Comparative Air Travel Cost Analysis In Africa

Flying within Africa is more expensive than just about anywhere else in the world. Travellers pay higher ticket prices and more tax, writes, WOLE SHADARE

It is no longer news that Nigeria and some African nations possess some of the highest taxes and charges. This situation has led to an astronomical increase in the price of air tickets, one that has made air travel very expensive in these regions.

Lost revenue

Nigeria is said to be losing huge revenue that should have accrued to it as many Nigerians are crossing over to Benin Republic, Lome, Togo and Accra, Ghana for their journeys to Europe, West Africa, North Africa, North America and South America, and other parts of the world because these neighbouring African countries offer far cheaper fares than from Nigeria.

This difference is so huge, and most times, half the fares are with what the Nigerian market offers them. A journalist who travelled to Abidjan through Lome said he paid less than $400 from Lome to Abidjan, disclosing that many Nigerians followed the route to Abidjan to watch the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Unaffordable luxury

For many Africans, air travel remains an unaffordable luxury—not because of airline base fares, but due to a complex web of taxes, fees, and surcharges that significantly inflate ticket prices. Whether flying to a neighbouring country, across the continent, passengers in Africa often pay far more in non-fare charges than travellers in other regions.

According to the 2024 Taxes and Charges Study by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), international passengers departing from African airports pay an average of $68 in taxes and fees, up from $66 in 2022 and $64 in 2020.

The ranking is based on data collected across 54 African countries as of September 2024, analysing the total taxes, fees, and charges added to airfares and borne directly by passengers. “When considering African subregions, West Africa is the most expensive, with passengers paying an average of $109.5 in international departure charges—up from $96.5 in 2022,” AFRAA said.

Central Africa follows closely at $106.6, an increase of $10 over the same period. In contrast, Europe and the Middle East average $30–$34 per ticket. In East and Southern Africa, the averages stand at $63.3 and $34.5, respectively, up slightly from $57.8 and $35 in 2022.

Contradictions

These charges—imposed by governments, airports, and third-party providers—often contradict the International Civil Aviation Organisation principles, which call for levies to be cost-based, transparent, and subject to user consultation. They also undermine key policy initiatives like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which aims to enhance intra-African connectivity. Below are the top 10 African countries with the highest international air ticket taxes and charges in 2024, along with their 2022 comparisons:

Gabon – $297.7

Now the most expensive African country to fly from, Gabon’s charges soared from outside the top 10 in 2022. With only two major international airports—Libreville and PortGentil—a lack of competition and reliance on aviation revenues for public financing have driven up costs.

Sierra Leone – $294.0 Sierra

Leone recorded a 115% surge in charges, rising from $139 in 2022. The increase reflects fiscal tightening, infrastructure gaps, and lingering post-pandemic pressures. Despite its tourism potential, the country’s high fees remain a barrier.

Nigeria – $180.0

Charges in Nigeria jumped 50% from $120 in 2022, driven by multiple overlapping levies, including VAT and security fees. While the government is expanding its aviation infrastructure, rising costs risk making regional competitors like Accra or Lomé more attractive.

Djibouti – $168.7

Previously ranked first in 2022,

Djibouti’s fees dropped slightly by 8.5%. However, limited commercial traffic and its role as a diplomatic and military hub sustain premium ticket prices.

Niger – $130.7

Despite an 11.85% decline from 2022, Niger remains among the continent’s most expensive. Low passenger traffic, limited routes, and regional insecurity continue to elevate per-passenger costs. Benin – $123.40 Benin enters the top 10 following a significant increase in charges. Surrounded by more competitive neighbours like Ghana and Togo, the country faces challenges in attracting regional traffic unless service levels improve.

Senegal – $122.6

Senegal’s international travel costs are linked to public-private financing of Blaise Diagne International Airport. While the infrastructure is modern, the associated debt is passed on to travellers.

Liberia – $115.0

Liberia maintains its $115 charge from 2022. The static rate points to a lack of reform in the country’s aviation sector, which is constrained by limited infrastructure and low flight frequency.

Ghana – $111.50

Ghana holds steady at $111.5, unchanged since 2022. Despite being home to AfCFTA and operating a major regional hub in Accra, persistently high levies undermine its leadership in continental trade and connectivity.

Democratic Republic of Congo – $109.9

Down from $124.20 in 2022, the DRC now ranks tenth. Improved use of infrastructure and expanded trade routes may be easing costs, but security concerns and limited road access keep prices elevated.

Africa’s 10 cheapest countries to fly from

On the opposite end of the spectrum, several African countries offer significantly lower international air travel charges. Libya tops the list with a remarkably low fee of just $1.30, followed by Malawi ($5.00), Lesotho ($5.70), and Algeria ($9.80).

Other low-cost countries include Eswatini ($14.2) and Tunisia ($15.4), where governments have kept taxes and charges minimal, making international air travel far more accessible. Also featured on the affordable list are Botswana ($18.9), Morocco ($25.1), Sao Tome ($26.0), and Angola ($28.4).

According to AFRAA, many of these countries benefit from higher passenger volumes, which help spread operating costs and reduce per-traveller charges. The report notes that nations like Tunisia, Morocco, and South Africa—while not among the very cheapest—also maintain competitive rates thanks to significant traffic, better economies of scale, and more mature aviation markets.

Africa’s aviation industry remains weighed down by excessive taxes and fees that often exceed the actual airfare. If the continent is serious about implementing SAATM and the African Continental Free Trade Area, reducing the cost of air travel must become a top priority.

Experts’ views

The Chief Executive Officer of Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), Aaron Munetsi, who addressed AASA’s 55th Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lusaka, Zambia, lamented that Africa’s carriers face more than $220 million in additional supply chain-related costs this year alone, with a call that if governments genuinely want to democratise air transport, they should remove excessive statutory charges and taxes that have driven up costs, made ticket prices higher and pushed air transport beyond the reach of most Africans.

Rodger Foster, CEO of the South Africa-based carrier Airlink, said he believed there were valid reasons for the high costs of intra-African air travel. These include taxes, statutory charges, levies, the high costs of jet fuel, airport taxes, air navigation, weather services, and ground handling fees in many countries in Africa.

“The operational cost structure for regional travel differs significantly compared to South African domestic travel, which is commoditised, especially on trunk routes,” he explained.

Conclusion

In summary, while governments use taxes to raise revenue or, in some cases, to internalise environmental costs, the consensus from the aviation industry is that excessive and multiple taxes are counterproductive. They raise costs, suppress demand, stunt the growth of the industry, and ultimately limit its potential as an economic driver.