may compare their husband’s income, level of expenditure, physical assets, etc. Men, on the other hand, may go as far as comparing their wives’ physical appearance to that of other women.

A man found himself in trouble when he shouted at his wife and said to her, “Why can’t you dress well and make yourself as beautiful as Mrs James (not real name), the wife, who felt hurt, concluded that her husband was having an extra-marital affair with the lady he compared her to.

What I am saying in essence is that comparison in any form is wrong. It is fighting outside the ring. Let us desist from comparing our family members to others. Love you.